Your Save Data Is Not Safe On the Nintendo Switch (arstechnica.com) 6
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In a post-launch update to our initial Nintendo Switch review, we noted that there is no way to externally back up game save data stored on the system. A recent horror story from a fellow writer who lost dozens of hours of game progress thanks to a broken system highlights just how troublesome this missing feature can be. Over at GamesRadar, Anthony John Agnello recounts his experience with Nintendo support after his Switch turned into a useless brick for no discernible reason last week (full disclosure: I know Agnello personally and have served with him on some convention panels). After sending his (under warranty) system to Nintendo for repair, Agnello received a fixed system and the following distressing message from the company two days later: "We have inspected the Nintendo Switch system that was sent to us for repair and found that the issue has made some of the information on this system unreadable. As a result, the save data, settings, and links with any Nintendo Accounts on your system were unable to be preserved." Agnello says he lost 55 hours of progress on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as well as more progress on a few other downloadable games. While he was able to redownload the games that were deleted, he'd have to start from scratch on each one (if only all that progress was easily, instantly unlockable in some way...)
This is awesome (Score:2)
that Oh the Horror!!!!! these days is losing some hours of game play. Back in the day when we use to walk in the snow for hours (Yes we did) to rent Sega and Nintendo games and welcomed things crashing and deleting data so that we can stay up all night building up Nintendo thumbs.
I don't get it (Score:2)
Having backup is _the_ core approach to keeping data safe. I really do not understand why "designers" keep messing this up. Maybe these are people that never had a disk crash or are having all their own things in the cloud, but even then this is a very basic and very stupid mistake to make. It is also something any good IT systems engineering or IT security consultant would have asked after and pointed out, so I guess they thought they do not need any outside review in order to not miss things. That univers
why are people buying it? (Score:2)
it's an obsolete tablet with the worst online experience of all the consoles and now you can't even save your games. and i hear the digital game purchases are tied to physical consoles. my xbox one i can delete a game, install it again and my saves will be there
Well that settles that (Score:2)
Here's what I really don't understand: saved games are small, and Nintendo presumably has capable servers because it offers downloadable games. Steam has shown us that it's pe