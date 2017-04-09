Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Celebrating '21 Things We Miss About Old Computers' (denofgeek.com) 225

Posted by EditorDavid from the way-back-machines dept.
"Today, we look back at the classic era of home computing that existed alongside the dreariness of business computing and the heart-pounding noise and colour of the arcades," writes the site Den of Geek. An anonymous reader reports: The article remembers the days of dial-up modems, obscure computer magazines, and the forgotten phenomenon of computer clubs. ("There was a time when if you wanted to ask a question about something computer related, or see something in action, you'd have to venture outside and into another building to go and see it.") Gamers grappled with old school controllers, games distributed on cassette tapes, low-resolution graphics and the "playground piracy" of warez boards -- when they weren't playing the original side-scrolling platformers like Mario Bros and Donkey Kong at video arcades.

In a world where people published fanzines on 16-bit computers, shared demo programs, and even played text adventures, primitive hardware may have inspired future coders, since "Old computers typically presented you with a command prompt as soon as you switched them on, meaning that they were practically begging to be programmed on." Home computers "mesmerised us, educated us, and in many cases, bankrupted us," the article remembers -- until they were replaced by more powerful hardware. "You move on, but you never fully get over your first love," it concludes -- while also adding that "what came next was pretty amazing."
Does this bring back any memories for anybody -- or provoke any wistful nostalgic for a bygone era? Either way, I really liked the way that the article ended. "The most exciting chapter of all, my geeky friends? The future!"

Celebrating '21 Things We Miss About Old Computers'

  • I miss software that works. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mcmonkey ( 96054 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @07:59PM (#54203743) Homepage

    Any old 8 or 16-bit software from decades past, if we have any of that software around today, it still works. And all we'd need to run it was the appropriate hardware.

    Software you buy today, might not work in 6 months. It almost certainly, like 99.99% certain, won't work in decades. And if it even works today as you buy it, it only works when it can connect to some authorizing server. So we have no idea, literally no idea what is required for current software to run. You have the software, the hardware, an internet connection, and some mysterious something out there on the other end of the wire.

    So what do I miss? I miss software that works.

    • Re:I miss software that works. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Rosco P. Coltrane ( 209368 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @08:14PM (#54203795)

      Hmm, I think memory is failing you here. I clearly remember many, many programs randomly crashing and taking the entire OS with it - and losing hours of work in the process, having to fiddle with hi memory and extended memory in DOS for hours to get some half-assed program to work, installing version after version of certain buggy drivers and goofing around with interrupt jumpers to get a somewhat stable system, etc etc etc. And the worst thing was trying to figure it all out on my own, without any internet forum to help me out.

      It was fun at times, but mostly frustrating. I sure ain't missing those days...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rfengr ( 910026 )
        Uh, memories. Though I remember the 1st full 32 bit program I had was Comanche helicopter simulator. No fucking with DOS or memory. Just boot off a floppy. Pretty amazing game.

        • Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          Memories, WTF, what I miss most is digital freedom. The POS state of affairs with corporations and governments spying on everyone all of the time is fucking bullshit. Can not trust hardware, can not trust software, can not trust the network, is has all become a digital steaming pile of bullshit. Digital rights is a joke foisted upon as by the pigopolists, rather than being the rights of individuals and their digital freedom, it is the right of corporations to fuck over individuals, this fucking shit has got

      • I clearly remember many, many programs randomly crashing and taking the entire OS with it

        Me too. I remember not just rebooting, but power-cycling, several times per day. Software is way more reliable today. I am typing this on a Macbook with 57 days of up-time, and the last reboot was for a software upgrade, not a bug.

        I sure ain't missing those days...

        Me either. I'll take a 2.7GHz i5 with 16GB of RAM over a 4.77 MHz 8088 with 64KB anytime.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by lucm ( 889690 )

          I sure ain't missing those days...

          Me either. I'll take a 2.7GHz i5 with 16GB of RAM over a 4.77 MHz 8088 with 64KB anytime.

