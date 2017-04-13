Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Microsoft To Offer Digital Refunds in Xbox and Windows Stores

Microsoft is finally planning to introduce refunds for digital content purchased from the Xbox Games Store and Windows Store, bringing those storefronts in line with popular digital retailers for PC games. From a report: The refund feature is included in the latest alpha release for the Xbox One Insider program. Refunds apply only for full games and paid apps, not downloadable content or season passes. These "self-service refunds" are designed to "provide a quick, simple way of returning a digital product," according to Microsoft. Microsoft says it has begun testing the feature with select users.

  • Still playing catch up (Score:3, Interesting)

    by jediborg ( 4808835 ) on Thursday April 13, 2017 @01:11PM (#54229237)
    Once again, Microsoft is two years behind Steam. Funny thing is Valve originally came to Microsoft and said 'this is what we want from an online service' and microsoft looked at them like they where aliens and said 'This is light years ahead of anything people are talking about' So valve went and made Steam.

    • Funny thing is Valve originally came to Microsoft and said 'this is what we want from an online service' and microsoft looked at them like they where aliens and said 'This is light years ahead of anything people are talking about' So valve went and made Steam.

      Hahahaha no.

      Steam was pure ass for about the first 5 years. It was a patch manager for Half-Life 2.

  • I didn't RTFA or even RTFS, but I saw "Microsoft" in the subject, so I'm frantically typing in my Mom's basement to let everyone know that everything Micro$oft does is bad! Even when it's things I was mad at them for not doing before!11

