Gamers in Hawaii Can't Compete... Because of Latency (theoutline.com) 70
Sometimes it's very important to know that the servers of the web services you're using are situated somewhere in your neighbourhood. And it's not just because of privacy concerns. The Outline has a story this week in which it talks about gamers in Hawaii who're increasingly finding it difficult to compete in global tournaments because the games' servers are almost every time placed overseas. From the article: [...] The game's server is in Chicago. That means if you live in the Midwest, your computer can communicate with it almost instantaneously. If you're in L.A., it can take roughly 60 milliseconds. But if you're in Hawaii, it can take 120 milliseconds, with some players reporting as long as 200 milliseconds. And at the highest echelons of competitive video gaming, milliseconds matter. [...] In League and other eSports games, playing on a high ping is a big disadvantage. The goal of the game is to set up defenses to protect your base while pushing forward to capture the enemy's base, and there are typically lightning bolts and fireballs and slime-spitting dragons shooting across the screen. Playing on a high ping means players may not see all of the action that happens in a game. Latency can really screw things up for a young eSports scene, said Zack Johnson, who runs gg Circuit, a global tournament provider for gaming centers like PC Gamerz. Players on the mainland sometimes say they don't want to compete against Hawaii players, he said, because the high ping throws things off.
Swap?? (Score:4, Insightful)
Holy fuck.
Someone is in Hawaii and they elect to stay inside playing games???
I tell you what...you come here and stay in my suburban home in the states with a high speed connection that will allow you to pwn everyone in the game, and I'll stay in your home in Hawaii, surf, scuba, hike, and lay out on the beach.
What about at night time?
because people won't go "well that's fair, what a good idea" they will go "man this games responsiveness sucks!"
Re:So move to Chicago. (Score:4, Insightful)
The current speed of light is clearly racist against indigenous Hawaiians. We need to expand federal net neutrality regulations to require telecommunications companies to use faster light on the cables connecting Hawaii to the mainland.
/sarc
Moved to RTP, North Carolina
On the plus side... (Score:5, Funny)
The game's server is in Chicago. That means if you live in the Midwest, your computer can communicate with it almost instantaneously. If you're in L.A., it can take roughly 60 milliseconds. But if you're in Hawaii, it can take 120 milliseconds
On the plus side, they don't live in Chicago.
I would take latency, sandy beaches, perfect weather and bikini clad women over snow and death by homicide.
You don't get out much (Score:1)
Those same kinds of people are in all of the big cities. SF, LA, Chicago, Detroit, NYC, all full to the brim with ridiculous amounts of homeless people sleeping on the sidewalks, defecating and peeing everywhere, accosting people at random, often committing open crimes like shoplifting.
Democrat run cities seem to be the worst, you can check the stats on that one.
Re:On the plus side... (Score:4, Funny)
I would take latency, sandy beaches, perfect weather and bikini clad women over snow and death by homicide.
To be fair, Chicago hasn't had that much snow this season.
Re: (Score:3)
In other sports, runners who live at sea-level are disadvantaged in competition against runners who live high up in the mountains.
The life of athletes is full of unfairness.
That made me chuckle in a conversation about gamers.
They actually make special masks that simulate the higher altitude for training.
Yeah, it's called duct tape.
If you're living in Hawaii (Score:1)
Nevermind gaming competitions, go outside and enjoy some goddamned sunlight!
This, from an ex-avid fan of eSports.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
#firstworldproblems (Score:2)
Re:#firstworldproblems (Score:4, Informative)
True, although Hawaii may fare better than most islands and coastal areas. Most of Hawaii is well above even the scariest of sea level rises.
Just about the entire state of Florida would be under water before 10% of Hawaii is underwater.
> If I'm living in Hawaii the absolute last thing I'm doing is playing video games. I'd be more concerned about rising ocean levels thanks to global climate change
You must be a delight on vacations
:/
And this is one reason why ... (Score:2)
Other reasons for developing the necessary technology would be resources (most of Earths heavy elements have long sunk below the crust) and harvesiting geothermal energy.
