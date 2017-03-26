New Release Of StarCraft In 4K Ultra High Definition Announced (theverge.com) 84
The classic 90s-era videogames StarCraft and StarCraft: Brood War will be re-released this summer -- remastered in 4K Ultra High Definition. An anonymous reader quotes The Verge: It will also include a number of updates, such as remastered sound, new additional illustrations for the campaign missions, new matchmaking capabilities, the ability to connect to Blizzard App, the ability to save to the cloud, and more... Blizzard also announced that it was issuing a new update to StarCraft: Brood War this week, which will include some bug fixes and anti-cheat measures, but will also make StarCraft Anthology (which includes StarCraft and Brood War) available to download for free.
Kotaku reports that the news was announced at this weekend's I <3 StarCraft event in South Korea, "a mini-tournament between some of the game's best players being held to honor the game's legacy."
Blizzard requires more minerals
We have insane graphics and CPUs but no spell-checking?
No LAN play? and will you have to re-buy this?.
Also will you need to be online 24/7 or the game will auto quit?
I've read that it will include LAN play and nothing about always online. Source?
Where are you pulling this bullshit from? Their promo video explocitly says LAN play.
It includes LAN play according to the trailer.
What the hell are you reading? Or do you just open your mouth and let whatever pops into your head spew out of your mouth?
https://esports.yahoo.com/star... [yahoo.com]
Congratulations. You know when people talk about signal-to-noise ratio in forums? You're officially noise.
There is like a million games like it out right now, most of them in the 10 bucks bin, or simply from some indie dev altogether. Why the fuck would I want to buy a 20 year old game just because "Ohhh, 4k resolution!"?
At this point though, Starcraft 2 is vastly superior to Starcraft 1 in every way. When 2 was first released, you could make a decent argument that it was an inferior game. When Heart of the Swarm came out, it was at least close to Starcraft 1 in terms of gameplay, but now with Legacy of the Void the game is clearly a level above Broodwar.
As a single player game - I found the original campaign to be a lot of fun, and every subsequent version less so. Admittedly, I gave up on SC2 before the expansions came out, as I found the campaign deadly dull. Still, if the single-player campaign is supported by the graphics pack, I'm up for it.
In terms of single-player, I enjoyed LoTV more than any of the others, although I admit the ending is kind of lame.
The majority of people who buy this are going to be fans of the original. "Remastered" doesn't get people to play a 20 year old game if they're not already a fan of the series.
Let's not forget that most people do not have a 4k monitor.
(and that if this game had any sort of demanding graphics there's very few cards that will run 4k smoothly)
So the appeal is not only for die hard fans but a rare breed of them too...
I guess someone at blizzard ran the old cutscenes at their native 640x480 bink video glory and just couldn't stand it any longer.
4k is being stated as the highest-level of the graphics. It's not locked at 4k only.
Yeah I get it. They are futureproofing it for when 4k monitors are mainstream...
/sarcasm
Didn't you notice that we're not gaming at 320x200 anymore?
Yes, indeed the normal resolution for games does go up over time. 4K will be entirely mainstream eventually.
Since I enjoyed StarCraft, can you point me in the direction of one or two that has similar quality? Most RTS I have tried are pretty crap.
Total Annihilation
Its Circa 1996, but It can scale graphics to whatever resolution your hardware supports. I have played it on my 4K system, and its unbelievable what it does for game play. Unlike any Blizzard games, higher resolution gets you more of the map at once. This can be tremendously useful when playing an insane large map. The game can also support far more simultaneous units than anything from Blizzard. It is also true multi-threaded, so it scales up with more processor power available. At 4K resolution, an I7 6950X can handle upwards of a quarter million units in battle before it starts to knuckle under. The game supports up to ten players in virtually any combination of teams. The AI is ridiculously easy to beat, but thats what you would expect from that era. The game defaults to 250 units per player, but you can up that to 500 easily with a config setting. To get more than that you will need one of the myriad of patches available for the game. You can get it on Steam or GOG, or order the Frisbee version off Ebay, I would also recommend getting the commander pack and battle tactics expansions. Many patches will already include these enhancements.
The overall game controls are also vastly superior, with the ability to select an arbitrarily large number of units into a single grouping, and the ability to queue instructions for units or groups to follow, it allows you to automate much of the boring and tedious parts of RTS while giving you more of what you really want: Glorious Battle
Ah, TA.
