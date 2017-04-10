Microsoft's Minecraft Set To Launch Its Own Currency (bloomberg.com) 32
Minecraft's popularity shows no signs of slowing down. Microsoft, which acquired the game's maker, Mojang, in 2014, has recently launched the game in China and continues to market it well in the U.S. The next big step for the game is the introduction of a new marketplace and brand new currency -- within the game itself. What this does is it "[opens] up the opportunity for businesses to sell their original content and creations to tens of millions of the game's players for the first time," writes Nate Lanxon via Bloomberg. From the report: Set to go live in the spring, nine businesses will be selling feature packs within Minecraft -- such as new storylines, in-game activities or landscapes to explore -- with prices ranging between about $1 and $10 per creation. Other companies can apply to be allowed into the marketplace over subsequent months. Users wishing to purchase content will need to buy a form of new currency -- Minecraft Coins. A store within the game does already exist but is limited to only items created by the Minecraft development team. The change to allow third-party developers to sell their wares within the same ecosystem opens up an entirely new business model for independent creatives.
Copying mincraft (Score:2)
I should think it would not be that hard to re-implement minecraft in a cleanroom fashion. Which makes me wonder what aspects of a game are actually copyrightable. What would stop some open source team from making a duplicate minecraft then selling logins just like in ye olde days.
s/Linden/Minecraft Coins/g (Score:3, Insightful)
s/Second Life/Minecraft/g
Re: (Score:1)
Most teenage boys back then had a shotgun or rifle in the
Re: (Score:2)
Doom and gloom (Score:1)
I started on the Minecraft bandwagon as a freshman in college, back when Alpha was just getting started, and have played consistently every year since then (thousands of hours over the last ~8 years). So many people here are arguing that micro-transactions etc. are going to ruin the game by making it expensive / unpleasant / pay to win / etc, but I doubt these people have ever even really played the game
"Hey this game is super popular... lets kill it!" (Score:3, Insightful)
Nothing ruins a game faster than in-game currency & micro transactions.
Fare thee well minecraft... it was fun while it lasted!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Should be free for alpha users. (Score:1)
under the MS eula we don't have to give you any th (Score:2)
under the MS eula we don't have to give you anything and we can make it have a monthly fee + force you to get live if we want.
BUMMER (Score:2)
Eh... Mods? (Score:1)
And kids into it are very savvy about modding it.
Oh wait, you mean in consoles? yeah, those poor souls have to suck it up.
it's not an in-game economy (Score:2)
"The new coins can be bought via any supported device that features an app store, such as iOS, Android or Windows. "
So you can't earn these coins by playing; only if the kid knows their parents' credit card number. When a server has a mod that allows in-game currency, like Towny, older players have a huge advantage and can often automate the means of production of whatever sells - at the expense of newer players, leading to the sorts of imbalance we find in the real world - a few insanely