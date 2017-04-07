Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Win a free pass to OSCON 2017 in Austin, TX May 10-11 courtesy of SourceForge. Click here to enter. ×
Microsoft Nintendo Windows XBox (Games) IT

Microsoft Formally Bans Emulators On Xbox, Windows 10 Download Shops (arstechnica.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the tough-stance dept.
Microsoft is officially banning emulators from Windows Store. The company has updated the Windows Store policy to announce the changes. The new rules bar any applications that emulate pre-existing game systems, resulting in the removal of a popular program that supported games from Nintendo and Sega and other consoles. From a report on ArsTechnica: An affected developer was notified of the change on Tuesday when its product, Universal Emulator, was delisted from the Windows Store. While no proof of a letter or notice from Microsoft was published, the developers at NESBox linked to relevant changes in the Windows Store application rules, dated March 29, which now include this line: "Apps that emulate a game system are not allowed on any device family." This list of general Windows Store rules, written for developers, received a massive update to its "Gaming and Xbox" requirements; these used to contain only one sentence, and it referred hopeful Windows Store game developers to the ID@Xbox program. That existing program requires pre-approval by Microsoft, but developers will soon be able to publish their games directly to both Xbox and Windows 10 marketplaces by paying a one-time fee of $100 or less as part of the Xbox Live Creators Program.

Microsoft Formally Bans Emulators On Xbox, Windows 10 Download Shops More | Reply

Microsoft Formally Bans Emulators On Xbox, Windows 10 Download Shops

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"If you can, help others. If you can't, at least don't hurt others." -- the Dalai Lama

Close