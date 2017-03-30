Your Save Data Is Not Safe On the Nintendo Switch (arstechnica.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In a post-launch update to our initial Nintendo Switch review, we noted that there is no way to externally back up game save data stored on the system. A recent horror story from a fellow writer who lost dozens of hours of game progress thanks to a broken system highlights just how troublesome this missing feature can be. Over at GamesRadar, Anthony John Agnello recounts his experience with Nintendo support after his Switch turned into a useless brick for no discernible reason last week (full disclosure: I know Agnello personally and have served with him on some convention panels). After sending his (under warranty) system to Nintendo for repair, Agnello received a fixed system and the following distressing message from the company two days later: "We have inspected the Nintendo Switch system that was sent to us for repair and found that the issue has made some of the information on this system unreadable. As a result, the save data, settings, and links with any Nintendo Accounts on your system were unable to be preserved." Agnello says he lost 55 hours of progress on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as well as more progress on a few other downloadable games. While he was able to redownload the games that were deleted, he'd have to start from scratch on each one (if only all that progress was easily, instantly unlockable in some way...)
A "horror" story is what is happening in Yemen
and not losing 55 hours or progress of Zelda.
What the fuck is society?
This is awesome
that Oh the Horror!!!!! these days is losing some hours of game play. Back in the day when we use to walk in the snow for hours (Yes we did) to rent Sega and Nintendo games and welcomed things crashing and deleting data so that we can stay up all night building up Nintendo thumbs.
I'm 71 tears old.
I remember we had to walk uphill everywhere we went until that guy, what's his name, proved the downhill theory.
I don't get it
Having backup is _the_ core approach to keeping data safe. I really do not understand why "designers" keep messing this up. Maybe these are people that never had a disk crash or are having all their own things in the cloud, but even then this is a very basic and very stupid mistake to make. It is also something any good IT systems engineering or IT security consultant would have asked after and pointed out, so I guess they thought they do not need any outside review in order to not miss things.
why are people buying it?
it's an obsolete tablet with the worst online experience of all the consoles and now you can't even save your games. and i hear the digital game purchases are tied to physical consoles. my xbox one i can delete a game, install it again and my saves will be there
To begin with one reason;
...
They can make any progress in Zelda to save on their console to begin with
* It's also portable.
* If may offer more opportunity of local multiplayer gaming.
* Nintendo titles.
If I had one we could make a test
.. I go out and try to find someone to play games with and you take your Xbox One and do the same thing and we see who would have had the best success?
Well that settles that
Here's what I really don't understand: saved games are small, and Nintendo presumably has capable servers because it offers downloadable games. Steam has shown us that it's perfectly reasonable to ask that the service you download your games from also back up your saves, because it's a huge benefit to the gamers at a miniscule cost to the company. Does Nintendo really not give a damn about their customers?
I have never seen a Nintendo and I don't nintendo own one now that I've heard of this shit.
They have already said they may do cloud saves with it.
But if you want to be screwed the least then I guess open-source games should be your thing
..
Or the stuff where you run your own stuff anyway.
Or at-least DRM-free stuff you your own copy without online verification.
Or at-least on PC.
As for cloud-saves I used to think I had a massive inbox, now it's around half full..
It's 50% anti-consumer BS and 50% incompetence. The 3DS and its spawn were exploited many times via save game glitches and it seems this is what Nintendo's afraid of.
Couple this with Nintendo's terrible understanding of hardware outside of the base console and what you get is local-only save games, no way of backing them up to SD cards, and no cloud sync support.
Probably didn't pay attention to the "saving" icon
I know that _I_ have been quite impressed that the Wii U and PS3 games still have to have a little interstitial screen to say "When you see this animation, for dog's sake do not power down your system!", just like the NES had. So this doesn't surprise me in the slightest.
Battery backup *all* flash-storage-based devices.
I guarantee you that it bricked because of a brownout or other such power fluctuation that caused the console to reboot while it was patching. This also happened to Wii-U users.
I guarantee you that it bricked because of a neutrino from the interior of the Sun that God had sent to take out Trump and the goddam thing missed and shit.
Your data is not safe
...with any company.
Either they're in the data business and their aim is to exploit your data for money - that's almost all companies that happen to have any software in their product line these days - or they're incompetent to safeguard data even if they're not crooked, or both. Most likely both.
save safe
I can see the comments already
WAAHHH WAHHH I hate nintendo sooo much mommy WAHHH I'm gonna make a scene about every fart they let out WAHHHH
That's what most of this comment section is gonna be.
Is this part of ...
... that gamergate shit?
First world problems?
The struggle is real.
No save
A recent horror story from a fellow writer who lost dozens of hours of game progress thanks to a broken system
I remember a time where saving functions did not exist at all. It was still fun to play video games.
No save, but some games gave you codes to skip first levels when you completed them, though.
I'm pretty sure you're allowed to back up your stuff to your own external drives, just like with the Wii-U. Original story submitter either doesn't know this, or is simply complaining that Nintendo doesn't provide on-by-default online cloud services that do it automatically over the internet for you, like say with Valve's Steam client.
(It should be noted though that even with this supposedly "life-saving" service in place, save games get lost or permanently corrupted all the time, due to poor 3rd party dat