          Agreed. I remember the days before the ZIF socket. You'd put in a new CPU and either bend a pin, or worse, applied just a tiny bit too much pressure, and the computer wouldn't boot because something had cracked on the motherboard.

          Or you'd install a big software package that came on a bunch of floppies; only one of the floppies would be bad and the whole thing would be useless.

          No I don't miss any of that.

        • Progress has never been connected to one generation of hardware over another.

          I worked on an amazingly elaborate and Internet-preceding...TRS Model III BBS.

          I did all kinds of things on 8088s. And 80286/80386s. And 486s, Pentiums, K9, Core 2's & quads. etc.

          At no time did I wish I was only working with one generation of machine. Or one era of software, for that matter.

          Celebration is all about "what were you up to". I've always been up to all kinds of things, and computers of all eras simply helped me

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gl4ss ( 559668 )

        ..crash the os? what os?

        what I miss is when I could buy a set of cds with linux on them and it would support all my hardware 100% - even the passive isdn card.

        and shit would just run, no need for internet either.

        what I miss is when something simple as a WORD PROCESSOR was at it's peak - all the menu options visible under dropdowns, nothing hidden - no magic gestures, except the standard single, double and triple click which were taught in school(in 4th grade I think. seriously, go ask some younging or even

    • So what do I miss? I miss software that works.

      That works where? On an original Commodore Green-Screen? An Apple-II? A TRS-80? A Commodore 64? A VIC-20? An Atari? One of those Sinclairs with the hex keypad?

      I hear ya, but remember that back then it was just a given that software worked only in one environment. The ultimate walled garden. The notion that software would run on anything else beside what it was written for was all but science fiction.

      And as another person pointed out, we're talking the days when memory mapping was non-existent. I p

      • So what do I miss? I miss software that works.

        That works where? On an original Commodore Green-Screen? An Apple-II? A TRS-80? A Commodore 64? A VIC-20? An Atari? One of those Sinclairs with the hex keypad?

        I hear ya, but remember that back then it was just a given that software worked only in one environment. The ultimate walled garden. The notion that software would run on anything else beside what it was written for was all but science fiction.

        I agree with you, but that model kinda worked. I've been involved in three different projects replacing legacy software that had worked for 15, 20 years, and in all three instances the bleeding-edge upgrade left the companies with less value, and two of them went through a full rewrite within 2-3 years.

        For instance, take an "obsolete" inventory management system running on HP3000 PowerHouse and replace it with a state-of-the-art J2EE marvel running on WebLogic and Oracle. A few millions later champagne was

    • Well, a barely insightful comment there, but seriously disappointed by the lack of "funny" comments on this target-rich topic. Or is my memory fooling me about how much fun and laughter we had back then?

      However, the one that was missing from the article and so far not here in the Slashdot comments is something I would call "depth of control". In the days before magic black boxes we could actually understand how our computers worked from top to bottom. One example I remember involved debugging an application

  • What I miss about computing of yesteryear (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane ( 209368 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @08:02PM (#54203753)

    No sonofabitch was trying to monetize my data, watch what I do on my computer or online (when there was an online to speak of), or force-feed me advertisement.

  • 'nuff said.

    • Maybe before Windows came about. But Win 95 was absolutely chock-full of useless shit. The first thing everybody with any sense did back then was clean up the freshly-installed OS to have more disk space and speed things up.

  • BASIC (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 09, 2017 @08:09PM (#54203771)

    I miss BASIC. Seriously. I miss the days when the built-in command prompt was so easily accessible and so easily programmed that a 6 year old child could learn how to write "Hello World" within a few seconds, and could begin exploring the computer on his own after that. (That's exactly how I started, by the way.)

    • Kids today [youtube.com] don't seem to appreciate 8-bit machines quite like previous generations. I learned to program a Sinclair ZX81 in assembler because I could read BASIC faster than its interpreter. I got it to count to 65536 in less than a second which was so amazing that I was bragging to all the other kids. They thought I was lying.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )
      I don't. It was slow as hell back in the day and harder to maintain than modern C code, but assembly language was a pain to use because we still had to run some kind of development environment on the same slow 8-bit computer, with 48K and one or two floppy drives. Either way we were screwed. People who wrote arcade video games had cross-assemblers on Vaxen and such, much less annoying to develop on.

