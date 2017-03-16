Dungeons and Dragons Goes Digital (theregister.co.uk) 14
An anonymous reader writes: Seems like a new digital Dungeons and Dragons will soon be offered. It's not a game in the Baldur's Gate style but rather seems to be about using apps to complement the experience. I wonder if it includes some kind of VOIP facility so the D&D session can be established without everyone being in the same room. From The Register: "The game's publisher, Wizards of the Coast, calls its new effort 'D&D Beyond,' describes it as 'a digital toolset for use with the Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition rules' and has given the service the tagline 'Play with advantage.' Wizards' canned statement says the service will 'take D&D players beyond pen and paper, providing a rules compendium, character builder, digital character sheets, and more -- all populated with official D&D content.' We're also told the service 'aims to make game management easier for both players and Dungeon Masters by providing high-quality tools available on any device.' That repetition of the 'any device' point point suggests this will be a web-based effort, rather than an app. The service will debut in 'summer,' presumably northern hemisphere summer so that folks who play D&D will spend up big on their breaks from school or university." You can watch the promo video here.
Okay then (Score:2)
So it's roll20 and MythWeavers - but only for 5e?
Re: (Score:3)
Likely in principle, but given their earlier digital efforts it will likely be:
-Locked in
-Full of bugs
-Stopped after a while.
Re: (Score:2)
You are trying to place a Beholder. That will cost $1.99!
You are trying to place a Wolf. That will cost $0.99!
You are trying to swap back to roll20. That will cost us your wallet.
Replacing the open source tools and websites (Score:2)
providing a rules compendium, character builder, digital character sheets, and more
I'm hoping it will have a free tier, at least for players (I would be OK with only the DM having to pay, but only a very small fee.) If it's too expensive, we'll all just go back to the free options floating around. PCGen [pcgen.org] for charater sheets and overlays, d20 SRD [d20srd.org] for the rules, classes, monsters and items, and our imaginations for the rest.
Re: (Score:2)
Bwahahahahahahahah!
...
Hahahahahahaaha!
Wait, you're serious? Just use 5eSRD and roll20.
some kind of VOIP facility (Score:2)
This has been possible for almost 2 decades, there are several programs and websites dedicated to running games over the internet. Wizards of the Coast already directly support Fantasy Grounds and Roll20.
"Goes" Digital? (Score:2)
What do you call Neverwinter? How about DDO? Or hey, let's take a blast from the past, what do you call Hillfar or Poolrad?
D&D Goes Digital? Who writes these fucking things?