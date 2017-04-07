Microsoft Formally Bans Emulators On Xbox, Windows 10 Download Shops (arstechnica.com) 36
Microsoft is officially banning emulators from Windows Store. The company has updated the Windows Store policy to announce the changes. The new rules bar any applications that emulate pre-existing game systems, resulting in the removal of a popular program that supported games from Nintendo and Sega and other consoles. From a report on ArsTechnica: An affected developer was notified of the change on Tuesday when its product, Universal Emulator, was delisted from the Windows Store. While no proof of a letter or notice from Microsoft was published, the developers at NESBox linked to relevant changes in the Windows Store application rules, dated March 29, which now include this line: "Apps that emulate a game system are not allowed on any device family." This list of general Windows Store rules, written for developers, received a massive update to its "Gaming and Xbox" requirements; these used to contain only one sentence, and it referred hopeful Windows Store game developers to the ID@Xbox program. That existing program requires pre-approval by Microsoft, but developers will soon be able to publish their games directly to both Xbox and Windows 10 marketplaces by paying a one-time fee of $100 or less as part of the Xbox Live Creators Program.
What about paid emulations? (Score:2)
What about paid emulations?
Will they stay?
I know of a few and they may have even copied code from other free GPL ones as well.
what do they class a game system? (Score:2)
what do they class a game system? as?
...by paying a one-time fee of $100 or less as part of the Xbox Live Creators Program.
Finally, Microsoft is showing some humility.
I remember when they were first starting the app store for Windows phone, they would waive the first year of registration for app developers but would tell us that we should expect a fee of $100 for each year after that (when the Android app store only had a one-time fee of $25 and 10+ times the existing market share.)
However, it is unfortunate that Microsoft is still a bit out of touch. In the case of game system emulators, they should have just said that they'r
How about I tell Micro$oft to go fuck themselves (Score:5, Insightful)
This is just banning emulators from the Microsoft store. You can still download and install (sideload) on PCs like you've always been able to do.
Except on WinRT style devices, which I think is what GP is referring to, including the upcoming sequel that is trying to be a ChromeOS clone. (I believe the code name is Windows 10 Cloud, which is just windows 10 except you can only install stuff from the store.)
It was simply GPL existing emulator that was wrapped up and sold. Honestly it's a good thing as it will only shut down the scum that takes someone elses work and sells it.
Isn't that kinda the way it's meant to work? As long has he provides the source he can charge as much as he likes.
Sounds like another lawsuit (Score:1, Insightful)
Essentially they are telling you what you can and can't install on your own system.
The whole, "You're renting", or "You're the product" is BS. It's your system. You paid for it. You can install what you want.
You mean avoiding a lawsuit.There is a lot of emulator use to play pirated old console games. This is a legal gray area.
What is more likely to cause a lawsuit: allowing illegal use, or preventing legal use?
Because who liked the old games anyway? (Score:2)
Amirite?
Seriously this is going after "pirates" as in anyone who would dare play a game that's not for one of their current systems.
What about computer emulators? (Score:4, Interesting)
Would a Commodore 64 or Apple II emulator be acceptable? They're not defined as "game systems" as there is a significant non-game use.
Dosbox rapped games? (Score:2)
What about Dosbox rapped games?
5 More Years Of These Wonderful Policies... (Score:2)
I deleted Windows from my computer altogether this year after dual-booting to play game in Windows since... a long time ago. Although I don't get all the games I want to play in Linux (Fallout 4, The Witcher 3, Battlefield), there are enough games that I do want to play.
Only Stand Alone or Everything? (Score:2)
Games like "Mega Man Legacy Collection" use emulators.
"After digging around the engine in a disassembler, yup, there's a NES emulator in here. (The classes that "hold" the games are even called bs::nes::MegaMan which implements a bs::nes::NESSystem class too
:P)"
https://www.reddit.com/r/Megam... [reddit.com]
Windows App Store? (Score:2)
Oh yeah that horrible abortion nobody uses.
The real news is that there were Emulators there (I mean, I guess? Or is this a preemptive strike against having fun with Windows 10)