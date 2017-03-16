Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Social Networks Games Technology

The Last Days of Club Penguin (theoutline.com) 51

Posted by msmash from the RIP dept.
Club Penguin, a decade-old tween-focused social network by Disney is shutting down. From a report on The Outline: Club Penguin, which launched in 2005, will shutter on March 29, ending an 11-year run that at its peak drew 200 million users to the site. While the traffic has reportedly been in decline over the past few years -- the OG Club Penguin kids have mostly aged out (most of the site's user are 8-13), and there's growing competition from other social networking games, like the new LEGO Life -- fans both young and old are reacting to the news with emotions that run the Kubler-Ross gamut. Some have been reduced to shell-like human embodiments of the Loudly Crying Face emoji. James Charles, the beauty-obsessed 17-year-old Instagram star who was recently announced as the first male face of CoverGirl, tweeted, "my entire childhood is going down the drain wow I'm gonna cry RIP greendude50." Others are lashing out, attempting speedruns or willfully disobeying chat rules in the hopes of getting booted in an act of you-can't-fire-me-I-quit defiance. And of course, plenty are soaking up the last days, taking part in the community-wide "Waddle On" celebration that's essentially a G-rated version of an end-of-days rager.

The Last Days of Club Penguin More | Reply

The Last Days of Club Penguin

Comments Filter:

  • Sad to see it go (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Koyaanisqatsi ( 581196 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @12:49PM (#54051801)

    It was a good environment for my kids to explore, lots of fun activities and the chat was *strictly* controlled, with only approved words and phrases available for use. May not suit an older kid, but for the 6 yro who's just learning the ropes, it was one place I could let him explore without fear.

  • Obligatory shout out (Score:3)

    by Tran ( 721196 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @01:03PM (#54051897)

    Obligatory shout out to my nephew... who cut his artistic and video creativity with Club Penguin...
    One of his classics here:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZx2zYk0JsU/ [youtube.com]

  • really hard to predict what gets the attention (Score:3)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @01:04PM (#54051907) Homepage
    slashdot: CIA spy scandal documents are being released!
    internet: meh.
    slashdot: club penguin is closing
    internet: this is harambe and 9/11 rolled into one.

    • I saw it in the news today too. Articles about the Trump executive order ruling, an update regarding the most significant change in the relationship of the UK to the rest of the world in generation... and both of them got fewer readers than the article about the fire service assisting a man who got his penis stuck in a ring.

      I remain unconvinced that there is intelligent life on this planet.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        Well I guess more people can identify with and be horrified at the thought of getting their penis stuck in a hole... That accounts for about 50% of the readers and the rest are more interested in some light entertainment that doesn't require using their brain I guess.

        Or alternatively the readers are perhaps so upset how fucked up the world is at the moment and just want to occupy their thoughts for a while? I'm hoping it's the later.

    • It's more a matter of frequency. I mean, you get some leaked CIA documents every other week and they tell the shocking tale that the CIA spies on you.

      But a Disney service shutting down, you don't see that every day!

  • obBender (Score:5, Funny)

    by Thud457 ( 234763 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @01:06PM (#54051925) Homepage Journal
    Fine!
    I'll build my own Club Penguin, with blackjack and hookers!

  • This is a company that booby traps its games with phone home features to check and be sure the Mouse still says it's okay to play promotional movie games on your phone. One day, your kid can play the pointy clicky phone game, the next day, screw you kid, won't launch ever again. They seem to love taking things away, just because they can. Concerned parents should teach kids young that Disney, like other corporations, cannot be trusted.

  • What a freak. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    " James Charles, the beauty-obsessed 17-year-old Instagram star who was recently announced as the first male face of CoverGirl"

    Seriously, what a complete and total freak.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      He's a boy who likes make-up. BFD. Sure it's not normal but normal is overrated.

  • I was sad when the Igloo Club shut down. Let's go Pens.

Slashdot Top Deals

All Finagle Laws may be bypassed by learning the simple art of doing without thinking.

Close