Dungeons and Dragons Goes Digital

An anonymous reader writes: Seems like a new digital Dungeons and Dragons will soon be offered. It's not a game in the Baldur's Gate style but rather seems to be about using apps to complement the experience. I wonder if it includes some kind of VOIP facility so the D&D session can be established without everyone being in the same room. From The Register: "The game's publisher, Wizards of the Coast, calls its new effort 'D&D Beyond,' describes it as 'a digital toolset for use with the Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition rules' and has given the service the tagline 'Play with advantage.' Wizards' canned statement says the service will 'take D&D players beyond pen and paper, providing a rules compendium, character builder, digital character sheets, and more -- all populated with official D&D content.' We're also told the service 'aims to make game management easier for both players and Dungeon Masters by providing high-quality tools available on any device.' That repetition of the 'any device' point point suggests this will be a web-based effort, rather than an app. The service will debut in 'summer,' presumably northern hemisphere summer so that folks who play D&D will spend up big on their breaks from school or university." You can watch the promo video here.

  • So it's roll20 and MythWeavers - but only for 5e?

    • Likely in principle, but given their earlier digital efforts it will likely be:
      -Locked in
      -Full of bugs
      -Stopped after a while.

        You are trying to place a Beholder. That will cost $1.99!

        You are trying to place a Wolf. That will cost $0.99!

        You are trying to swap back to roll20. That will cost us your wallet.

  • providing a rules compendium, character builder, digital character sheets, and more

    I'm hoping it will have a free tier, at least for players (I would be OK with only the DM having to pay, but only a very small fee.) If it's too expensive, we'll all just go back to the free options floating around. PCGen [pcgen.org] for charater sheets and overlays, d20 SRD [d20srd.org] for the rules, classes, monsters and items, and our imaginations for the rest.

      Bwahahahahahahahah! ...

      Hahahahahahaaha!

      Wait, you're serious? Just use 5eSRD and roll20.

  • "I wonder if it includes some kind of VOIP facility so the D&D session can be established without everyone being in the same room."

    This has been possible for almost 2 decades, there are several programs and websites dedicated to running games over the internet. Wizards of the Coast already directly support Fantasy Grounds and Roll20.

  • What do you call Neverwinter? How about DDO? Or hey, let's take a blast from the past, what do you call Hillfar or Poolrad?

    D&D Goes Digital? Who writes these fucking things?

