Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Nintendo Hardware Technology

Hobbyist Turns Nintendo 64 Console Into Nintendo Switch Dock (polygon.com) 7

Posted by BeauHD from the ultimate-nostalgia dept.
adosch writes: Polygon reports that a Reddit user "modified a broken Nintendo 64 and transformed it into a functioning Switch dock." The modder, who goes by the handle "Tettzan Zone," has "been keeping fellow Switch fans updated on his adventures in console customization on Reddit, sharing the steps he took to making the entire Nintendo 64 workable as a dock." The original post about full mod details can be found here.

Hobbyist Turns Nintendo 64 Console Into Nintendo Switch Dock More | Reply

Hobbyist Turns Nintendo 64 Console Into Nintendo Switch Dock

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Luke, I'm yer father, eh. Come over to the dark side, you hoser." -- Dave Thomas, "Strange Brew"

Close