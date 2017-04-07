Microsoft Formally Bans Emulators On Xbox, Windows 10 Download Shops

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Microsoft is officially banning emulators from Windows Store. The company has updated the Windows Store policy to announce the changes. The new rules bar any applications that emulate pre-existing game systems, resulting in the removal of a popular program that supported games from Nintendo and Sega and other consoles. From a report on ArsTechnica: An affected developer was notified of the change on Tuesday when its product, Universal Emulator, was delisted from the Windows Store. While no proof of a letter or notice from Microsoft was published, the developers at NESBox linked to relevant changes in the Windows Store application rules, dated March 29, which now include this line: "Apps that emulate a game system are not allowed on any device family." This list of general Windows Store rules, written for developers, received a massive update to its "Gaming and Xbox" requirements; these used to contain only one sentence, and it referred hopeful Windows Store game developers to the ID@Xbox program. That existing program requires pre-approval by Microsoft, but developers will soon be able to publish their games directly to both Xbox and Windows 10 marketplaces by paying a one-time fee of $100 or less as part of the Xbox Live Creators Program.

  • What about paid emulations?

    Will they stay?

    I know of a few and they may have even copied code from other free GPL ones as well.

    • ...by paying a one-time fee of $100 or less as part of the Xbox Live Creators Program.

      Finally, Microsoft is showing some humility.

      I remember when they were first starting the app store for Windows phone, they would waive the first year of registration for app developers but would tell us that we should expect a fee of $100 for each year after that (when the Android app store only had a one-time fee of $25 and 10+ times the existing market share.)

      However, it is unfortunate that Microsoft is still a bit out of touch. In the case of game system emulators, they should have just said that they'r

  • How about I tell Micro$oft to go fuck themselves (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Blythe Bowman ( 4372095 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @04:56PM (#54194467)
    I will make sure I will never buy a Windows machine that can't run normal windows *programs* (not just "apps")

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by bondsbw ( 888959 )

      This is just banning emulators from the Microsoft store. You can still download and install (sideload) on PCs like you've always been able to do.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        > You can still download and install (sideload) on PCs like you've always been able to do.

        For now. " I am altering the deal. Pray I don't alter it any further. "

      • Except on WinRT style devices, which I think is what GP is referring to, including the upcoming sequel that is trying to be a ChromeOS clone. (I believe the code name is Windows 10 Cloud, which is just windows 10 except you can only install stuff from the store.)

  • Sounds like another lawsuit (Score:4, Insightful)

    by smooth wombat ( 796938 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @04:59PM (#54194493) Journal

    Essentially they are telling you what you can and can't install on your own system.

    The whole, "You're renting", or "You're the product" is BS. It's your system. You paid for it. You can install what you want.

    • You mean avoiding a lawsuit.There is a lot of emulator use to play pirated old console games. This is a legal gray area.

      • Except they can also be used to play homebrew games, and honestly, the emulator itself is not illegal and it's not up to Microsoft to police that. By that logic, Windows would need to be restricted on what programs you can install, since a person might install pirated software.

        • What is more likely to cause a lawsuit: allowing illegal use, or preventing legal use?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by SeaFox ( 739806 )

          By that logic, Windows would need to be restricted on what programs you can install, since a person might install pirated software.

          For that to work, first Microsoft would have to have some really nefarious monitoring built into Windows that keeps tracks of what apps you have installed on the system and report it to them. Also, a something built into Windows that can prevent certain programs from opening if they are deemed a problem, kinda like how antivirus software can stop things from opening and encrypt files so they are unable to be used. Customers would naturally need a way of finding programs for their computer that they can be a

      • This is a legal gray area.

        No, it really fucking isn't. Microsoft has NO RIGHT WHATSOFUCKINGEVER to tell me what I can and cannot do with my property!

        • It's their store, they can choose what to host on it. Letting people install non-approved software is a different topic of discussion, and is not limited to just Microsoft in the console market.

  • Amirite?

    Seriously this is going after "pirates" as in anyone who would dare play a game that's not for one of their current systems.

  • What? (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 07, 2017 @05:02PM (#54194507)
    Wait, there's someone who develops for the Windows App store?

  • What about computer emulators? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by LocalH ( 28506 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @05:02PM (#54194513) Homepage

    Would a Commodore 64 or Apple II emulator be acceptable? They're not defined as "game systems" as there is a significant non-game use.

  • 5 More Years Of These Wonderful Policies... (Score:3)

    by dryriver ( 1010635 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @05:17PM (#54194629)
    ... and Microsoft Windows will become a dead consumer OS. I used to game a lot on Windows PCs. For the first time I'm considering buying a Playstation 4 Pro instead.

    • I deleted Windows from my computer altogether this year after dual-booting to play game in Windows since... a long time ago. Although I don't get all the games I want to play in Linux (Fallout 4, The Witcher 3, Battlefield), there are enough games that I do want to play.

  • Only Stand Alone or Everything? (Score:3)

    by skipkent ( 1510 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @05:17PM (#54194635)

    Games like "Mega Man Legacy Collection" use emulators.

    "After digging around the engine in a disassembler, yup, there's a NES emulator in here. (The classes that "hold" the games are even called bs::nes::MegaMan which implements a bs::nes::NESSystem class too :P)"

    https://www.reddit.com/r/Megam... [reddit.com]

  • Windows App Store? (Score:3)

    by decipher_saint ( 72686 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @05:20PM (#54194659)

    Oh yeah that horrible abortion nobody uses.

    The real news is that there were Emulators there (I mean, I guess? Or is this a preemptive strike against having fun with Windows 10)

  • They should ban web browsers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm fairly certain at least some of those emulators exists as javascript and can run in any web browser.

  • Not sure if the Playstations allow emulators, but whether they do or not I'm guessing Sony will increase its gaming platform adoptions over Microsoft's product even more than its current ~2:1 advantage.
  • Alot of the complaining seems a bit disingenuous. Game consoles have always been locked down, proprietary, restrictive devices. Remember when Sony removed the Other OS option? They reserve the right to change the playing field whenever they choose. If you don't like this type of behavior, don't buy their console.
    • You do understand that in the event you cite Sony was slapped hard in court for, right? It was an ILLEGAL action. They had no such right to remove OtherOS in the manner they did. You should construct better arguments.

