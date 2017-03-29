Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Microsoft XBox (Games)

Xbox One's Faster, Simpler Interface is Now Available To Everyone (engadget.com) 6

Posted by msmash from the much-to-your-gaming-pleasure dept.
Microsoft today announced it is releasing a major update to the Xbox One gaming console. The much-awaited update comes with a few new features and improvements such as Beam, the company's livestreaming client that does similar things as Twitch; and a faster and simpler interface. From a report on Engadget: The March update centers around a redesigned interface that's designed for speed above all else. It's quicker to perform more than a few tasks, such as finding a group to join. The revamped Guide should be much quicker, too -- it promises faster access to recent apps, background music controls and game recording. A few tweaks are designed with multitasking in mind, such as a brand new achievement tracker and a Cortana rework that puts the voice assistant into an overlay that won't disrupt what you're doing.

Xbox One's Faster, Simpler Interface is Now Available To Everyone More | Reply

Xbox One's Faster, Simpler Interface is Now Available To Everyone

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

MSDOS is not dead, it just smells that way. -- Henry Spencer

Close