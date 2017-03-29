Hobbyist Turns Nintendo 64 Console Into Nintendo Switch Dock (polygon.com) 7
adosch writes: Polygon reports that a Reddit user "modified a broken Nintendo 64 and transformed it into a functioning Switch dock." The modder, who goes by the handle "Tettzan Zone," has "been keeping fellow Switch fans updated on his adventures in console customization on Reddit, sharing the steps he took to making the entire Nintendo 64 workable as a dock." The original post about full mod details can be found here.
He was going to use an NES console for the dock, but he didn't want to have to blow on the Switch every time he went to dock it.
