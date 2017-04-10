Microsoft's Minecraft Set To Launch Its Own Currency (bloomberg.com) 9
Minecraft's popularity shows no signs of slowing down. Microsoft, which acquired the game's maker, Mojang, in 2014, has recently launched the game in China and continues to market it well in the U.S. The next big step for the game is the introduction of a new marketplace and brand new currency -- within the game itself. What this does is it "[opens] up the opportunity for businesses to sell their original content and creations to tens of millions of the game's players for the first time," writes Nate Lanxon via Bloomberg. From the report: Set to go live in the spring, nine businesses will be selling feature packs within Minecraft -- such as new storylines, in-game activities or landscapes to explore -- with prices ranging between about $1 and $10 per creation. Other companies can apply to be allowed into the marketplace over subsequent months. Users wishing to purchase content will need to buy a form of new currency -- Minecraft Coins. A store within the game does already exist but is limited to only items created by the Minecraft development team. The change to allow third-party developers to sell their wares within the same ecosystem opens up an entirely new business model for independent creatives.
Copying mincraft (Score:2)
I should think it would not be that hard to re-implement minecraft in a cleanroom fashion. Which makes me wonder what aspects of a game are actually copyrightable. What would stop some open source team from making a duplicate minecraft then selling logins just like in ye olde days.
s/Linden/Minecraft Coins/g (Score:1)
s/Second Life/Minecraft/g
"Hey this game is super popular... lets kill it!" (Score:1)
Nothing ruins a game faster than in-game currency & micro transactions.
Fare thee well minecraft... it was fun while it lasted!