    • LOGO on Apple 2s.

  • Apple ][+ (Score:3)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @08:13PM (#54203789)
    On my Apple ][+ there were no loading progress bars for games on 5.25" floppies but you could usually tell where you were in the loading sequence by the pattern of grunting that the hard drive was making.

  • Old computers typically presented you with a command prompt as soon as you switched them on

    Oh you lids.That's not true at all. Old computers, both commercial and hobby, looked at you stupidly and waited for you to toggle in a bootstrap loaded on the switches and lights before they would even consider giving you a prompt.

    Eventually some hobby computers did gain a prompt through built in ROM. I remember the SWTP 6800 computer that would give you an * prompt if you got everything right. If you got the ba

    • I hand coded, hand assembled a very basic printer driver for a Heathkit 6800 system for one of my classes . Had to punch in the HEX codes by hand. It had to take a piece of text over the serial port and send it to the parallel port while checking line length,CR,LF + underline and a couple of other quirks in the text file.
      Fun times....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      looked at you stupidly and waited for you to toggle in a bootstrap loaded on the switches and lights before they would even consider giving you a prompt.

      It's not old, but one of the in-jokes in a Stargate SG-1 episode was where they had recovered from a power outage in the middle of an emergency and had something like thirty seconds to get the computer controlling the gate running or they are all going to die. Then there is a cut to a screen showing Solaris starting up.

      With so many system checks and so ma

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        One stormy night, I had a good laugh when power glitched at the TV station and they actually broadcast the Solaris boot. I'll bet they wanted it to boot faster that night.

  • Guys like us we had it made (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 09, 2017 @08:17PM (#54203813)

    Didn't need no welfare state, everybody pulled his weight.

    Gee, our Apple ][ ran great.

    Those were the days.

  • These days, I know a few people like myself that are invested in 3d printing. It can be great to go out to see other people and compare notes on what they are doing with their printers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by LesFerg ( 452838 )

      And in line with old-age computers, they aren't even network enabled; I have to copy a file to a SD card and physically take it to my printer and insert it! oh the humanity.

  • Th best of days (Score:3)

    by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @08:30PM (#54203855)
    I started with a Dick Smith Systems-80 (A TRS-80 M1 Clone), and I still own one (as well as a bunch of others)

    It was probably the peak time for interesting hardware, hundreds of different hardware designs, processors, I/O, DOSs, etc etc etc.
    Variations of Basic (And even FORTH on the Jupiter Ace), the advent of colour and sound, joysticks, light guns.

    The Magazines were useful, they had construction articles, software articles, how-to articles, the adverts were even useful for information.
    It was like evolution on steroids, new and interesting designs were thrown out there to see what worked and what didn't

    Todays computing landscape in comparison is pretty bland in its sameness and Magazines articles are really just advertorials.

    Discussions back then were useful and people did not care what you used, it was new , it was interesting , now they degenerate into flame bait Mac/Windows/Linux sucks rants.

    So much good was lost.

  • Honestly, the ability to turn the computer off with a real on/off switch, is what I miss most. I'm so sick of holding the faux-power button for 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 seconds and still never being sure if the god damned thing is off.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mal-2 ( 675116 )

      So it's a smaller red switch, or perhaps black now, but it's still there on the back of the power supply.

      Oh, you have a machine that didn't provide one? Don't blame "the times", blame the manufacturer.

  • Going to the arcade as a group (Score:4, Interesting)

    by HockeyPuck ( 141947 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @08:39PM (#54203895)

    I miss going to the arcade (or bowling alley) with a group of people. It wasn't just about playing the games but the social aspect of it. Lining up quarters on the SF2 cabinet as to who "had next". Now I see kids staying home, each on their own xbox/Playstation and connected via VOIP with their friends.

