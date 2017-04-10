Microsoft's Minecraft Set To Launch Its Own Currency

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Minecraft's popularity shows no signs of slowing down. Microsoft, which acquired the game's maker, Mojang, in 2014, has recently launched the game in China and continues to market it well in the U.S. The next big step for the game is the introduction of a new marketplace and brand new currency -- within the game itself. What this does is it "[opens] up the opportunity for businesses to sell their original content and creations to tens of millions of the game's players for the first time," writes Nate Lanxon via Bloomberg. From the report: Set to go live in the spring, nine businesses will be selling feature packs within Minecraft -- such as new storylines, in-game activities or landscapes to explore -- with prices ranging between about $1 and $10 per creation. Other companies can apply to be allowed into the marketplace over subsequent months. Users wishing to purchase content will need to buy a form of new currency -- Minecraft Coins. A store within the game does already exist but is limited to only items created by the Minecraft development team. The change to allow third-party developers to sell their wares within the same ecosystem opens up an entirely new business model for independent creatives.

  • s/Linden/Minecraft Coins/g (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 10, 2017 @06:12PM (#54210337)

    s/Second Life/Minecraft/g

  • "Hey this game is super popular... lets kill it!" (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 10, 2017 @06:15PM (#54210363)

    Nothing ruins a game faster than in-game currency & micro transactions.

    Fare thee well minecraft... it was fun while it lasted!

  • Didn't Notch promise back in the alpha days that people who buy during alpha would get all future expansion packs for free? This sounds like it would qualify. Microsoft almost certainly won't care about Notch's promise, though.
  • Minecraft was fun while it lasted. This will kill it.
  • Given what mods already give you for free, I fail to see the business model of microtransactions in Minecraft.

    And kids into it are very savvy about modding it.

    Oh wait, you mean in consoles? yeah, those poor souls have to suck it up.
  • from the article:

    "The new coins can be bought via any supported device that features an app store, such as iOS, Android or Windows. "

    So you can't earn these coins by playing; only if the kid knows their parents' credit card number. When a server has a mod that allows in-game currency, like Towny, older players have a huge advantage and can often automate the means of production of whatever sells - at the expense of newer players, leading to the sorts of imbalance we find in the real world - a few insanely

