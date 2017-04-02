Ask Slashdot: Can Linux Run a GPU-Computing Application Written For Windows? 19
dryriver writes: I have been told that Linux can run Windows software using Wine or perhaps a VM. What happens if that Windows software is a GPU-computing application -- accessing the GPU through HLSL/GLSL/CUDA/OpenCL or similar interfaces? Can Wine or other solutions run that software at a decent speed under Linux? Or is GPU-computing software written for the Windows platform unsuitable for use -- emulated or otherwise -- under Linux? This sounds like one of those cases where there's a theoretical answer and then your own real-world experiences. So leave your best answers in the comments. Can Linux run a GPU-computing application that's written for Windows?
yes (Score:3, Informative)
PCI express passthrough is the term to search for.
A good writeup:
https://www.reddit.com/r/pcmasterrace/comments/2z0evz/gpu_passthrough_or_how_to_play_any_game_at_near/
It worked for F@H (Score:4, Informative)
It used to be there was no Linux Folding@Home application. But there was a way to run the Windows CUDA application on Linux, and I did for a couple of years.
Here's a guide for that: http://www.overclockers.com/de... [overclockers.com]
But how fast? (Score:3)
Even if it runs under something like WINE, how fast does it run?
I would assume that if you need something that uses CUDA, performance is important.
Blender? (Score:1)
You can get Maya for Linux
Who cares (Score:2)
Run Windows. I never have used wine. Linus himself said if you need to run win32 then run host OS. Linus used XP for PowerPoint.
How would you feel if I asked you if I could run Ubuntu on Windows 10? I could but why? It's a geek toy. At work your job is to put ideology aside and to make your bosses happy by keeping it up.
Will running Windows Server really be that horrible for 1 server?
But if I did have to run Linux I could try KMS with GPU pass thru but you risk downsides on now 2 platforms and bugs for now
I wouldn't (Score:2)
Just like I wouldn't go the other way and do a Linux computation program on Windows. Thing is if you are talking about something that needs the GPU for acceleration, you are talking about something doing some heavy hitting math. The reason you bother with a GPU is because whatever you are doing is too slow just running on a CPU. Otherwise why bother? It is more work and restricts systems that can run it.
