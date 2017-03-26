Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


New Release Of StarCraft In 4K Ultra High Definition Annouonced (theverge.com) 40

Posted by EditorDavid from the zooming-in-on-the-Zerg dept.
The classic 90s-era videogames StarCraft and StarCraft: Brood War will be re-released this summer -- remastered in 4K Ultra High Definition. An anonymous reader quotes The Verge: It will also include a number of updates, such as remastered sound, new additional illustrations for the campaign missions, new matchmaking capabilities, the ability to connect to Blizzard App, the ability to save to the cloud, and more... Blizzard also announced that it was issuing a new update to StarCraft: Brood War this week, which will include some bug fixes and anti-cheat measures, but will also make StarCraft Anthology (which includes StarCraft and Brood War) available to download for free.
Kotaku reports that the news was announced at this weekend's I <3 StarCraft event in South Korea, "a mini-tournament between some of the game's best players being held to honor the game's legacy."

  • like printing money (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Blizzard requires more minerals

  • No LAN play? and will you have to rebuy this? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Sunday March 26, 2017 @03:40PM (#54114073)

    No LAN play? and will you have to re-buy this?.

    Also will you need to be online 24/7 or the game will auto quit?

    • I've read that it will include LAN play and nothing about always online. Source?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      Where are you pulling this bullshit from? Their promo video explocitly says LAN play.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aktw ( 4857131 )
      You won't have to re-buy anything. Just play your existing version if you already own it. If you want to play the updated version, then I imagine they'll charge you for that -- but it's not like you can't just play the original. Oh wait, between this and your LAN comment, you're just giving a knee-jerk reaction on "hot button" for the sake of complaining. May as well thrown in a M$ comment somewhere while you're at it.

  • Seriously? (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Sunday March 26, 2017 @03:42PM (#54114079)

    There is like a million games like it out right now, most of them in the 10 bucks bin, or simply from some indie dev altogether. Why the fuck would I want to buy a 20 year old game just because "Ohhh, 4k resolution!"?

    • Because it's a fun game, mainly.

      At this point though, Starcraft 2 is vastly superior to Starcraft 1 in every way. When 2 was first released, you could make a decent argument that it was an inferior game. When Heart of the Swarm came out, it was at least close to Starcraft 1 in terms of gameplay, but now with Legacy of the Void the game is clearly a level above Broodwar.

    • Let's not forget that most people do not have a 4k monitor.
      (and that if this game had any sort of demanding graphics there's very few cards that will run 4k smoothly)
      So the appeal is not only for die hard fans but a rare breed of them too...

      I guess someone at blizzard ran the old cutscenes at their native 640x480 bink video glory and just couldn't stand it any longer.

  • As long as it isn't a broken mess with a bunch of cut content and missing half the missions (To be released later as DLC), it doesn't sound too bad. I'm looking at you, Painkiller HD. Still, it would be nice if they tried something new for once.

    Diablo II HD when?

  • Old games, especially FPS, could scale at pretty much any resolution, you just had to change the resolution setting.
    The first thing I'd ask is why doesn't starcraft already works in 4k resolution. Is it because of an artificial limitation in the game? What was the maximum resolution supported?

  • You create something that nobody wants or needs and then convince them that they have to buy it because they "love the brand" or because it's "rare" or because it's "better" even though it's the same.

  • 4K can last 20 years? I don't think so ..8K maybe .. but not 4K. I mean I hope we aren't stuck at 4K for 20 years.

  • I mean this is the right time of year for it. But really; 4k resolution update for a twenty year old game?

  • When will they release an updated 4k Shareware Edition?

  • I've never gotten into StarCraft. Probably because Blizzard's prices defy gravity then and now. Won't be seeing any Blizzard's titles for $5 at Steam's Black Friday sale.

