Microsoft's Minecraft Set To Launch Its Own Currency

Minecraft's popularity shows no signs of slowing down. Microsoft, which acquired the game's maker , Mojang, in 2014, has recently launched the game in China and continues to market it well in the U.S. The next big step for the game is the introduction of a new marketplace and brand new currency -- within the game itself. What this does is it "[opens] up the opportunity for businesses to sell their original content and creations to tens of millions of the game's players for the first time," writes Nate Lanxon via Bloomberg. From the report: