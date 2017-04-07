Microsoft Formally Bans Emulators On Xbox, Windows 10 Download Shops (arstechnica.com) 57
Microsoft is officially banning emulators from Windows Store. The company has updated the Windows Store policy to announce the changes. The new rules bar any applications that emulate pre-existing game systems, resulting in the removal of a popular program that supported games from Nintendo and Sega and other consoles. From a report on ArsTechnica: An affected developer was notified of the change on Tuesday when its product, Universal Emulator, was delisted from the Windows Store. While no proof of a letter or notice from Microsoft was published, the developers at NESBox linked to relevant changes in the Windows Store application rules, dated March 29, which now include this line: "Apps that emulate a game system are not allowed on any device family." This list of general Windows Store rules, written for developers, received a massive update to its "Gaming and Xbox" requirements; these used to contain only one sentence, and it referred hopeful Windows Store game developers to the ID@Xbox program. That existing program requires pre-approval by Microsoft, but developers will soon be able to publish their games directly to both Xbox and Windows 10 marketplaces by paying a one-time fee of $100 or less as part of the Xbox Live Creators Program.
What about paid emulations? (Score:2)
What about paid emulations?
Will they stay?
I know of a few and they may have even copied code from other free GPL ones as well.
what do they class a game system? (Score:2)
what do they class a game system? as?
They're trying to distinguish between selling a game that happens to run on emulation (e.g., all the old games on GOG), and an app that is an emulator and can emulate a variety of games.
From the point of view of the big game companies, "emulator" is just a euphemism for "piracy". I hate it, but it's no surprise at all MS caved on this - it's not like the xbone is in the lead these days, and MS can afford to piss off the AAA game publishers.
...by paying a one-time fee of $100 or less as part of the Xbox Live Creators Program.
Finally, Microsoft is showing some humility.
I remember when they were first starting the app store for Windows phone, they would waive the first year of registration for app developers but would tell us that we should expect a fee of $100 for each year after that (when the Android app store only had a one-time fee of $25 and 10+ times the existing market share.)
However, it is unfortunate that Microsoft is still a bit out of touch. In the case of game system emulators, they should have just said that they'r
How about I tell Micro$oft to go fuck themselves (Score:5, Insightful)
This is just banning emulators from the Microsoft store. You can still download and install (sideload) on PCs like you've always been able to do.
> You can still download and install (sideload) on PCs like you've always been able to do.
For now. " I am altering the deal. Pray I don't alter it any further. "
Except on WinRT style devices, which I think is what GP is referring to, including the upcoming sequel that is trying to be a ChromeOS clone. (I believe the code name is Windows 10 Cloud, which is just windows 10 except you can only install stuff from the store.)
It was simply GPL existing emulator that was wrapped up and sold. Honestly it's a good thing as it will only shut down the scum that takes someone elses work and sells it.
Isn't that kinda the way it's meant to work? As long has he provides the source he can charge as much as he likes.
Sounds like another lawsuit (Score:4, Insightful)
Essentially they are telling you what you can and can't install on your own system.
The whole, "You're renting", or "You're the product" is BS. It's your system. You paid for it. You can install what you want.
You mean avoiding a lawsuit.There is a lot of emulator use to play pirated old console games. This is a legal gray area.
What is more likely to cause a lawsuit: allowing illegal use, or preventing legal use?
Emulators are only legal if they don't include the original system's BIOS or other bootstrap software IIRC.
Correct. And because of the DMCA, they also can't circumvent copy protection schemes, which every modern system has. Thanks Obama^W Clinton.
By that logic, Windows would need to be restricted on what programs you can install, since a person might install pirated software.
For that to work, first Microsoft would have to have some really nefarious monitoring built into Windows that keeps tracks of what apps you have installed on the system and report it to them. Also, a something built into Windows that can prevent certain programs from opening if they are deemed a problem, kinda like how antivirus software can stop things from opening and encrypt files so they are unable to be used. Customers would naturally need a way of finding programs for their computer that they can be a
No, it really fucking isn't. Microsoft has NO RIGHT WHATSOFUCKINGEVER to tell me what I can and cannot do with my property!
It's their store, they can choose what to host on it. Letting people install non-approved software is a different topic of discussion, and is not limited to just Microsoft in the console market.
Re: Sounds like another lawsuit (Score:4, Insightful)
I think banning outside applications is the overall plan, (note how they refer to non store applications as legacy) just they need a critical mass of applications and adoption before they can pull it off.
They only allowed sideloading after a failed windows 8 and a few windows 10 builds couldn't muster any interest, with several developers being outspoken about Microsoft's tight control of the overall platform.
For further evidence of what I'm saying, see Windows RT and the upcoming Windows 10 Cloud.
They only allowed sideloading after a failed windows 8 and a few windows 10 builds couldn't muster any interest
Bullshit. It's always been allowed on non-RT devices, and it's not referred to as "sideloading". Further, RT is dead, dead, dead.
I hate MS more than most (check my post history), but stop spouting bullshit. MS has done nothing to lock down Windows to their store. The closest thing to that were the locked-down RT shits, which were aimed at the mobile market.
Because who liked the old games anyway? (Score:2)
Amirite?
Seriously this is going after "pirates" as in anyone who would dare play a game that's not for one of their current systems.
What? (Score:4, Funny)
Those fart apps don't write themselves!
What about computer emulators? (Score:5, Interesting)
Would a Commodore 64 or Apple II emulator be acceptable? They're not defined as "game systems" as there is a significant non-game use.
The copyright totalitarians have already destroyed those [eff.org].
Dosbox rapped games? (Score:3)
What about Dosbox rapped games?
5 More Years Of These Wonderful Policies... (Score:3)
I deleted Windows from my computer altogether this year after dual-booting to play game in Windows since... a long time ago. Although I don't get all the games I want to play in Linux (Fallout 4, The Witcher 3, Battlefield), there are enough games that I do want to play.
Only Stand Alone or Everything? (Score:3)
Games like "Mega Man Legacy Collection" use emulators.
"After digging around the engine in a disassembler, yup, there's a NES emulator in here. (The classes that "hold" the games are even called bs::nes::MegaMan which implements a bs::nes::NESSystem class too
:P)"
https://www.reddit.com/r/Megam... [reddit.com]
Windows App Store? (Score:3)
Oh yeah that horrible abortion nobody uses.
The real news is that there were Emulators there (I mean, I guess? Or is this a preemptive strike against having fun with Windows 10)
They should ban web browsers (Score:1)
I'm fairly certain at least some of those emulators exists as javascript and can run in any web browser.
They're working on exactly that [defectivebydesign.org].
What does this do for Sony's box? (Score:2)
Old news (Score:2)
