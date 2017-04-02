Ask Slashdot: Can Linux Run a GPU-Computing Application Written For Windows? 67
dryriver writes: I have been told that Linux can run Windows software using Wine or perhaps a VM. What happens if that Windows software is a GPU-computing application -- accessing the GPU through HLSL/GLSL/CUDA/OpenCL or similar interfaces? Can Wine or other solutions run that software at a decent speed under Linux? Or is GPU-computing software written for the Windows platform unsuitable for use -- emulated or otherwise -- under Linux? This sounds like one of those cases where there's a theoretical answer and then your own real-world experiences. So leave your best answers in the comments. Can Linux run a GPU-computing application that's written for Windows?
Re: no (Score:2)
You can absolutely run it if a VM is an accepted solution. The things you have to do:
1. Use a processor that supports virtualization
2. Have a second GPU for the host (in a server, usually the Melanox GPU).
3. Use a hypervisor that can pass through PCI ports and pass in the nVidia Cuda enabled GPU (like an nVidia Tesla M60 card)
4. Run your application in the VM
The real question is: why does the underlying system have to be Linux? Do you want to Hypervise it for HA? Without knowing the why's behind your reques
Re: (Score:2)
I've been toying with the idea of moving my windows desktop to a VM inside a hypervisor. People have done passthrough on their gaming rigs but still take a 10-20% performance hit on the GPU.
Re: no (Score:2)
I don't think a good hypervisor gives you the same drawback. You should get near-real performance on pass through devices now.
If you don't need double precision... (Score:3)
Alternatively if you need double precision or don't mind spending 5-10 times the cost of a gamer card you can purchase a Tesla GPU sinc
graphics card not accessible in Virtual Box (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't use VirtualBox.
For starters it doesn't support GPU pass-through. If you try to use the VirtualBox Guest Additions video driver then you'll be limited to DirectX 9 and OpenGL 2.1 (but only if you enable OpenGL through registry settings).
If you pay money for VMware Workstation for Linux/MacOS/Windows then you'll be upgraded to DirectX 10 and OpenGL 3.3 but, as far as I know, still no GPU pass-through support.
Maybe (Score:4)
Maybe.
Re: Maybe (Score:2)
Just try it. How hard could it be?
yes (Score:5, Informative)
PCI express passthrough is the term to search for.
A good writeup:
https://www.reddit.com/r/pcmasterrace/comments/2z0evz/gpu_passthrough_or_how_to_play_any_game_at_near/
Re: (Score:2)
It worked for F@H (Score:5, Informative)
It used to be there was no Linux Folding@Home application. But there was a way to run the Windows CUDA application on Linux, and I did for a couple of years.
Here's a guide for that: http://www.overclockers.com/de... [overclockers.com]
But how fast? (Score:5, Interesting)
Even if it runs under something like WINE, how fast does it run?
I would assume that if you need something that uses CUDA, performance is important.
Depends if it is CPU or GPU bound... (Score:1)
If it is GPU bound, then wine is perfectly fast enough for acting as a 'windows i/o emulation layer' to pump the data to the cards (barring any serious regressions, wine is at worse usually 2-3x as slow as windows, due to the extra API overhead. But in some cases is faster due to filesystem, memory or i/o subsystem, etc.) In that case, so long as the wine API can pass through all the GPU programs needed and pull the results back to the windows apps, it should work exactly the same as on Windows, but with th
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
W-I-N-E
Re: (Score:2)
WINE is the software. This is asking if you can hit the hardware for a task where the hardware is where your real work is happening.
Blender? (Score:1)
Re: Blender? (Score:1)
I don't know Maya, but I know enough about Blender to know that's not a skill I'll ever have.
Type the word "obtuse" on a Dvorak keyboard with all the key caps ripped off, and you'll have a word that begins to describe that interface.
Re: (Score:2)
You can get Maya for Linux
Re: (Score:2)
Who cares (Score:4, Insightful)
Run Windows. I never have used wine. Linus himself said if you need to run win32 then run host OS. Linus used XP for PowerPoint.
How would you feel if I asked you if I could run Ubuntu on Windows 10? I could but why? It's a geek toy. At work your job is to put ideology aside and to make your bosses happy by keeping it up.
Will running Windows Server really be that horrible for 1 server?
But if I did have to run Linux I could try KMS with GPU pass thru but you risk downsides on now 2 platforms and bugs for now KMs, Linux, and windows and a performance hit. That won't guarantee higher uptime.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe it's more like porting Linux apps to Windows using Cygwin. I have both Linux and Cygwin. Cygwin is for applications that are both portable and have need to access files also regularly accessed on the Windows side. Bothering with two operating systems (virtual or real) or cross OS file shares might be more effort than necessary. I rarely boot Linux and don't need to bother setting up file sharing. YMMV.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
At work your job is to put ideology aside and to make your bosses happy
Bosses often don't know tech. Programmers often don't know business. Programmers who just wait for their bosses to tell them how and what to do are crappy employees who make the company lopsided toward the business side. The best employees push for their ideals, but also know when to back down.
and lets not forget (Score:2)
Will running Windows Server really be that horrible for 1 server?
It may, it really depends. If you are running a system that must be compliant (PCI, NISPOM/JFAN, FedRAMP, etc..) it absolutely may be horrible. You not only need that 1 Windows server, but all of the supporting infrastructure to make it compliant. That 1 server is now 2 or 3, and you need manpower and time to go with it.
So if you can run Windows, I agree with GP. Where I work, the vendor would either port or we wouldn't run it.
Re: (Score:2)
How would you feel if I asked you if I could run Ubuntu on Windows 10? I could but why?
Uuuh, you do realize that Microsoft enables Ubuntu to be run in-process in Windows 10? It's called "Windows Subsystem for Linux."
https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-... [microsoft.com]
As to "why", it's because lots of open-source tools are designed to only run on Linux, and Microsoft wanted to make those tools available to Windows users too.
Re: (Score:2)
Will running Windows Server really be that horrible for 1 server?
Yeah, this is clearly coming from someone that has never used it.
;)
I wouldn't (Score:2)
Just like I wouldn't go the other way and do a Linux computation program on Windows. Thing is if you are talking about something that needs the GPU for acceleration, you are talking about something doing some heavy hitting math. The reason you bother with a GPU is because whatever you are doing is too slow just running on a CPU. Otherwise why bother? It is more work and restricts systems that can run it.
Well any emulation/virtualization/whatever will slow things down. How much varies, but even in the best c
If GPU-bound, CPU virtualization doesn't matter (Score:2)
> Just run it in the OS it wants to run in on the iron.
Sometimes that certainly makes sense. Sometimes that would be really inconvenient and provide no benefit at all.
> Well any emulation/virtualization/whatever will slow things down. How much varies, but even in the best case scenario, there's a performance penalty.
That's not true. There is no measurable performance penalty for any application that's waiting on hardware such as the GPU or waiting on an external resource, typically over the network.
Depends (Score:1)
can you? yes. (Score:2)
Windows on a chip (Score:2)
Can you jump a sinking ship if you had to? (Score:1)
Depends on which library you use (Score:2)
You need to plan for it in advance.
Re: (Score:2)
There are cross platform libraries that work equally well on Linux and Windows.
OpenCV isn't one of them and it's not even OpenCV's fault. Try opening a USB-based stereo camera with OpenCV under Linux and you get an error best summarised as "the USB bus doesn't have enough bandwidth to open the device." This is wrong because the same stereo camera devices work just fine with OpenCV under Windows and MacOS.
seeing the video card from a virtual box (Score:1)