The Last Days of Club Penguin (theoutline.com) 51
Club Penguin, a decade-old tween-focused social network by Disney is shutting down. From a report on The Outline: Club Penguin, which launched in 2005, will shutter on March 29, ending an 11-year run that at its peak drew 200 million users to the site. While the traffic has reportedly been in decline over the past few years -- the OG Club Penguin kids have mostly aged out (most of the site's user are 8-13), and there's growing competition from other social networking games, like the new LEGO Life -- fans both young and old are reacting to the news with emotions that run the Kubler-Ross gamut. Some have been reduced to shell-like human embodiments of the Loudly Crying Face emoji. James Charles, the beauty-obsessed 17-year-old Instagram star who was recently announced as the first male face of CoverGirl, tweeted, "my entire childhood is going down the drain wow I'm gonna cry RIP greendude50." Others are lashing out, attempting speedruns or willfully disobeying chat rules in the hopes of getting booted in an act of you-can't-fire-me-I-quit defiance. And of course, plenty are soaking up the last days, taking part in the community-wide "Waddle On" celebration that's essentially a G-rated version of an end-of-days rager.
Re: (Score:2)
Is a business pandering to sexual acceptance really among the most disruptive and imposing societal affects you can think of? Can you really even compare this to stereotypically socially-right behaviors like voting against abortion clinics and literally deciding that entire countries of people aren't allowed in the US, even if they're a US citizen and visiting their family?
It's really mind boggling. Left-wing bullshit is really played out, but it's hard to find a victim other than tortured souls like you
Re: (Score:1)
also, i'm sure you'll try to act like literal rioting in the streets is "leftist ideology", or something similarly retarded.
Re: (Score:2)
Is a business pandering to sexual acceptance really among the most disruptive and imposing societal affects you can think of?
More like a symptom of a fatal disease. Coughing up blood because of stomach cancer perhaps. The blood isn't going to kill you but it sure ain't good.
A society that cannot tell the difference between up and down, boys and girls, sickness and health will not survive.
Re: The Last Days of Club Leftism? (Score:2)
Club Penguin is a leftist conspiracy?
Got it.
Re: (Score:2)
When a Slashdot summary, of all places, contains an absurd sentence like this
then I really start to think that we're finally seeing the peak of the rampant leftism that has infected the Internet for the past 8 to 10 years.
I think that average people have finally had enough of this sort of leftism. They just don't want to deal with it any longer. They're tired of the gender confusion imposed by leftists. They're tired of the constant false accusations of racism/sexism/intolerance/etc./etc. coming from leftists. They're tired of petty criminals being portrayed as "martyrs" by leftists. They're tired of "peaceful protests" led by leftists that involve property damage and violence.
Average folks have had enough of it. They want society to return to a state of normalcy and civility. They've had enough of leftism.
How is this at all a "leftist" thing? Bad/trivial entertainment is bad/trivial entertainment. This is no different than what now pollutes prime time on Discovery + History channel
... ice road truckers ... all that crap
Re: (Score:2)
That's cute. One day you will look back at that post and realize how fucking st... Wait, your an USian? And sitting in your mothers basement, unshaved, unwashed in your "Trump the truth" t-shirt and your "White is right" cap? Well... I guess your definition is _right_ then.
Re: (Score:2)
You may trust me on this one: The average "leftist" is about as fed up and pissed about those self styled professional victims as the average "rightist" is about the religious nutjobs.
Yes, they exist. Yes, they piss me off. Fringe groups exist in both political camps. Get used to them. The quicker you ignore them, the faster they probably will go away.
Sadly, we can no longer point to the right and claim that only you have loonies with no grasp of reality in your ranks. We now have them too.
Well, back to free candy in the windowless van (Score:2)
said pedophiles everywhere
Re: (Score:2)
Wait, you should offer CANDY?
No wonder I can't get laid.
:(
Sad to see it go (Score:5, Interesting)
It was a good environment for my kids to explore, lots of fun activities and the chat was *strictly* controlled, with only approved words and phrases available for use. May not suit an older kid, but for the 6 yro who's just learning the ropes, it was one place I could let him explore without fear.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do you hate America? Our system has made us the best country in the world.
He hates your freedom (to manipulate and prey on little kids).
Re: (Score:2)
The free market has spoken. If this was a problem it would correct itself.
Aye, the invisible hand of Adam Smith, or something like that.
Re: (Score:2)
Being fisted by the invisible hand
... sounds like it's straight out of some hentai.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure that's a Chuck Tingle novel actually... (The Hugo-nominated authors of titles such as Slammed In The Butthole By My Concept Of Linear Time and The Handsome Pretendo Swap Joysticks And Portable Screen Slam My Butt While Also Allowing Me To Control My Game)
Re: (Score:2)
Is it too early for a Michael Jackson joke?
Obligatory shout out (Score:3)
Obligatory shout out to my nephew... who cut his artistic and video creativity with Club Penguin...
One of his classics here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZx2zYk0JsU/ [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
My first tought was that it's some obscure linux distro. Such a thing would be at least somewhat sad.
Ditto. Then I came for the perv comments.
Re: (Score:2)
really hard to predict what gets the attention (Score:3)
internet: meh.
slashdot: club penguin is closing
internet: this is harambe and 9/11 rolled into one.
Re: (Score:2)
Whoop's, should be mean's...
Re: (Score:2)
I saw it in the news today too. Articles about the Trump executive order ruling, an update regarding the most significant change in the relationship of the UK to the rest of the world in generation... and both of them got fewer readers than the article about the fire service assisting a man who got his penis stuck in a ring.
I remain unconvinced that there is intelligent life on this planet.
Re: (Score:2)
Well I guess more people can identify with and be horrified at the thought of getting their penis stuck in a hole... That accounts for about 50% of the readers and the rest are more interested in some light entertainment that doesn't require using their brain I guess.
Or alternatively the readers are perhaps so upset how fucked up the world is at the moment and just want to occupy their thoughts for a while? I'm hoping it's the later.
Re: (Score:2)
It's more a matter of frequency. I mean, you get some leaked CIA documents every other week and they tell the shocking tale that the CIA spies on you.
But a Disney service shutting down, you don't see that every day!
obBender (Score:5, Funny)
I'll build my own Club Penguin, with blackjack and hookers!
Re: (Score:2)
It's kinky if you use a feather during sex.
But perverted if you use the whole penguin.
How can you be surprised? (Score:2)
This is a company that booby traps its games with phone home features to check and be sure the Mouse still says it's okay to play promotional movie games on your phone. One day, your kid can play the pointy clicky phone game, the next day, screw you kid, won't launch ever again. They seem to love taking things away, just because they can. Concerned parents should teach kids young that Disney, like other corporations, cannot be trusted.
What a freak. (Score:1)
" James Charles, the beauty-obsessed 17-year-old Instagram star who was recently announced as the first male face of CoverGirl"
Seriously, what a complete and total freak.
Re: (Score:2)
He's a boy who likes make-up. BFD. Sure it's not normal but normal is overrated.
Yeah (Score:2)
I was sad when the Igloo Club shut down. Let's go Pens.