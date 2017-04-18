StarCraft Is Now Free, Nearly 20 Years After Its Release (techcrunch.com) 42
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Nearly two decades after its 1998 release, StarCraft is now free. Legally! Blizzard has just released the original game -- plus the Brood War expansion -- for free for both PC and Mac. You can find it here. Up until a few weeks ago, getting the game with its expansion would've cost $10-15 bucks. The company says they've also used this opportunity to improve the game's anti-cheat system, add "improved compatibility" with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10, and fix a few long lasting bugs. So why now? The company is about to release a remastered version of the game in just a few months, its graphics/audio overhauled for modern systems. Once that version hits, the original will probably look a bit ancient by comparison -- so they might as well use it to win over a few new fans, right?
The GPL enforces freedom, while MIT/BSD licenses do not.
I've often used the term "careless licenses" to describe MIT and BSD, because the authors of software under such licenses don't care how it's used. With the GPL, in contrast, they are requiring that you keep derivatives open-source as well.
That is the main freedom the GPL is concerned about: the freedom to view, modify, and use the source code for the software you run. Not only does the GPL require the author to release source code, but it requires red
Allowing people freedom requires preventing people from restricting others' freedom. Countries have laws, and they are often long. We can't accurately compare the freedom of countries by comparing how long their laws are.
Besides, much of the GPL (aside f
For OSX? (Score:2)
I have the original SC for Mac and it's an OS9 PPC program and doesn't run on OS X (anymore, they did away with Classic mode after 10.4).
I'd love to see them make an emulator or compilation for Intel OS X.
If you want an emulator, why not just emulate the windows version? What's the difference?
A bad knockoff of 'Command and Conquer' is historically important?
Hell 'Warcraft' was a bad knockoff of 'C&C', starcraft was just a bad reskin of warcraft.
and Warcraft 3 was less popular than its own mods
I think you mean mod, singular, and DOTA is just a mash up of Warcraft 3's heroes and Tower Defense. But the mod wouldn't have made sense at all without Warcraft 3's hero system (kill npc creeps, level up abilities, and get an utlimate). That is what MOBAs are really based on more than any other single element, and it was a direct contribution by the WC3 design team.
Warcraft (1994) predated Command and Conquer (1995). Command and Conquer was much more a reskin of Dune than Warcraft is a reskin of C&C.
It's also kind of silly to pretend any of these games is as historically important as Starcraft. People are still playing and watching competitive Starcraft.
If you're going to be a contrarian fanboy pedant, at least get your facts right, or try to make some kind of point.
There are still thousands of people playing SC1 online at any given time, 20 years after its release. EA already shut down the servers for most of the Command and Conquer games years ago.
Free still means freedom to some of us (Score:2, Flamebait)
I found this headline confusing, because when I started out here on Slashdot many of us used "free" to mean "available under a license that preserves your freedom to view source code, modify, and redistribute for any purpose" rather than merely "gratis."
There doesn't seem to be a license or source code available, so I'm thinking the article just means available with no charge.
Re: (Score:3)
Might depend on the party I suppose. Little "f" free is like someone giving you a free beer, big "F" free is like someone giving you a recipe for beer. The former you can consume just once, the later you can improve on and consume forever.
