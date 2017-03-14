Nintendo Switch Ships With Unpatched 6-Month-Old WebKit Vulnerabilities (arstechnica.com) 59
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Nintendo's Switch has been out for almost two weeks, which of course means that efforts to hack it are well underway. One developer, who goes by qwertyoruiop on Twitter, has demonstrated that the console ships with months-old bugs in its WebKit browser engine. These bugs allow for arbitrary code execution within the browser. A proof-of-concept explainer video was posted here. The potential impact of these vulnerabilities for Switch users is low. A Switch isn't going to have the same amount of sensitive data on it that an iPhone or iPad can, and there are way fewer Switches out there than iDevices. Right now, the Switch also doesn't include a standalone Internet browser, though WebKit is present on the system for logging into public Wi-Fi hotspots, and, with some cajoling, you can use it to browse your Facebook feed. The exploit could potentially open the door for jailbreaking and running homebrew software on the Switch, but, as of this writing, the exploit doesn't look like it provides kernel access. The developer who discovered the exploit himself says that the vulnerability is just a "starting point."
You say vulnerability, I say opportunity (Score:5, Insightful)
You see, on consoles such things get fixed incredibly quickly. Not because console makers are security conscious, but because such holes allow people to actually own the consoles they paid for.
Re: You say vulnerability, I say opportunity (Score:1)
Well, you sure convinced me. Now time to go track down a copy of the new Zelda game on PC...
Re: You say vulnerability, I say opportunity (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you can manipulate save games, it may well open up an exploit that can trigger a flaw that allows you to compromise the system.
Game makers are notorious for forgoing sanity checks on save games.
There's a shock. (Score:2, Troll)
Re: (Score:2)
Has Nintendo ever done a decent job with software that isn't a game?
Chill out buddy. Our whole life is a game. Enjoyment over finishing #1.
Re:There's a shock. (Score:4, Interesting)
Sony has been bitten by browser bugs on PS4 as well (and in fact such bugs have been used by people looking to jailbreak the system)
Re: (Score:2)
Remember when NetFront actually wrote a browser, rather than wrapping WebKit? I had the NEC e606 and e616 phones that had the actual NetFront mobile browser. It made a decent effort to render pages on a tiny screen and make them usable with just the eight-way controller.
Re: (Score:2)
I remember, pre-webkit Netfront was a piece of crap on the PSP and PS3.
Re: (Score:2)
Has Nintendo ever done a decent job with software that isn't a game?
What do you mean by 'decent job'? And what do you mean by 'Nintendo'? And for that matter, what do you mean by 'done'?
If what you mean by 'decent job' is 'free from obvious security holes which could be utterly eliminated by following best practices' then no. No they have not. Everything they've ever done of any complexity has had holes in, and lots of. They patch it over and over as a result (at least, now we're in the era of the patch.) If what you mean is 'works well for users not trying to exploit it' t
Re: IoT bots? (Score:2, Interesting)
Good thing Nintendo hasn't pushed the device as something you'd frequently take out in public and connect to random hotspots or anything.
A non-issue, just update the device! (Score:3)
That's great there's an announcement of using an outdated Webkit framework on the Nintendo Switch. Is this anything new? How's that any different if I got some IoT device to a smart phone (Android or iPhone) to installing any Windows/Linux OS to an Xbox/Playstation? Does what I had deployed out of the box already have packages that are already part of security updates that need to be updated?
Fun to report from a journalism perspective, but definitely not news or anything to debate. Just update the Nintendo Switch and stop the huge reach of trying to criticize the console or Nintendo feebly.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
For what it's worth, none of these updates took more than 2-3 minutes to do. Would the system have been usable without them? Most likely (except for maybe the SD card one). So are there updates? Yes. Is it a "required"
Re: (Score:2)
Early soft-mods? (Score:3)
Re: No hacking involved (Score:1)
Mission Critical? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
the main issues with consoles is that game publishers absolutely look at piracy numbers when picking what platforms to target.
This is (if i remember well...who reads the article?) just a userland bug right now, but once you can run pirated games, it gets noticed, and sometimes publishers will chose to skip the console for their next big game if it gets too bad (the DS ease of piracy was totally one of the factors that kept the PSP on the map back then).
So for a console that is already under heavy scrutiny f