I remember my brother and I playing that game for so many nights, we got to the point where we'd race to a given objective. The most fun was building the automatic annihilator cannon (can't remember what it was called).
We finished within 4 seconds of each other, and must destruction was wrought.
Good times.
Why the fuck would I want to buy a 20 year old game just because "Ohhh, 4k resolution!"?
Because it was a good game.
Because of nostalgia.
Because you like the game.
Based on the tone of your writing you don't fit in the above three. So don't buy it.
I will.
ffs.
As long as it isn't a broken mess with a bunch of cut content and missing half the missions (To be released later as DLC), it doesn't sound too bad. I'm looking at you, Painkiller HD. Still, it would be nice if they tried something new for once.
Diablo II HD when?
4k? (Score:2)
Old games, especially FPS, could scale at pretty much any resolution, you just had to change the resolution setting.
The first thing I'd ask is why doesn't starcraft already works in 4k resolution. Is it because of an artificial limitation in the game? What was the maximum resolution supported?
Because of the size and resolution of the sprites.
Because the sprites don't scale. How do you expect to upscale a 32x32 pixel sprite?
Starcraft doesn't already work in 4k because then the sprites would have to be rendered for display in 4k too. But they weren't, because back then the resolution was 640x480 or whatever and there was no reason to waste space on supporting larger graphics.
No, the new version allows zooming in and out.
The trailer showed the same zooming both in replay and live play.
Re: (Score:2)
I did my testing a long time ago on an ATI Radeon 3750 512MB video card with the Dark Places Quake engine. I haven't tried it on my current Nvidia 750 1GB video card.
https://icculus.org/twilight/darkplaces/ [icculus.org]
It doesn't work because it uses sprites of a fixed size, rather than scaled ray-tracing on underlying models like almost all FPSes do. Attempting to run it at 4k would result in units too small to see.
Starcraft I was locked in at 640x480. It didn't run at any other resolution; this was done both to accommodate the fixed-size sprites and so that people with better hardware wouldn't have an advantage (because then they'd see more of the battlefield on their screens).
The maximum resolution was 1024x768. Non widescreen.
Consumerism is all about this (Score:2)
You create something that nobody wants or needs and then convince them that they have to buy it because they "love the brand" or because it's "rare" or because it's "better" even though it's the same.
Just because you may not want this doesn't mean no one does.
Of course that someone wants it, as Edward Bernays would say, consent can be manufactured.
20 years (Score:2)
4K can last 20 years? I don't think so
..8K maybe .. but not 4K. I mean I hope we aren't stuck at 4K for 20 years.
To see the difference between 4K and 8K, you have to have a screen so large or close that it exceeds your field of view, leaving you craning your neck around to see things, and with a flat screen getting a foreshortened picture anyhow.
Heck, to see the difference between 4K and 1080p requires you sit closer than most people do when watching TV - it's much more interesting for gaming than "lean back" TV watching. (You'll find TV showrooms set up where you stand very close to the TV when you evaluate 4K vs 10
A little early for April 1st isn't it? (Score:2)
On the other hand it is six days before April first and I can believe something like this being fed/leaked to Kotaku in advance as a gag.
When will they release an updated 4k Shareware Edition?
Still too expensive... (Score:2)
I''ve got a couple original starcraft disks. I'm pretty sure I didn't pay more than $10 for them (I was pretty cheap back then, I pirated most stuff, only picking up real copies as "payback" when I found them on discount racks). One of them is even in a blizzard game of the year collection I purchased at warlmart for $19 (sticker is still on it) that comes with warcraft 2, startcraft and diablo (the original). Looks like the original msrp was $50 but it was discounted by the time I purchased it (probably in
Key bindings (Score:4, Insightful)
I wonder if they'll update the key-bindings and keyboard controls to match StarCraft 2. After playing SC2 for awhile, controlling units in SC is maddeningly primitive.
Re: (Score:2)
Haha right you are. I actually wrote a python script to rebind my keyboard, so hitting n would make marines in case I missed the key. I didn't completely remap everything, that would have been smart.
How about D2 LOD? (Score:2)
Pff... pass. (Score:2)
I'll wait for the Linux port, thanks.
;)