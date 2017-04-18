StarCraft Is Now Free, Nearly 20 Years After Its Release (techcrunch.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Nearly two decades after its 1998 release, StarCraft is now free. Legally! Blizzard has just released the original game -- plus the Brood War expansion -- for free for both PC and Mac. You can find it here. Up until a few weeks ago, getting the game with its expansion would've cost $10-15 bucks. The company says they've also used this opportunity to improve the game's anti-cheat system, add "improved compatibility" with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10, and fix a few long lasting bugs. So why now? The company is about to release a remastered version of the game in just a few months, its graphics/audio overhauled for modern systems. Once that version hits, the original will probably look a bit ancient by comparison -- so they might as well use it to win over a few new fans, right?
20 years? (Score:2)
Coolness (Score:1)
For OSX? (Score:2)
I have the original SC for Mac and it's an OS9 PPC program and doesn't run on OS X (anymore, they did away with Classic mode after 10.4).
I'd love to see them make an emulator or compilation for Intel OS X.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want an emulator, why not just emulate the windows version? What's the difference?