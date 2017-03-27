Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Four Years Later, Xbox Exec Admits How Microsoft Screwed Up Disc Resale Plan

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: We're now approaching the four-year anniversary of Microsoft's rollout (and subsequent reversal) of a controversial plan to let game publishers limit resale of used, disc-based games. Looking back on that time recently, Microsoft Corporate Vice President for Windows and Devices Yusuf Mehdi acknowledged how that rollout fell flat and discussed how hard it was for the firm to change course even in light of fan complaints at the time. In a blog post on LinkedIn posted last weekend, Mehdi writes: "With our initial announcement of Xbox One and our desire to deliver breakthroughs in gaming and entertainment, the team made a few key decisions regarding connectivity requirements and how games would be purchased that didn't land well with fans. While the intent was good -- we imagined a new set of benefits such as easier roaming, family sharing and new ways to try and buy games, we didn't deliver what our fans wanted. We heard their feedback, and while it required great technical work, we changed Xbox One to work the same way as Xbox 360 for how our customers could play, share, lend, and resell games. This experience was such a powerful reminder that we must always do the right thing for our customers, and since we've made that commitment to our Xbox fans, we've never looked back." It's an interesting reflection in light of an interview Mehdi gave to Ars Technica at E3 2013, when the executive defended Microsoft's announced plans for Xbox One game licensing. Mehdi, then serving as Xbox chief marketing and strategy officer, stressed at the time that "this is a big change, consumers don't always love change, and there's a lot of education we have to provide to make sure that people understand... We're trying to do something pretty big in terms of moving the industry forward for console gaming into the digital world. We believe the digital world is the future, and we believe digital is better."

Four Years Later, Xbox Exec Admits How Microsoft Screwed Up Disc Resale Plan

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      At least it wasn't Apple claiming it was "courage"...

    • The actual benefits were awesome for users too, it was just the sticking point of requiring "ALWAYS" connected that had us all pissed, it wasn't worth getting all those awesome sweet bits when it had a steaming turd sitting on top. had they said licensing would need to be validated once a week or such they probably would have been fine, always connected just is not an option.
      • All of those benefits came at the cost of the loss of the First-sale doctrine. It was a bad deal, period. Always connected was not the major issue, the major issue MS was attempting to kill this legal doctrine as it applied to them.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

          All of those benefits came at the cost of the loss of the First-sale doctrine. It was a bad deal, period. Always connected was not the major issue, the major issue MS was attempting to kill this legal doctrine as it applied to them

          Except 4 years later, we've lost the first sale doctrine.

          People love digital downloads. They love not having to look for a disc with the game on it - they prefer picking it off a menu and playing it. Hell, ask any millennial and they hate physical media with a passion. The whole d

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Luthair ( 847766 )

            it's not going to be easy to retrofit the proposed resale mechanism in because of all the existing contracts of sale.

            The government can (and should, though its not likely to happen) change the law to require it.

  • I'll never forget it... (Score:5, Informative)

    by ausekilis ( 1513635 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @05:01PM (#54121635)

    MS had this long drawn out "you can do this but not that" speech that took minutes to explain.

    Sony says "here's how you lend your friend a game with Playstation" and hands a box to his friend.

    It didn't even take 10 seconds for Sony to eat MS's lunch there.

  • And then there was Kinect (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @05:05PM (#54121685)

    If that was their only problem, they could have recovered more easily. But they also had:
    - $100 higher price to cover the cost of Kinect -- a device few wanted
    - the TV stuff and the Snap interface so you could split-screen TV and gaming -- providing a poor TV-watching experience and a poor gaming experience simultaneously
    - a giant box that looked like a VCR with a big external power brick
    - somewhat worse performance than the PS4 because of the speed of the RAM interface

    It's difficult to dig yourself out of a hole that deep.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      The funny part is Microsoft watched Sony botch their launch of the PlayStation 3 identically the generation before.

    • (BTW, I have never owned any of the Xboxes)

      I thought some of the TV stuff at least had potential.. Even if only to remove the need to switch/have inputs on the TV. In other words, have the other video source daisy-chain through the Xbox.

      (I switch inputs on my TV all the time, so obviously know how to do it.. It does suck that nowadays it's much slower than switching inputs on analog TVs.. but really, I wish I could have all devices plugged in and essentially instantly switch between which one I am seeing

    • - $100 higher price to cover the cost of Kinect -- a device few wanted

      What do you mean nobody wanted a microphone and HD camera focused 24/7 on their living room or bedroom (or kid's bedroom)?

      It was also intended as a platform to force-feed ads, first and foremost:
      http://www.sticktwiddlers.com/... [sticktwiddlers.com]

      So what about the future of advertising on the Xbox One? “It’s going to be an exciting transition though because the 360 console wasn’t built with advertising in mind, it was more of an afterthought, so we’ve had to adapt to the technology and how we work to fit them in to the console,” said Technical Account Manager for Xbox LIVE Advertising, “whereas this new one is going to have advertising in mind. So a lot of the limitations that we have now, hopefully the release of the boundaries will widened so the opportunities will be a lot greater.”

      http://hothardware.com/news/mi... [hothardware.com]

      The Xbox is developing native advertising, where ad content is displayed alongside relevant material, either embedded in search results, promoted on a network like Facebook, or a "Liked X? You'll Love Y!" style of marketing. Not to worry, though -- the company plans to use Kinect to make these advertisements even more engaging than their current counterparts. In the future, Kinect may offer you a "Choose Your Own Adventure" style narrative in which you speak commands or give orders to an ad as its playing to change the final outcome.

      The other way the company wants to use Kinect is to monitor what's going on in the living room to serve you group-appropriate content, rather than resorting to the plain old method of bombarding you with non-interactive advertising for things you don't care about. Microsoft claims that the demographic data the ad team can access is very limited, but it's hard not to see shadows of the same patent for movie licensing that the company applied for last year.

    • If that was their only problem, they could have recovered more easily. But they also had:
      - $100 higher price to cover the cost of Kinect -- a device few wanted

      Devil's Advocate: Microsoft thought (well, logically) that they could try and gain share by stealing some thunder from Nintendo (the Kinect was aimed at the Wii, not the PlayStation.) It made sense because the Wii ate Sony *and* Microsoft's lunch in raw sales (in spite of not doing HD, having a DVD-R that couldn't play a movie DVD, shit resolution, shit sound, etc...)

      No arguments against the rest, though.

  • Nope (Score:3)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @05:13PM (#54121741) Journal

    "...we imagined a new set of benefits such as easier roaming, family sharing and new ways to try and buy games, ..."

    If he can't even be honest about the basic intent of drm as a method of protecting revenue, why should I take ANYTHING else he says as credible?

  • Steam Library Sharing (Score:3)

    by darkain ( 749283 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @05:15PM (#54121753) Homepage

    For anyone that uses the Library Sharing feature of Steam, this is essentially what Microsoft was attempting to do. But because Microsoft was building a traditional console, not a download-only service, is why it was met with such negativity. I'll dis on Microsoft as much as the next guy, but they due try to do new innovative shit all the time, they're just notorious at always fucking it up or never actually releasing it in the first place. Other examples include UAC (sucked in Vista, fixed in 7), WinFS (never released), Photosynth (released, then dead shortly thereafter)

    • Yep. MS creates ideas and releases them before they are ready. They get shit on, other people (like APple) then take up the idea and perfect it, releasing it to massive acclaim.

  • While the intent was good...

    The intent was the undermine the ownership of game by the customer. Only a sociopath would think the "intent was good" because that shit is straight up evil.

