New Release Of StarCraft In 4K Ultra High Definition Annouonced (theverge.com) 40
The classic 90s-era videogames StarCraft and StarCraft: Brood War will be re-released this summer -- remastered in 4K Ultra High Definition. An anonymous reader quotes The Verge: It will also include a number of updates, such as remastered sound, new additional illustrations for the campaign missions, new matchmaking capabilities, the ability to connect to Blizzard App, the ability to save to the cloud, and more... Blizzard also announced that it was issuing a new update to StarCraft: Brood War this week, which will include some bug fixes and anti-cheat measures, but will also make StarCraft Anthology (which includes StarCraft and Brood War) available to download for free.
Kotaku reports that the news was announced at this weekend's I <3 StarCraft event in South Korea, "a mini-tournament between some of the game's best players being held to honor the game's legacy."
Kotaku reports that the news was announced at this weekend's I <3 StarCraft event in South Korea, "a mini-tournament between some of the game's best players being held to honor the game's legacy."
like printing money (Score:1)
Blizzard requires more minerals
No LAN play? and will you have to rebuy this? (Score:3, Insightful)
No LAN play? and will you have to re-buy this?.
Also will you need to be online 24/7 or the game will auto quit?
Re: (Score:2)
I've read that it will include LAN play and nothing about always online. Source?
Re: (Score:1)
Where are you pulling this bullshit from? Their promo video explocitly says LAN play.
Re: (Score:1)
Seriously? (Score:3)
There is like a million games like it out right now, most of them in the 10 bucks bin, or simply from some indie dev altogether. Why the fuck would I want to buy a 20 year old game just because "Ohhh, 4k resolution!"?
Re: (Score:2)
At this point though, Starcraft 2 is vastly superior to Starcraft 1 in every way. When 2 was first released, you could make a decent argument that it was an inferior game. When Heart of the Swarm came out, it was at least close to Starcraft 1 in terms of gameplay, but now with Legacy of the Void the game is clearly a level above Broodwar.
Re: (Score:2)
The majority of people who buy this are going to be fans of the original. "Remastered" doesn't get people to play a 20 year old game if they're not already a fan of the series.
Re: (Score:2)
Let's not forget that most people do not have a 4k monitor.
(and that if this game had any sort of demanding graphics there's very few cards that will run 4k smoothly)
So the appeal is not only for die hard fans but a rare breed of them too...
I guess someone at blizzard ran the old cutscenes at their native 640x480 bink video glory and just couldn't stand it any longer.
Re: (Score:1)
4k is being stated as the highest-level of the graphics. It's not locked at 4k only.
Don't remake, release the source. (Score:1)
ffs.
They better not screw it up. (Score:2)
As long as it isn't a broken mess with a bunch of cut content and missing half the missions (To be released later as DLC), it doesn't sound too bad. I'm looking at you, Painkiller HD. Still, it would be nice if they tried something new for once.
Diablo II HD when?
4k? (Score:2)
Old games, especially FPS, could scale at pretty much any resolution, you just had to change the resolution setting.
The first thing I'd ask is why doesn't starcraft already works in 4k resolution. Is it because of an artificial limitation in the game? What was the maximum resolution supported?
Re: (Score:1)
Because of the size and resolution of the sprites.
Re: (Score:1)
No, the new version allows zooming in and out.
Re: (Score:2)
Consumerism is all about this (Score:2)
You create something that nobody wants or needs and then convince them that they have to buy it because they "love the brand" or because it's "rare" or because it's "better" even though it's the same.
Re: (Score:1)
Just because you may not want this doesn't mean no one does.
20 years (Score:2)
4K can last 20 years? I don't think so
..8K maybe .. but not 4K. I mean I hope we aren't stuck at 4K for 20 years.
A little early for April 1st isn't it? (Score:2)
Shareware Edition (Score:1)
When will they release an updated 4k Shareware Edition?
Still too expensive... (Score:2)