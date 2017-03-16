The Last Days of Club Penguin (theoutline.com) 14
Club Penguin, a decade-old tween-focused social network by Disney is shutting down. From a report on The Outline: Club Penguin, which launched in 2005, will shutter on March 29, ending an 11-year run that at its peak drew 200 million users to the site. While the traffic has reportedly been in decline over the past few years -- the OG Club Penguin kids have mostly aged out (most of the site's user are 8-13), and there's growing competition from other social networking games, like the new LEGO Life -- fans both young and old are reacting to the news with emotions that run the Kubler-Ross gamut. Some have been reduced to shell-like human embodiments of the Loudly Crying Face emoji. James Charles, the beauty-obsessed 17-year-old Instagram star who was recently announced as the first male face of CoverGirl, tweeted, "my entire childhood is going down the drain wow I'm gonna cry RIP greendude50." Others are lashing out, attempting speedruns or willfully disobeying chat rules in the hopes of getting booted in an act of you-can't-fire-me-I-quit defiance. And of course, plenty are soaking up the last days, taking part in the community-wide "Waddle On" celebration that's essentially a G-rated version of an end-of-days rager.
Sad to see it go (Score:4, Interesting)
It was a good environment for my kids to explore, lots of fun activities and the chat was *strictly* controlled, with only approved words and phrases available for use. May not suit an older kid, but for the 6 yro who's just learning the ropes, it was one place I could let him explore without fear.
Obligatory shout out (Score:2)
Obligatory shout out to my nephew... who cut his artistic and video creativity with Club Penguin...
One of his classics here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZx2zYk0JsU/ [youtube.com]
really hard to predict what gets the attention (Score:2)
internet: meh.
slashdot: club penguin is closing
internet: this is harambe and 9/11 rolled into one.
