StarCraft Is Now Free, Nearly 20 Years After Its Release

An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Nearly two decades after its 1998 release, StarCraft is now free. Legally! Blizzard has just released the original game -- plus the Brood War expansion -- for free for both PC and Mac. You can find it here. Up until a few weeks ago, getting the game with its expansion would've cost $10-15 bucks. The company says they've also used this opportunity to improve the game's anti-cheat system, add "improved compatibility" with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10, and fix a few long lasting bugs. So why now? The company is about to release a remastered version of the game in just a few months, its graphics/audio overhauled for modern systems. Once that version hits, the original will probably look a bit ancient by comparison -- so they might as well use it to win over a few new fans, right?

  • Seems like yesterday the wife was bitching and moaning about how much time I spent playing that game. I'm getting old, fast.
  • I'm jazzed about having something compatible with newer versions of windows. As of Windows 7 I had to write a batch file to kill explorer in order to get it to work.

  • I have the original SC for Mac and it's an OS9 PPC program and doesn't run on OS X (anymore, they did away with Classic mode after 10.4).

    I'd love to see them make an emulator or compilation for Intel OS X.

    • If you want an emulator, why not just emulate the windows version? What's the difference?

        by aliquis ( 678370 )

        If you want an emulator, why not just emulate the windows version? What's the difference?

        It's so much more creative on Mac.

        Better color profiles? ;D

    • I'd love to see them make an emulator or compilation for Intel OS X.

      $ file /Applications/Games/StarCraft/StarCraft.app/Contents/MacOS/StarCraft
      /Applications/Games/StarCraft/StarCraft.app/Contents/MacOS/StarCraft: Mach-O executable i386

      Seems you got your wish.

      Yaz

    • Yes, it is for both PC and MAC. https://starcraft.com/en-us/ar... [starcraft.com] There is a download link there.

  • I found this headline confusing, because when I started out here on Slashdot many of us used "free" to mean "available under a license that preserves your freedom to view source code, modify, and redistribute for any purpose" rather than merely "gratis."

    There doesn't seem to be a license or source code available, so I'm thinking the article just means available with no charge.

      Within the open source community the word 'free' has always referred to price first and foremost, and freedom only after that. 'Libre' and 'open' are the words that have a focus on freedom of modification and redistribution. 'Gratis' is the word that has a focus on price, or the lack thereof. If you're going to criticize the submission's use of proper terminology, you should at least have a minimal understanding of what you are talking about, which clearly you do not.

    • Re:Free still means freedom to some of us (Score:5, Funny)

      by rockout ( 1039072 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @07:53PM (#54260385)
      You must be loads of fun at parties.

      I found this headline confusing, because when I started out here on Slashdot many of us used "free" to mean "available under a license that preserves your freedom to view source code, modify, and redistribute for any purpose" rather than merely "gratis."
      There doesn't seem to be a license or source code available, so I'm thinking the article just means available with no charge.

      Non-alcoholic version:
      Free as in liberty, not socialism.

  • Where's the source code? I guess Blizzard still sucks ass compared to iD and other game companies that actually bothered giving anything back. This is nothing but a pathetic marketing ploy.

      No, it's because some of the people who worked for Blizzard and wrote the original Starcraft code aren't at Blizzard anymore but still have ownership of those snippits of code. Remember how the industry used to be? Where code sections you wrote would remain under your power, as a part of your employment at the company? That's the reason why. They can't release to source code without permission from those people.

      Hell just look at the clusterfuck with things like NOLF or SHOGO: Mobile Armor Division and s

    gl, hf

  • Seriously I have never even played it. It came out after I had already reached peak gaming in my lifetime.

    I'm installing it now and will soon see what all the fuss is about.

    I feel like this guy [xkcd.com] except I'm on a nearly 20 year lag.

    I suppose I'll get around to Half Life 2 by the time I start drawing Social Security

  • Starcraft gave me my first taste of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Every day 8 hours CAD, 10 hours Starcraft. Hurt like a bitch after a few months. I had to give up the Starcraft for about 3 months and mouse left handed at work.