    Even LAN parties were better than what we have now from a social interaction standpoint.

  • Beige. Seriously, I missed the beige PC boxes. Especially the InWin beige boxes.

  • The Commodore 64 had 64K and a BASIC ROM and a 1 Mhz CPU. You flipped the power switch and BAM, it was ready to use. Now, we have 4.1GHz CPUs, M.2 SSDs and the boot is anything by instantaneous. Ain't no one got time to wait for Windows 10 to install patches and reboot. Let's go go go!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jandrese ( 485 )
      Assuming what you wanted to use it for was to start programming some BASIC from scratch. If you wanted to load a program off of the severely braindamaged 1541 disk drive that was another 8 minute wait.

      • That's why everyone had an Epyx Fastload Cartridge, reduced that 8 minute delay to more like 3.

        Oh but I forgot...

        Disk drive? LUXURY! Try waiting 30 minutes with a cassette drive, you damn kids.

  • Early 80's, Scott Adam's Adventures for the TRS-80. A co-workers wife was as addicted to these as I was. We not only traded tips on how to solve a puzzle, we made sure we bought different games and traded them as we bought em.

    Also miss "debugging" games. I don't know how many hours I "wasted" stepping through Z-80 assembly to find out where a game stored "something that took a while to generate". Learned a lot of Z-80 assembly that way, as well as how to use a debugger. This was a good year before e

  • Creating my own S100 computer (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @09:07PM (#54203995) Homepage

    Wire wrapped, Z80 processor board. Motorola 6845 (using the design of the IBM Monochrome Adapter from the original PC) board. Single 8" drive running CP/M (I think I bought an S100 drive controller board but I can't remember where it came from - the disk drive came from IBM, where I was working at the time as a student). Surplus S100 rack ordered from "Radio Electronics". The power supply was hand made by one of my roommates that wanted to design his own switcher (it actually worked quite well). Keyboard was a surplus Ti-99 keyboard I bought at Active Surplus in Toronto. Monitor was an old portable TV I drove composite video into directly after removing the tuner.

    Good days.

    • After the CDP1802-based system, expanded on from a 1976 Popular Electronics article to include 8kB static RAM, a serial interface, and integer BASIC in ROM (2708 EPROMs no less) all running on a ASR33 TTY (I/O for the BASIC loading from paper tape, I wrote the I/O myself, it loaded from the paper tape reader), there was the POLY88 system, then the IMSAI8080, and finally the Morrow Designs system, the DSDD 8" half-height drives, the Shugart SA4000 14" HDD, the various VDTs connected to it, and CP/M 2.2. Wrot

  • I had the "Mapping the C64" book. Said every address on the computer. Now, good luck knowing 5% of what's happening on your box.

    Also, cassettes sucked. Slow, and head alignment issues meant you weren't always able to share tapes.

    • Now, good luck knowing 5% of what's happening on your box.

      It's worse that that, friend. These days, you try to 'reverse engineer' something, and they catch you, you're slapped with infringement, sued, fined, or perhaps labeled a 'cyberterrorist', because 'you're violating our IP' and you're 'hacking our DRM, which is ILLEGAL'. But you're also right. The number of registers in your typical SoC or CPU and chipset, if printed in even 8 point font, would fill volumes, and that's just the listings, not the descriptions of what they are. And, again, most of it is propri

  • Privacy, complications, buggy, bad usability and experiences, etc.

  • Being able to understand the whole stack (Score:5, Informative)

    by williamyf ( 227051 ) <williamyf@hotmail.com> on Sunday April 09, 2017 @09:19PM (#54204049)

    Being able to understand the computer top to bottom, that's what I miss about that era.

    Yes, it was frustrating to try and make it stable and configure it. But the HW, and the OS and the SW were so simple that, if you were so inclined, you could deeply understand the whole stack...

    Nowadays, not anymore...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      Being able to understand the computer top to bottom, that's what I miss about that era.

      Having printed manuals that explained the whole stack.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dwywit ( 1109409 )

        Staring in awe at the boxes and boxes of IBM manuals that came with 'my' first AS400 in 1989.

