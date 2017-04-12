Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
AI China Games

AI Wins $290,000 in Chinese Poker Competition (bbc.com) 3

Posted by msmash from the piece-of-cake dept.
An AI program has beaten a team of six poker players at a series of exhibition matches in China. From a report on BBC: The AI system, called Lengpudashi, won a landslide victory and $290,000 in the five-day competition. It is the second time this year that an AI program has beaten competitive poker players. An earlier version of the program, known as Libratus, beat four of the world's best poker pros during a 20-day game in January.

AI Wins $290,000 in Chinese Poker Competition More | Reply

AI Wins $290,000 in Chinese Poker Competition

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

You scratch my tape, and I'll scratch yours.

Close