Ransomware Asks For High Score Instead of Money

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Rensenware" forces players to get a high score in a difficult PC shoot-em-up to decrypt their files. As Malware Hunter Team noted yesterday, users on systems infected with Rensenware are faced with the usual ransomware-style warning that "your precious data like documents, musics, pictures, and some kinda project files" have been "encrypted with highly strong encryption algorithm." The only way to break the encryption lock, according to the warning, is to "score 0.2 billion in LUNATIC level" on TH12 ~ Undefined Fantastic Object. That's easier said than done, as this gameplay video of the "bullet hell" style Japanese shooter shows. As you may have guessed from the specifics here, the Rensenware bug was created more in the spirit of fun than maliciousness. After Rensenware was publicized on Twitter, its creator, who goes by Tvple Eraser on Twitter and often posts in Korean, released an apology for releasing what he admitted was "a kind of highly-fatal malware." The apology is embedded in a Rensenware "forcer" tool that Tvple Eraser has released to manipulate the game's memory directly, getting around the malware's encryption without the need to play the game (assuming you have a copy installed, that is). While the original Rensenware source code has been taken down from the creator's Github page, a new "cut" version has taken its place, showing off the original joke without any actually malicious forced encryption.
Do you also think that if someone designs a new gun he should be in jail? If not I would be glad to know why this is different.
Someone has likely mirrored the original code. It will likely wind up used in other tools. This person needs to be in jail.
Ransomware doesn't occur in a vacuum but rather it's a simple application that uses many different libraries. Anyone with half a brain can make it, so what does it matter if someone mirrors the code?
I think more effort should be put into protecting data from accidental or malicious destruction by an application rather than trying to force the world to conform any particular set of laws. Seriously, it wouldn't take many changes to prevent this kind of shit from happening.
