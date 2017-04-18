Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


StarCraft Is Now Free, Nearly 20 Years After Its Release

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Nearly two decades after its 1998 release, StarCraft is now free. Legally! Blizzard has just released the original game -- plus the Brood War expansion -- for free for both PC and Mac. You can find it here. Up until a few weeks ago, getting the game with its expansion would've cost $10-15 bucks. The company says they've also used this opportunity to improve the game's anti-cheat system, add "improved compatibility" with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10, and fix a few long lasting bugs. So why now? The company is about to release a remastered version of the game in just a few months, its graphics/audio overhauled for modern systems. Once that version hits, the original will probably look a bit ancient by comparison -- so they might as well use it to win over a few new fans, right?

  • Seems like yesterday the wife was bitching and moaning about how much time I spent playing that game. I'm getting old, fast.
  • I'm jazzed about having something compatible with newer versions of windows. As of Windows 7 I had to write a batch file to kill explorer in order to get it to work.

  • I have the original SC for Mac and it's an OS9 PPC program and doesn't run on OS X (anymore, they did away with Classic mode after 10.4).

    I'd love to see them make an emulator or compilation for Intel OS X.