        Systems administration, user command reference, programming reference, APIs, and more.

  • I use to be able to write config.sys & autoexec.bat files on the fly...just to get a little more low DOS memory for games that had to have over 600k. Rewriting modem AT commands on the fly, for certain BBS's. Screwing with IRQ's to knock down problems, and who can forget messing with soundblaster configurations.
  • How much fun it was to blast a new Anti-Commodore demo on the Atari 800XL (Atari's were on one side of the room where the monthly computer club meetings were) all the way to the other side (where the Commodore owners were sitting).

  • Not completely computer related but I remember when I first started working full time at IBM and was in a product status meeting for the 3180 terminal (http://oldcomputer.info/terminal/ibm3180/index.htm) and how excited everybody was about the orders coming in for it.

    The reason? It had a completely flat top which secretaries could put plants on. No other terminal top had a flat surface with no cooling holes like that monitor.

    I guess this would be considered sexist now.

    Looking at my Acer flat screen monito

  • I miss the hard physical write-protect tabs we had on floppy disks.

    Nowadays, if you plug in a USB stick or external hard disk, you have to trust that the OS won't write or screw up your data in any way. Ignoring bugs and and "helpful" OS's who try to reformat if they don't recognize the filesystem, with viruses and other malware, you can't trust software to enforce read-only modes.

  • 1. Instant on. Turn on the switch ad the computer's booted. On some machines, you might have to wait for your DOS to load, but it was typically quick. No more waiting minutes (or sometimes hours in the case of Windows XP) to boot up.

    2. As noted upthread, BASIC. Yeah, it was a crappy programming language. The microcomputer versions were pretty bad--line numbers, single letter variables, no structured programming constructs, lack of hexadecimal notation for POKEs, and slow speed. Debugging was nearly impossib

  • I miss demoscene entries that actually ran on the bare hardware and exploited its quirks... Nowadays it's mostly watching videos because you're lucky if you can actually get a release to run properly without barfing out to the desktop for some missing library or it just doesn't agree with your GPU

  • I built my first computer by populating an S100 board with an 8080 and discrete logic and wirewrapping it myself. Had a pair of 8-inch floppies for storage, and a kit-built Heathkit H19 for a terminal. Ran CP/M on it. I don't miss that thing one bit. I love what I'm able to build these days with much more integrated components, and I love the enormous functionality I can buy off-the-shelf for, effectively, peanuts if I don't feel like building it. Particularly via AliExpress (just got a sweet component tes
  • AT the back of the IBM PC manual was the ROM code and circuit diagram. Several times I used those to figure exactly what a specific command was doing. In the hardware.

    With so many layers of API, IDE, 4g languages, who the hell knows what is happening underneath?

    Stop holding my hand so hard, let me figure things out myself.

  • My old Amiga (Score:3)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @10:17PM (#54204309)
    While I started out like so many people, on a Commodore 64, My computing life really took off when I bought one of the Commodore Amiga 500's.

    Keeping in mind the time, this thing had it all over the typical IBM PC of the day. Those little disks, actual multitasking, nice built in graphics. I had a nice little side business doing weddings after I bought an Amiga 2000, and the necessary camera and editing equipment. Eventually I talked my main work into a 3000 and frame buffer, and showing them what I could do in making 3-D animations in Imagine, and their use in science. I did all this with my A3000, which was my favorite Amiga of all. My last Amiga was the 4000, with a video Toaster and Lightwave. The old Deluxe Paint 2, 3, and 4 were in constant use. The machines were just plain fun to use. I was making 3-D animations and videos with frame buffers and VTR control software, while my Microsoft based colleagues were all excited when they got the right escape codes to print landscape.

    But Commodore was a badly run company, and the promise that the A4000 had went away when they went belly up. Fortunately, this was around the time when non-linear editing and computer and video speed were catching up to the Amiga, and My next system was a Mac Pro. I continued to use Lightwave, in part because the 3-D learning curve is steep as hell, and fortunately NewTek makes it for Mac.

