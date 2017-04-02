Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Ask Slashdot: Can Linux Run a GPU-Computing Application Written For Windows?

Posted by EditorDavid from the asking-about-emulation dept.
dryriver writes: I have been told that Linux can run Windows software using Wine or perhaps a VM. What happens if that Windows software is a GPU-computing application -- accessing the GPU through HLSL/GLSL/CUDA/OpenCL or similar interfaces? Can Wine or other solutions run that software at a decent speed under Linux? Or is GPU-computing software written for the Windows platform unsuitable for use -- emulated or otherwise -- under Linux? This sounds like one of those cases where there's a theoretical answer and then your own real-world experiences. So leave your best answers in the comments. Can Linux run a GPU-computing application that's written for Windows?

  • no (Score:2)

    by Osgeld ( 1900440 )

    now go away

  • yes (Score:4, Informative)

    by qume ( 68415 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @07:56PM (#54161765)

    PCI express passthrough is the term to search for.

    A good writeup:

    https://www.reddit.com/r/pcmasterrace/comments/2z0evz/gpu_passthrough_or_how_to_play_any_game_at_near/

  • It worked for F@H (Score:5, Informative)

    by Ken_g6 ( 775014 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @07:57PM (#54161773) Homepage

    It used to be there was no Linux Folding@Home application. But there was a way to run the Windows CUDA application on Linux, and I did for a couple of years.

    Here's a guide for that: http://www.overclockers.com/de... [overclockers.com]

  • But how fast? (Score:3)

    by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @08:00PM (#54161781) Journal

    Even if it runs under something like WINE, how fast does it run?

    I would assume that if you need something that uses CUDA, performance is important.

  • Lots of Linux and crossplatform applications have been using GPU regardless of the OS for a while now. Blender is a good example. Sometimes all it takes is the right drivers. Please tell me you're not trying to run Maya or something like that when you got Blender? :(

    • Re: Blender? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I don't know Maya, but I know enough about Blender to know that's not a skill I'll ever have.

      Type the word "obtuse" on a Dvorak keyboard with all the key caps ripped off, and you'll have a word that begins to describe that interface.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by spitzak ( 4019 )

      You can get Maya for Linux

  • Who cares (Score:3)

    by Billly Gates ( 198444 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @08:06PM (#54161801) Journal

    Run Windows. I never have used wine. Linus himself said if you need to run win32 then run host OS. Linus used XP for PowerPoint.

    How would you feel if I asked you if I could run Ubuntu on Windows 10? I could but why? It's a geek toy. At work your job is to put ideology aside and to make your bosses happy by keeping it up.

    Will running Windows Server really be that horrible for 1 server?

    But if I did have to run Linux I could try KMS with GPU pass thru but you risk downsides on now 2 platforms and bugs for now KMs, Linux, and windows and a performance hit. That won't guarantee higher uptime.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by g01d4 ( 888748 )

      if I could run Ubuntu on Windows 10

      Maybe it's more like porting Linux apps to Windows using Cygwin. I have both Linux and Cygwin. Cygwin is for applications that are both portable and have need to access files also regularly accessed on the Windows side. Bothering with two operating systems (virtual or real) or cross OS file shares might be more effort than necessary. I rarely boot Linux and don't need to bother setting up file sharing. YMMV.

  • Just like I wouldn't go the other way and do a Linux computation program on Windows. Thing is if you are talking about something that needs the GPU for acceleration, you are talking about something doing some heavy hitting math. The reason you bother with a GPU is because whatever you are doing is too slow just running on a CPU. Otherwise why bother? It is more work and restricts systems that can run it.

    Well any emulation/virtualization/whatever will slow things down. How much varies, but even in the best c

  • Best thing is to simply try it. Doom 3 works with Vulkan. You may also see into commercial products based on Wine. Such exist. I heard a few apps work with OpenCL. Best thing would be to try. I assume it's not server cluster we are talking about.
  • should you?
  • Just build a new Z-80 SoftCard https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
  • Is Windows better than Linux. I personally don't care and don't harbour a grudge if you use either. Windows offers easy installs and has a wider ( ? ) choice. Windows users just want their application or program to work on their computer instantly.. Linux (outside of Web searches, LibreOffice, and Emails, requires work and sometimes sweat if you are trying to make something work that doesn't. Why am I saying all this? (No! I don't want you to change your Operating System!) But.. If Windows decides to do s

