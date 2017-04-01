Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Classic Games (Games) Google Games

Google Maps Adds 'Ms. Pac-Man' Feature (blog.google) 6

Posted by EditorDavid from the wakka-wakka-wakka-wakka dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a blog post by Google Maps: Starting now until April 4, you can chomp fruit, avoid ghosts, and collect PAC-Dots along city streets in Google Maps worldwide -- all as Ms. PAC-Maps. Just tap on the Ms. PAC-Maps icon on iOS and Android, or click the Ms. PAC-Maps button at the bottom left on desktop, to enter the maze and start chompin'. Sign in to save your top score on the leaderboard and share with friends.
A playable Google doodle commemorated Pac-Man's 30th anniversary in 2010 -- and was estimated to have cost the IT sector (and other workplaces) 4.8 million hours in lost productivity.

Google Maps Adds 'Ms. Pac-Man' Feature More | Reply

Google Maps Adds 'Ms. Pac-Man' Feature

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

2 pints = 1 Cavort

Close