Sometimes it's very important to know that the servers of the web services you're using are situated somewhere in your neighbourhood. And it's not just because of privacy concerns. The Outline has a story this week in which it talks about gamers in Hawaii who're increasingly finding it difficult to compete in global tournaments because the games' servers are almost every time placed overseas. From the article: [...] The game's server is in Chicago. That means if you live in the Midwest, your computer can communicate with it almost instantaneously. If you're in L.A., it can take roughly 60 milliseconds. But if you're in Hawaii, it can take 120 milliseconds, with some players reporting as long as 200 milliseconds. And at the highest echelons of competitive video gaming, milliseconds matter. [...] In League and other eSports games, playing on a high ping is a big disadvantage. The goal of the game is to set up defenses to protect your base while pushing forward to capture the enemy's base, and there are typically lightning bolts and fireballs and slime-spitting dragons shooting across the screen. Playing on a high ping means players may not see all of the action that happens in a game. Latency can really screw things up for a young eSports scene, said Zack Johnson, who runs gg Circuit, a global tournament provider for gaming centers like PC Gamerz. Players on the mainland sometimes say they don't want to compete against Hawaii players, he said, because the high ping throws things off.

Gamers in Hawaii Can't Compete... Because of Latency

  • On the plus side... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @10:44AM (#54298053)

    The game's server is in Chicago. That means if you live in the Midwest, your computer can communicate with it almost instantaneously. If you're in L.A., it can take roughly 60 milliseconds. But if you're in Hawaii, it can take 120 milliseconds

    On the plus side, they don't live in Chicago.

    I would take latency, sandy beaches, perfect weather and bikini clad women over snow and death by homicide.

  • Nevermind gaming competitions, go outside and enjoy some goddamned sunlight!
    This, from an ex-avid fan of eSports.

  • If I'm living in Hawaii the absolute last thing I'm doing is playing video games. I'd be more concerned about rising ocean levels thanks to global climate change.
  • And this is one reason why we should not go around Earth, but through it.

    Other reasons for developing the necessary technology would be resources (most of Earths heavy elements have long sunk below the crust) and harvesiting geothermal energy.

  • Any decent game will have lag compensation, so the server allows the player's reaction to (approximately) what they saw on their screen at the time they saw it to apply.

    For example, let's say two players shoot a killing shot at each other at exactly the same time. With a typical game the 200 ping player's action would be delayed enough for a low-ping player to kill before the server receives the "shoot" action from the high ping player. The high ping player fires at the other guy who takes no damage and the

    • Should also add that it's a bit more fair than I made it sound, since the high-lag player can still be hit "around corners" too since the main factor in seeing such lag compensation side effects is the delta ping between two players, rather than direct ping to the server. In general the lag compensation system I described is said to favor attackers because of such side effects, and because the lag compensation itself tends to be applied to attacks.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )
      Problem is unless they are implemented perfectly, lag compensation systems can be abused (see "lag switching", for example). For a competitive game that could turn into a real issue.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rhazz ( 2853871 )

      Any decent game will have lag compensation

      Yes, many games compensate for this by kicking players with bad latency because...

      low-ping players will see side effects such as bullets seeming to bend around corners to hit them

      ...that kind of shenanigans ruins the gameplay. This is also why in most twitch shooters, all other things equal, fortune favours the aggressor [google.ca].

  • they just need to play turn based games.

  • Global ping times (Score:4, Informative)

    by PktLoss ( 647983 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @10:53AM (#54298141) Homepage Journal

    If you're looking for a break down of what pings look like globally, we've got the data: http://wondernetwork.com/pings [wondernetwork.com]

    Or for Honolulu specifically: https://wondernetwork.com/ping... [wondernetwork.com] (101ms to Chicago)

  • But you're still in Hawaii and he's still in Detroit.

  • Man, I feel for you, living in Hawaii and suffering though long latency when you play online games. I guess you cannot surf every day of your life and surfing the web is all frustration because it takes too long....Sorry but you cannot break the laws of physics...

    Next you are going to be complaining about the UV exposure rates and the price of gasoline, I know, life is hard and not fair. You have it really bad there...Maybe we can come up with a way to change the value of "c"...

  • I think as you go east in Montana like Bozeman the speeds are worse with Charter, and they throttle, something Hawaii Telecom (Fiber) does not. Soo overall I have lived in Waikiki and Kailua and the speeds are way higher than I have received living in Montana. Maybe not missoula but in Bozeman the internet really sucks.

  • Just do it like the jockeys do it, the lighter ones get some lead to carry.

  • Sports? Good grief, computer gaming is not "sports" by any stretch of the imagination. The only reason sponsors and cheerleaders try to equate it to real sports is because real sports has a large stream of money flowing through it.
    • Out of curiosity, how would you define 'sports', and what is it about, say, competitive LoL or StarCraft that doesn't meet that definition?

  • LPB! (Score:3)

    by Impy the Impiuos Imp ( 442658 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @11:16AM (#54298315) Journal

    Ahhh, the return of the LPB -- the Low Ping Bastard from Quake days.

    There's a solution to this, 1-and-1 home and away contests, which people regularly did for intercontinental matches.

  • Surfers in Denver can't compete either, and neither can skiers in Phoenix!

    Another place you can't compete as a gamer is *most places in the United States*. In order to compete in a latency-relevant game online, you pretty much need to be in one of several major metropolitan areas. Because those areas are population dense, they serve plenty of people. But it doesn't take anyone a very far car trip to get somewhere that you can end up with no broadband.

    The real reason Hawai'i, with pretty high population p

  • Light travels at 299,792,458 meters per second and Earth has a circumference of 40,075,000 meters. Unfortunately, light is impeded to about 66% it's original speed when traveling through glass [rpi.edu] which includes fiber.

    Assuming you only have to travel a quart of the way to connect to Hawaii (check a map!), that's a 20,037,500 meter round trip.;
    20,037,500 / (299,792,458 * 2/3) = 0.10025685836 seconds

    Add to that the response times of routers and you got yourself a 120ms ping.

    Until we get faster than light communi

  • Use Geo-sync satellites as the communication path. Everybody gets a level playing field. Like in society where there's imbalance, we always have to dumb down the solution to the lowest common denominator.

  • Answer: Play games in Hawaii that don't require twitch reflexes and latency requirements.
  • It's funny how people confuse internet speed (which is measured in time) vs throughput (measured in bits). I'd FAR rather pay comcrap for QoS of my packets to the border of their network rather than more throughput.

  • That's what you git for losing O's birth certificate!

  • I'm amazed that a gamer sitting on an island in the Pacific could unilaterally block a tournament.

