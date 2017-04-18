Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


StarCraft Is Now Free, Nearly 20 Years After Its Release (techcrunch.com) 42

Posted by BeauHD from the free-for-all dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Nearly two decades after its 1998 release, StarCraft is now free. Legally! Blizzard has just released the original game -- plus the Brood War expansion -- for free for both PC and Mac. You can find it here. Up until a few weeks ago, getting the game with its expansion would've cost $10-15 bucks. The company says they've also used this opportunity to improve the game's anti-cheat system, add "improved compatibility" with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10, and fix a few long lasting bugs. So why now? The company is about to release a remastered version of the game in just a few months, its graphics/audio overhauled for modern systems. Once that version hits, the original will probably look a bit ancient by comparison -- so they might as well use it to win over a few new fans, right?

  • Seems like yesterday the wife was bitching and moaning about how much time I spent playing that game. I'm getting old, fast.
  • I'm jazzed about having something compatible with newer versions of windows. As of Windows 7 I had to write a batch file to kill explorer in order to get it to work.

  • I have the original SC for Mac and it's an OS9 PPC program and doesn't run on OS X (anymore, they did away with Classic mode after 10.4).

    I'd love to see them make an emulator or compilation for Intel OS X.

  • I found this headline confusing, because when I started out here on Slashdot many of us used "free" to mean "available under a license that preserves your freedom to view source code, modify, and redistribute for any purpose" rather than merely "gratis."

    There doesn't seem to be a license or source code available, so I'm thinking the article just means available with no charge.