I have no idea why you'd want a guy named Harve to baby-sit your geothermal energy.
Depends on the game (Score:2)
Any decent game will have lag compensation, so the server allows the player's reaction to (approximately) what they saw on their screen at the time they saw it to apply.
For example, let's say two players shoot a killing shot at each other at exactly the same time. With a typical game the 200 ping player's action would be delayed enough for a low-ping player to kill before the server receives the "shoot" action from the high ping player. The high ping player fires at the other guy who takes no damage and the
Should also add that it's a bit more fair than I made it sound, since the high-lag player can still be hit "around corners" too since the main factor in seeing such lag compensation side effects is the delta ping between two players, rather than direct ping to the server. In general the lag compensation system I described is said to favor attackers because of such side effects, and because the lag compensation itself tends to be applied to attacks.
Any decent game will have lag compensation
Yes, many games compensate for this by kicking players with bad latency because...
low-ping players will see side effects such as bullets seeming to bend around corners to hit them
...that kind of shenanigans ruins the gameplay. This is also why in most twitch shooters, all other things equal, fortune favours the aggressor [google.ca].
Sure they can... (Score:1)
they just need to play turn based games.
Global ping times (Score:4, Informative)
If you're looking for a break down of what pings look like globally, we've got the data: http://wondernetwork.com/pings [wondernetwork.com]
Or for Honolulu specifically: https://wondernetwork.com/ping... [wondernetwork.com] (101ms to Chicago)
Playing against someone in Detroit may suck, (Score:2)
But you're still in Hawaii and he's still in Detroit.
Sucks to be you....Damm laws of physics... (Score:2)
Man, I feel for you, living in Hawaii and suffering though long latency when you play online games. I guess you cannot surf every day of your life and surfing the web is all frustration because it takes too long....Sorry but you cannot break the laws of physics...
Next you are going to be complaining about the UV exposure rates and the price of gasoline, I know, life is hard and not fair. You have it really bad there...Maybe we can come up with a way to change the value of "c"...
Montana is worse (Score:2)
Compensate (Score:2)
Just do it like the jockeys do it, the lighter ones get some lead to carry.
eSports scene? (Score:2)
LPB! (Score:3)
Ahhh, the return of the LPB -- the Low Ping Bastard from Quake days.
There's a solution to this, 1-and-1 home and away contests, which people regularly did for intercontinental matches.
HD Online Gratis (Score:1)
Surfing in Denver (Score:2)
Surfers in Denver can't compete either, and neither can skiers in Phoenix!
Another place you can't compete as a gamer is *most places in the United States*. In order to compete in a latency-relevant game online, you pretty much need to be in one of several major metropolitan areas. Because those areas are population dense, they serve plenty of people. But it doesn't take anyone a very far car trip to get somewhere that you can end up with no broadband.
The real reason Hawai'i, with pretty high population p
Not much can be done. (Score:2)
Light travels at 299,792,458 meters per second and Earth has a circumference of 40,075,000 meters. Unfortunately, light is impeded to about 66% it's original speed when traveling through glass [rpi.edu] which includes fiber.
Assuming you only have to travel a quart of the way to connect to Hawaii (check a map!), that's a 20,037,500 meter round trip.;
20,037,500 / (299,792,458 * 2/3) = 0.10025685836 seconds
Add to that the response times of routers and you got yourself a 120ms ping.
Until we get faster than light communi
Satellites (Score:2)
Use Geo-sync satellites as the communication path. Everybody gets a level playing field. Like in society where there's imbalance, we always have to dumb down the solution to the lowest common denominator.
Answer (Score:2)
I'd pay for lower latency rather than more "megs" (Score:2)
Payback (Score:1)
That's what you git for losing O's birth certificate!
It's amazing, really (Score:2)