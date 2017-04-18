Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×

StarCraft Is Now Free, Nearly 20 Years After Its Release
Posted by BeauHD from the free-for-all dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Nearly two decades after its 1998 release, StarCraft is now free. Legally! Blizzard has just released the original game -- plus the Brood War expansion -- for free for both PC and Mac. You can find it here. Up until a few weeks ago, getting the game with its expansion would've cost $10-15 bucks. The company says they've also used this opportunity to improve the game's anti-cheat system, add "improved compatibility" with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10, and fix a few long lasting bugs. So why now? The company is about to release a remastered version of the game in just a few months, its graphics/audio overhauled for modern systems. Once that version hits, the original will probably look a bit ancient by comparison -- so they might as well use it to win over a few new fans, right?

  • 20 years? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @07:22PM (#54260239)
    Seems like yesterday the wife was bitching and moaning about how much time I spent playing that game. I'm getting old, fast.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      And then she will be doing them again soon. ;)

    • Seems like yesterday the wife was bitching and moaning about how much time I spent playing that game. I'm getting old, fast.

      It seems you're also getting Alzheimer's.

  • I'm jazzed about having something compatible with newer versions of windows. As of Windows 7 I had to write a batch file to kill explorer in order to get it to work.

    • Re:Coolness (Score:5, Informative)

      by sheramil ( 921315 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @09:50PM (#54260903)
      I'm a little less jazzed to find that it installs Bonjour, without telling you, and it doesn't provide a visible uninstall option unless you do some research and learn that there's a command line uninstall. My system's performance dropped sharply and only recovered once i'd managed to pry Bonjour out of it.

      • My system's performance dropped sharply

        From the Bonjour service?!? Just because it's Starcraft II doesn't mean you should be running it on a DX4-100.

  • I have the original SC for Mac and it's an OS9 PPC program and doesn't run on OS X (anymore, they did away with Classic mode after 10.4).

    I'd love to see them make an emulator or compilation for Intel OS X.

  • Where's the source code? I guess Blizzard still sucks ass compared to iD and other game companies that actually bothered giving anything back. This is nothing but a pathetic marketing ploy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      No, it's because some of the people who worked for Blizzard and wrote the original Starcraft code aren't at Blizzard anymore but still have ownership of those snippits of code. Remember how the industry used to be? Where code sections you wrote would remain under your power, as a part of your employment at the company? That's the reason why. They can't release to source code without permission from those people.

      Hell just look at the clusterfuck with things like NOLF or SHOGO: Mobile Armor Division and s

      • No, it's because some of the people who worked for Blizzard and wrote the original Starcraft code aren't at Blizzard anymore but still have ownership of those snippits of code. Remember how the industry used to be? Where code sections you wrote would remain under your power, as a part of your employment at the company?

        No. Never. The Starcraft developers were Blizzard employees. Blizzards Inc owns and controls all code. Employees got paychecks in the typical "work for hire" manner that transfers copyright to the company.

        The source code is not being released because it is partly still in use. The game engine is the same code in the upcoming 4K display compatible release, which is network/gameplay compatible with this free version. Its only the graphics code that is changing.

  • Seriously I have never even played it. It came out after I had already reached peak gaming in my lifetime.

    I'm installing it now and will soon see what all the fuss is about.

    I feel like this guy [xkcd.com] except I'm on a nearly 20 year lag.

    I suppose I'll get around to Half Life 2 by the time I start drawing Social Security

    • Too little strategy, too much fast clicking. Each race has one or two strategies which actually work and you follow them and whoever is fastest with a mouse wins. But some people seem to need more stress in their lives.

      • It's still fun for the first few hours until you discover those problems, though.

        Or at least, it was at the time. Perhaps that's nostalgia and it won't actually hold up against today's gaming standards.

        On the other hand, if I recall correctly it wasn't an ad-filled, pay-to-play, Internet connection required, DLC-laden product whose primary design consideration was how to squeeze every last cent out of your bank account by careful tuning to human addictive tendencies.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      Hope you have fun. I never played online or in matches with people, just went through the single-player campaign, and I enjoyed that thoroughly. I'm just realizing it's been more than a decade since I last played, so now might be a good time to give it another shot.

  • Starcraft gave me my first taste of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Every day 8 hours CAD, 10 hours Starcraft. Hurt like a bitch after a few months. I had to give up the Starcraft for about 3 months and mouse left handed at work.

  • I'll wait for the Linux port. ;)

  • The PC link is broken - it only leads to a Windows .exe file, so it won't run on my PC. Yeah, alright, I'm trying to be unreasonable here, but it would be nice if at least those who are supposedly in the know (one would hope this includes the editors of /.) when it comes to computers and technology, would stop equating PC (=the hardware platform) with Windows (the OS, for lack of a better word), since there are things out there that definitely are PCs which do not run Windows.

    • The PC link is broken - it only leads to a Windows .exe file, so it won't run on my PC. Yeah, alright, I'm trying to be unreasonable here,

      And you succeeded brilliantly. Congratulations?

      One might wonder if it will work under Wine. Have you tried?

  • Will I require more vespene gas?
    Have I enough minerals?
    Must I construct additional pylons?
    And what about supply depots, are additional supply depots required?

  • After Blizzard attacked the bnetd developers, I swore I would never buy, or even play, another Blizzard game. At that point, Blizzard became an evil company.

    That still stands.

    I won't even entertain the notion of putting one byte of Blizzard code on my system.

  • What about local LAN play? Blizzard ruined the entire franchise for me when they took away local play options.

    I realize it's hard for a lot of people to imagine now-a-days, especially Blizzard management, but there are in fact several scenarios where not having to route through the internet is beneficial, if not a requirement.

  • I tried installing it twice after following the recommendations on the forums and all I get is:

    "This application encountered an unexpected error" with a mysterious error code.

    Reading through the mysterious failures to work and the various things that patch 1.18 breaks on the forum is depressing.

