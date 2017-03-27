Four Years Later, Xbox Exec Admits How Microsoft Screwed Up Disc Resale Plan (arstechnica.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: We're now approaching the four-year anniversary of Microsoft's rollout (and subsequent reversal) of a controversial plan to let game publishers limit resale of used, disc-based games. Looking back on that time recently, Microsoft Corporate Vice President for Windows and Devices Yusuf Mehdi acknowledged how that rollout fell flat and discussed how hard it was for the firm to change course even in light of fan complaints at the time. In a blog post on LinkedIn posted last weekend, Mehdi writes: "With our initial announcement of Xbox One and our desire to deliver breakthroughs in gaming and entertainment, the team made a few key decisions regarding connectivity requirements and how games would be purchased that didn't land well with fans. While the intent was good -- we imagined a new set of benefits such as easier roaming, family sharing and new ways to try and buy games, we didn't deliver what our fans wanted. We heard their feedback, and while it required great technical work, we changed Xbox One to work the same way as Xbox 360 for how our customers could play, share, lend, and resell games. This experience was such a powerful reminder that we must always do the right thing for our customers, and since we've made that commitment to our Xbox fans, we've never looked back." It's an interesting reflection in light of an interview Mehdi gave to Ars Technica at E3 2013, when the executive defended Microsoft's announced plans for Xbox One game licensing. Mehdi, then serving as Xbox chief marketing and strategy officer, stressed at the time that "this is a big change, consumers don't always love change, and there's a lot of education we have to provide to make sure that people understand... We're trying to do something pretty big in terms of moving the industry forward for console gaming into the digital world. We believe the digital world is the future, and we believe digital is better."
At least it wasn't Apple claiming it was "courage"...
Except 4 years later, we've lost the first sale doctrine.
People love digital downloads. They love not having to look for a disc with the game on it - they prefer picking it off a menu and playing it. Hell, ask any millennial and they hate physical media with a passion. The whole d
it's not going to be easy to retrofit the proposed resale mechanism in because of all the existing contracts of sale.
The government can (and should, though its not likely to happen) change the law to require it.
An unfortunate aspect of games this generation - virtually every game needs a large update to make the game playable. The size of the patches and installs means you probably don't have sufficient hardware space so once Sony & Microsoft stop providing online services for the console those disks will effectively be unusable.
As complexity increases it becomes less likely we'll see emulators thus many of these games will be lost forever in ~10-15 years.
I also hate "ALWAYS ON" connections for anything but mobile games
I hate them even for mobile games. A tablet might not be in range of Wi-Fi, nor might a smartphone on a prepaid plan that includes voice and not data.
I'll never forget it...
MS had this long drawn out "you can do this but not that" speech that took minutes to explain.
Sony says "here's how you lend your friend a game with Playstation" and hands a box to his friend.
It didn't even take 10 seconds for Sony to eat MS's lunch there.
And then there was Kinect
If that was their only problem, they could have recovered more easily. But they also had:
- $100 higher price to cover the cost of Kinect -- a device few wanted
- the TV stuff and the Snap interface so you could split-screen TV and gaming -- providing a poor TV-watching experience and a poor gaming experience simultaneously
- a giant box that looked like a VCR with a big external power brick
- somewhat worse performance than the PS4 because of the speed of the RAM interface
It's difficult to dig yourself out of a hole that deep.
Some people watch TV -- for example a baseball game -- and play games at the same time. Split-screen is the worst way to do that though. Microsoft must have had big internal cultural problems for something like that to make it all the way to a final shipping product.
i use split screen for kids tv and my gaming. then again i have a projector with a large enough screen to make both work.
Or is the answer "don't, let the customer have 2 TVs"?
Correct.
Case in point: Look at how many games nowadays support only online multiplayer, not same-screen multiplayer. Publishers rationalize the decision not to spend time=money on same-screen multiplayer by claiming limited GPU and RAM resources, as well as the fact that the average age of a gamer has trended upward since the NES and Super NES era.
(BTW, I have never owned any of the Xboxes)
I thought some of the TV stuff at least had potential.. Even if only to remove the need to switch/have inputs on the TV. In other words, have the other video source daisy-chain through the Xbox.
(I switch inputs on my TV all the time, so obviously know how to do it.. It does suck that nowadays it's much slower than switching inputs on analog TVs.. but really, I wish I could have all devices plugged in and essentially instantly switch between which one I am seeing
Designed from the Ground Up for Ads, Not Games
- $100 higher price to cover the cost of Kinect -- a device few wanted
What do you mean nobody wanted a microphone and HD camera focused 24/7 on their living room or bedroom (or kid's bedroom)?
It was also intended as a platform to force-feed ads, first and foremost:
http://www.sticktwiddlers.com/... [sticktwiddlers.com]
So what about the future of advertising on the Xbox One? "It's going to be an exciting transition though because the 360 console wasn't built with advertising in mind, it was more of an afterthought, so we've had to adapt to the technology and how we work to fit them in to the console," said Technical Account Manager for Xbox LIVE Advertising, "whereas this new one is going to have advertising in mind. So a lot of the limitations that we have now, hopefully the release of the boundaries will widened so the opportunities will be a lot greater."
http://hothardware.com/news/mi... [hothardware.com]
The Xbox is developing native advertising, where ad content is displayed alongside relevant material, either embedded in search results, promoted on a network like Facebook, or a "Liked X? You'll Love Y!" style of marketing. Not to worry, though -- the company plans to use Kinect to make these advertisements even more engaging than their current counterparts. In the future, Kinect may offer you a "Choose Your Own Adventure" style narrative in which you speak commands or give orders to an ad as its playing to change the final outcome.
The other way the company wants to use Kinect is to monitor what's going on in the living room to serve you group-appropriate content, rather than resorting to the plain old method of bombarding you with non-interactive advertising for things you don't care about. Microsoft claims that the demographic data the ad team can access is very limited, but it's hard not to see shadows of the same patent for movie licensing that the company applied for last year.
If that was their only problem, they could have recovered more easily. But they also had:
- $100 higher price to cover the cost of Kinect -- a device few wanted
Devil's Advocate: Microsoft thought (well, logically) that they could try and gain share by stealing some thunder from Nintendo (the Kinect was aimed at the Wii, not the PlayStation.) It made sense because the Wii ate Sony *and* Microsoft's lunch in raw sales (in spite of not doing HD, having a DVD-R that couldn't play a movie DVD, shit resolution, shit sound, etc...)

No arguments against the rest, though.
No arguments against the rest, though.
Nope
"...we imagined a new set of benefits such as easier roaming, family sharing and new ways to try and buy games,

..."
..."
If he can't even be honest about the basic intent of drm as a method of protecting revenue, why should I take ANYTHING else he says as credible?
Steam Library Sharing
For anyone that uses the Library Sharing feature of Steam, this is essentially what Microsoft was attempting to do. But because Microsoft was building a traditional console, not a download-only service, is why it was met with such negativity. I'll dis on Microsoft as much as the next guy, but they due try to do new innovative shit all the time, they're just notorious at always fucking it up or never actually releasing it in the first place. Other examples include UAC (sucked in Vista, fixed in 7), WinFS (never released), Photosynth (released, then dead shortly thereafter)
Are you fucking kidding me?
While the intent was good...
The intent was the undermine the ownership of game by the customer. Only a sociopath would think the "intent was good" because that shit is straight up evil.