Microsoft Formally Bans Emulators On Xbox, Windows 10 Download Shops (arstechnica.com) 16
Microsoft is officially banning emulators from Windows Store. The company has updated the Windows Store policy to announce the changes. The new rules bar any applications that emulate pre-existing game systems, resulting in the removal of a popular program that supported games from Nintendo and Sega and other consoles. From a report on ArsTechnica: An affected developer was notified of the change on Tuesday when its product, Universal Emulator, was delisted from the Windows Store. While no proof of a letter or notice from Microsoft was published, the developers at NESBox linked to relevant changes in the Windows Store application rules, dated March 29, which now include this line: "Apps that emulate a game system are not allowed on any device family." This list of general Windows Store rules, written for developers, received a massive update to its "Gaming and Xbox" requirements; these used to contain only one sentence, and it referred hopeful Windows Store game developers to the ID@Xbox program. That existing program requires pre-approval by Microsoft, but developers will soon be able to publish their games directly to both Xbox and Windows 10 marketplaces by paying a one-time fee of $100 or less as part of the Xbox Live Creators Program.
What about paid emulations? (Score:2)
What about paid emulations?
Will they stay?
I know of a few and they may have even copied code from other free GPL ones as well.
How about I tell Micro$oft to go fuck themselves (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
This is just banning emulators from the Microsoft store. You can still download and install (sideload) on PCs like you've always been able to do.
Sounds like another lawsuit (Score:1)
Essentially they are telling you what you can and can't install on your own system.
The whole, "You're renting", or "You're the product" is BS. It's your system. You paid for it. You can install what you want.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean avoiding a lawsuit.There is a lot of emulator use to play pirated old console games. This is a legal gray area.
Because who liked the old games anyway? (Score:2)
Amirite?
Seriously this is going after "pirates" as in anyone who would dare play a game that's not for one of their current systems.
What? (Score:1)
What about computer emulators? (Score:4, Interesting)
Would a Commodore 64 or Apple II emulator be acceptable? They're not defined as "game systems" as there is a significant non-game use.