AI Wins $290,000 in Chinese Poker Competition

An AI program has beaten a team of six poker players at a series of exhibition matches in China. From a report on BBC: The AI system, called Lengpudashi, won a landslide victory and $290,000 in the five-day competition. It is the second time this year that an AI program has beaten competitive poker players. An earlier version of the program, known as Libratus, beat four of the world's best poker pros during a 20-day game in January.

  • No limit or limit? Was it heads up or ring game? Makes a big difference...
  • The article is sketchy, is this heads-up, no-limit?

  • Who'se your daddy?

    I don't know that this is the official moment when AI becomes smarter than us,
    but I do suspect strongly that current AI could handily beat Donald Trump at the task of rationally governing the world's most powerful and dangerous nation, and I for one know which one I would vote for.

  • I thought Poker was a game of understanding your opponents not only based on past actions with cards but also by looking at facial expressions, body language and determining whether or not they have a good hand. Along with that, a big part is developing subtle gestures to throw your opponents off.

    Without this information, isn't this win somewhat random or "lucky" and not really indicative of how the AI can play against other humans?

    It's interesting that the AI can develop a database on other player's style