    Those were some pretty heady and fun days, to grow up with the computing revolution. I still enjoy it, but no where near as much as with the old Amigas.

    • What was that joke again? If Commodore tried to sell fried chicken, they would advertise it as dead warm bird.

  • I greatly prefer the mechanical disc eject mechanisms

    The os has no need to decide for me when it's safe to remove the disc.

    I don't care if it is burning a disc it's been stuck at 100% for the last half hour.

  • I miss rotary dials on phones. And polio.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Mal-2 ( 675116 )

      Thanks to anti-vaxers, you just may get your beloved polio back.

  • but my favorite OS was Windows Server 2003. The Windows 2k interface on top of NT. It wasn't easy finding hardware with drivers for it, but it never ever crashed.

    My favorite monitor was an SGI 1600SW monitor. I swear, that pixel density was like looking at a piece of paper.

  • In the MS-DOS / floppy disk days, you had far more security. Your entire operating system was write-protected, and you could make a copy of it, and test that copy, all in less than 10 minutes.

    These days, you can't even clone your hard drive and have reasonable assurance that all your apps will work without being re-authorized.

  • seriously am i the only person who remembers listening to the handshake noises that your modem used to make? it was the confirmation that you were connected to the world outside your own! i specifically miss the ker-shploink noise of the V.42 modems, which occupy a spot in my heart right next to zmodem
  • many memories, thankfully most of them I am happy to leave behind
    half a day wasted configuring and diagnosing friends PC's before we can start our LAN party
    waiting half an hour for a tape to finish loading only to error and have to start again
    finding my expensive 14.4k baud modem couldn't maintain connections above about 4800 due to poor line quality meaning many many hours to download games from those Warez sites.
    tuning the load order and memory usage of drivers to ensure you have enough contiguous mem

  • Hardware has improved, but software bloat just eats that up anyway.

    The Windows 2000 interface was better than anything MS has come up with so far.

    MS-Office is not much better.

    Ubuntu has been going downhill since 10.4.

    I suppose there has been some progress, but not much.

  • The Turbo Switch!

    Also, seven-segment displays on the front of the PC showing the Mhz of the processor.

  • From TFA...

    "It was at this point that the entire industry moved over to 3D rendering. Sega failed to anticipate this, with its Saturn console, while the Sony Playstation and Nintendo 64 excelled in this area. Subsequently, Sega never made a console again."

    BZZZZZT! How can he not remember the actual final console Sega made? The Dreamcast, not the Saturn, was their last; and it did do 3D.

    "Mario Bros, an arcade game that was later ported to the home platforms. This first Mario game has most of the elements t

  • What I loved about early computers (well, early to me anyway) was that I was computing at all. It wasn't that they were objectively great. It's that they were physically present.

    On the other hand, I really loved early game consoles. You'd just slap a game in and play it. You might have to wait a couple of seconds here and there while the devs did something tricky to get around small storage space.

    Actually, I did love something about some of my early computers, one family to be precise: The Amigas. They whip

  • 1. The Amiga 1000 would have shipped with a 68010 from day one. It only cost a few dollars more than a 68000, and would have ensured that 98% of all the good games that came out for the next 5 years wouldn't crash, burn, and die a horrible death on anything with a 68020+ due to the copy protection using MOVE SR, <ea>.

    2. I would have BEGGED Jay Miner for a "semi-chunky" 4-bit graphics mode that used a byte per pixel, but read either the high or low nybble (set by a register bit). So you could write the

    • Since you brought up Jay Miner of Atari, could it have killed them to add 4 bits to the Atari 2600 VCS address bus to allow it to address the full 64K instead of 4K on the cartridge? I mean, how much money did they save, really? It would have saved a lot of time and money in the future not to have weird bank switching schemes. I'm sure they never expected their device to be viable for the 15 years that it was, but still... how cheap can you get?

  • Best I've seen, it not only allowed a backspace it removes the previous character that remained as part of the password.

