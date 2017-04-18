StarCraft Is Now Free, Nearly 20 Years After Its Release (techcrunch.com) 82
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Nearly two decades after its 1998 release, StarCraft is now free. Legally! Blizzard has just released the original game -- plus the Brood War expansion -- for free for both PC and Mac. You can find it here. Up until a few weeks ago, getting the game with its expansion would've cost $10-15 bucks. The company says they've also used this opportunity to improve the game's anti-cheat system, add "improved compatibility" with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10, and fix a few long lasting bugs. So why now? The company is about to release a remastered version of the game in just a few months, its graphics/audio overhauled for modern systems. Once that version hits, the original will probably look a bit ancient by comparison -- so they might as well use it to win over a few new fans, right?
Coolness (Score:1)
Re:Coolness (Score:4, Informative)
Re: Release it with source code unde GPL (Score:1)
Why? They are still planning on using portions of the code for the updated version, plus they are under no obligation to do so. They've already given away the game for free. Asking for the source now, just after they've released it for free, is pushing an agenda too far. Calm your crusade for a few hours, at least. Sheesh.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
The GPL enforces freedom, while MIT/BSD licenses do not.
I've often used the term "careless licenses" to describe MIT and BSD, because the authors of software under such licenses don't care how it's used. With the GPL, in contrast, they are requiring that you keep derivatives open-source as well.
That is the main freedom the GPL is concerned about: the freedom to view, modify, and use the source code for the software you run. Not only does the GPL require the author to release source code, but it requires red
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The GPL's negative effect on freedom is highlighted by some of the statements you made.
This is one example:
This is another
True freedom means that people aren't forced to abide by "required" behaviors.
The fact that the GPL "requires" people to do so many things means that it's taking away freedom.
Forcing somebody to do something isn't freedom. It's tyranny.
Although it was not your intent, you've successfully shown
Re: (Score:3)
The GPL's negative effect on freedom
Nope. The government stepping in and putting you in jail for lynching undesireables is a "negative effect on freedom" but is still a net gain in freedom. "Forcing" freedom is still more freedom than anarchy. In practice, anarchy quickly becomes a warlord system. So GPL, forcing those who use it to remain open isn't a negative effect on freedom.
Unless you think that putting a mass murderer in prison is a negative effect on freedom.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Allowing people freedom requires preventing people from restricting others' freedom. Countries have laws, and they are often long. We can't accurately compare the freedom of countries by comparing how long their laws are.
Besides, much of the GPL (aside f
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
From a quick google search: http://kotaku.com/5942128/star... [kotaku.com]
Re: (Score:2)
GPL would normally only cover the source. But right now the whole thing is freeware. I remember when Quake 1 when GPL, but we were still not allowed to include assets outside of the shareware release. It took a long time for decent total conversions to come out, and we realized that just having the source to a game didn't really mean as much as we had assumed.
Re: (Score:2)
On an unrelated note, the source code will probably be a good educational tool for people trying to study video game programming.
For OSX? (Score:2)
I have the original SC for Mac and it's an OS9 PPC program and doesn't run on OS X (anymore, they did away with Classic mode after 10.4).
I'd love to see them make an emulator or compilation for Intel OS X.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want an emulator, why not just emulate the windows version? What's the difference?
Re: (Score:2)
I'd love to see them make an emulator or compilation for Intel OS X.
Seems you got your wish.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
That's the dumbest comment I've seen today. Nobody ever took C&C seriously as a competitive game, and Warcraft 3 was less popular than its own mods. Starcraft has been played at a professional level for the entire 20 year run.
Re: (Score:2)
and Warcraft 3 was less popular than its own mods
I think you mean mod, singular, and DOTA is just a mash up of Warcraft 3's heroes and Tower Defense. But the mod wouldn't have made sense at all without Warcraft 3's hero system (kill npc creeps, level up abilities, and get an utlimate). That is what MOBAs are really based on more than any other single element, and it was a direct contribution by the WC3 design team.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
OpenRA managed make C&C competitive, I really recommend that you take a look.
Re: (Score:1)
Warcraft (1994) predated Command and Conquer (1995). Command and Conquer was much more a reskin of Dune than Warcraft is a reskin of C&C.
It's also kind of silly to pretend any of these games is as historically important as Starcraft. People are still playing and watching competitive Starcraft.
If you're going to be a contrarian fanboy pedant, at least get your facts right, or try to make some kind of point.
Re: (Score:1)
There are still thousands of people playing SC1 online at any given time, 20 years after its release. EA already shut down the servers for most of the Command and Conquer games years ago.
Re: (Score:2)
Whatever. Dune II predates it.
Re: (Score:1)
Free still means freedom to some of us (Score:2, Informative)
I found this headline confusing, because when I started out here on Slashdot many of us used "free" to mean "available under a license that preserves your freedom to view source code, modify, and redistribute for any purpose" rather than merely "gratis."
There doesn't seem to be a license or source code available, so I'm thinking the article just means available with no charge.
Re: Free still means freedom to some of us (Score:1, Informative)
Within the open source community the word 'free' has always referred to price first and foremost, and freedom only after that. 'Libre' and 'open' are the words that have a focus on freedom of modification and redistribution. 'Gratis' is the word that has a focus on price, or the lack thereof. If you're going to criticize the submission's use of proper terminology, you should at least have a minimal understanding of what you are talking about, which clearly you do not.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
https://opensource.org/history [opensource.org]
The “open source” label was created at a strategy session held on February 3rd, 1998 in Palo Alto, California, shortly after the announcement of the release of the Netscape source code.
Re: (Score:2)
The label was created at a strategy session of the community that already existed.
Re:Free still means freedom to some of us (Score:5, Funny)
Might depend on the party I suppose. Little "f" free is like someone giving you a free beer, big "F" free is like someone giving you a recipe for beer. The former you can consume just once, the later you can improve on and consume forever.
Re: Free still means freedom to some of us (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I found this headline confusing, because when I started out here on Slashdot many of us used "free" to mean "available under a license that preserves your freedom to view source code, modify, and redistribute for any purpose" rather than merely "gratis."
There doesn't seem to be a license or source code available, so I'm thinking the article just means available with no charge.
Non-alcoholic version:
Free as in liberty, not socialism.
Where's the source code? I guess Blizzard still sucks ass compared to iD and other game companies that actually bothered giving anything back. This is nothing but a pathetic marketing ploy.
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's because some of the people who worked for Blizzard and wrote the original Starcraft code aren't at Blizzard anymore but still have ownership of those snippits of code. Remember how the industry used to be? Where code sections you wrote would remain under your power, as a part of your employment at the company? That's the reason why. They can't release to source code without permission from those people.
Hell just look at the clusterfuck with things like NOLF or SHOGO: Mobile Armor Division and s
Finally, I can play it! (Score:2)
Seriously I have never even played it. It came out after I had already reached peak gaming in my lifetime.
I'm installing it now and will soon see what all the fuss is about.
I feel like this guy [xkcd.com] except I'm on a nearly 20 year lag.
I suppose I'll get around to Half Life 2 by the time I start drawing Social Security
My first taste of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (Score:2)
Starcraft gave me my first taste of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Every day 8 hours CAD, 10 hours Starcraft. Hurt like a bitch after a few months. I had to give up the Starcraft for about 3 months and mouse left handed at work.