Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Microsoft Businesses The Almighty Buck XBox (Games) Games

Microsoft To Offer Digital Refunds in Xbox and Windows Stores (polygon.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the helpful-additions dept.
Microsoft is finally planning to introduce refunds for digital content purchased from the Xbox Games Store and Windows Store, bringing those storefronts in line with popular digital retailers for PC games. From a report: The refund feature is included in the latest alpha release for the Xbox One Insider program. Refunds apply only for full games and paid apps, not downloadable content or season passes. These "self-service refunds" are designed to "provide a quick, simple way of returning a digital product," according to Microsoft. Microsoft says it has begun testing the feature with select users.

Microsoft To Offer Digital Refunds in Xbox and Windows Stores More | Reply

Microsoft To Offer Digital Refunds in Xbox and Windows Stores

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Any given program, when running, is obsolete.

Close