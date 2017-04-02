Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Emulation (Games) Graphics Linux

Ask Slashdot: Can Linux Run a GPU-Computing Application Written For Windows?

Posted by EditorDavid from the asking-about-emulation dept.
dryriver writes: I have been told that Linux can run Windows software using Wine or perhaps a VM. What happens if that Windows software is a GPU-computing application -- accessing the GPU through HLSL/GLSL/CUDA/OpenCL or similar interfaces? Can Wine or other solutions run that software at a decent speed under Linux? Or is GPU-computing software written for the Windows platform unsuitable for use -- emulated or otherwise -- under Linux? This sounds like one of those cases where there's a theoretical answer and then your own real-world experiences. So leave your best answers in the comments. Can Linux run a GPU-computing application that's written for Windows?

