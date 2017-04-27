Xbox Chief: We Need To Create a Netflix of Video Games (theguardian.com) 62
Phil Spencer, the man who heads up Microsoft's Xbox division, says that if the video game sector is to grow both creatively and economically it needs to start thinking along the lines of a video-games-as-a-service subscription model. From a report: Over the last five years we've seen the emergence of a new concept: the video game as a service. What this means is the developer's support for a new title doesn't stop when it's launched. They run multiplayer servers so that people can compete online; and they release extra downloadable content (DLC) in the form of new items, maps and storylines -- sometimes free, but very often paid for. [...] So being able to build and sustain a community around a single title takes the risk out of development. However, the costs of renting and running server networks and maintaining the matchmaking and lobby infrastructures make the model inaccessible for smaller teams. Should it be? "This is directly in line with what I think the next wave of innovation needs to be for us as a development platform," says Spencer. His solution, it seems, is to make Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform more open to smaller studios, so they get access to a large global network of servers. "They don't have to go buy a bunch of servers on their own and stick them under their desks and hope they get enough players to pay for them," he says. [...] Spencer feels that, from a creative standpoint, we need new types of narrative experience -- but from a business standpoint, it's getting harder and riskier to commit to those games. Is there an answer? Spencer thinks there is -- and it comes from watching the success of original content made and distributed on modern TV services. "I've looked at things like Netflix and HBO, where great content has been created because there's this subscription model. Shannon Loftis and I are thinking a lot about, well, could we put story-based games into the Xbox Game Pass business model because you have a subscription going? It would mean you wouldn't have to deliver the whole game in one month; you could develop and deliver the game as it goes."
And atari before it with the GameLine (later QuantumLink)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GameLine
For a more recent example, there's Playstation Now. It's not exactly what they're talking about, being for previous generation games specifically, but it's the same model type (and actually does work pretty well, or at least did for the trial period).
Ok. Beyond all the ranting from the peanut gallery that gets hung up over the slightest opportunity to engage in nitpicking word games... is there anything Steam does today that XBox Live doesn't do?
(Seriously guys, it gets old. I know that Steam can drop any game at any time and that if Steam goes under so does your Steam library. We've been down this path and another rant just isn't warranted.)
That's almost all you can do. The TOS is explicit that you do not own the games, and it is a DRM service meaning it can withhold permission to play any time it wants to
Not entirely true. You can play games in offline mode without logging in and the publishers are free to provide DRM-free games via Steam in the same way that Kindle publishers can provide DRM-free ebooks if they choose. http://steam.wikia.com/wiki/Li... [wikia.com]
No, steam is not a subscription service. You buy each title you want, once, and that's it. If you want the dlc, you pay a separate unlock fee, once, to get it.
This is a monthly payment, and you get access to all the titles and all the dlc for them (however many your hard drive can hold), and you can swap them out and play them as much as you want....until you cancel the subscription; when you lose access to all of them.
If you never have to pay anything more beyond the "purchase" price, then it's not renting; renting means that you make regular payments in return for continued use of the item or service in question.
It may be correct to say that you don't "own" your Steam games, but that just means that what you purchased is a license to use the game according to term specified by Steam, rather than the less restrictive (but also not unlimited) terms applying to the use of a traditionally purchased copy of a game.
This sounds like a model where you pay a subscription fee and can just play whatever games are available through the service. If you quit paying, you lose access, but otherwise you can play whatever game you want through the service. There have already been a few different services that have tried this in the past, and some more recent ones as well (I
Or EA Access for that matter. EA Access is an annual subscription service ALREADY available on the XBox that gives you "free" copies of older EA games, early beta access, and 10 hour trials of the newer titles. If you like the games, you can buy them at a discounted price from the EA store.
So, yeah, it doesn't sound like Microsoft is doing much "innovation" here. They are just ripping off and expanding on an existing service already available to XBox customers.
If a future offering from Xbox is the Netflix of video games, then what's the YouTube of video games?
... what's the YouTube of video games?
http://www.abandonia.com/
hear hear
I very much hope this fucking fails.
The business models are completely different. Every mode of distributing games for cash has FULLY influenced how games are designed. If you make a game that sells at a store, it has to fit on whatever media you are selling it on (pretty easy these days), and it has to be complete. If everyone has internet connections, you can ship a halfassed game with a fraction of content instead, and we see that. If you can do in-app purchases, then a science will spring up about how best to trick and exploit your customers- start with a free, fair and fun game, then gradually ramp up the difficulty until it is either an expensive, fair, and fun game, or a free, unfair, and unfun game. And we see this too, and not to a small degree- there's huge expensive studies done about how best to rip people off.
So, what does a subscription based service incentivize? First of all, shitty games that look good enough to justify a subscription, games with artificially long end-points such as MMOs, and of course, the same in-app purchases. Basically, it has the worst commonalities of all the existing models. But wait, there's more! If the subscription is, say, 15 a month, then that's not enough to pay for free access to like 5 good MMOs and two dozen good first person shooters. How do you divide the 15 a month anyway? By the games played by each person? It ends up having the same compensation issues that Spotify does, except unlike performers, you don't go on tour with your game- your distribution is your entire model, full stop.
There's almost no way that, even if highly supported and well liked, this is sustainable. This is just middle-men engaging in huge rent-seeking, and they will be the only ones to possibly make any kind of cash out of this, which will be entirely on the backs of any developers.
A more optimistic view is to offer temporary access to older games, for people who like them but don't want to go through the drama of maintaining their ability to play them separately for long periods of time. That's the best case scenario, and not the one they are talking about. I suspect even that would fail too.
And I'm sure this would be just more Windows-specific garbage (Xbone also runs Windows, AFAIK), as if the world needs more of that.
Anytime I read 'the Netflix of....' I just chuckle.
I'm working on the Netflix of toilet paper. Its gonna wipe the competition away.
I already pay Microsoft about $60/year for a subscription service that allows me to download and play games. It's called XBox Live Gold. Perhaps no one told the new boss at XBox about?
I'll take a modern service that gives me all my content+new content for a
Let me translate this marketing talk into something that average people would understand: "Let's milk our customers for as long as possible by first selling them an early alpha and then, while solving critical bugs, adding some missing features so that the game doesn't look and feel like a demo product".
Sorry, this is such a shitty concept it must die. Games in 80s, 90s and early 00s were released as complete final products and rarely if ever received any patches or DLCs. Now with the advent of a high speed Internet connection, even operating systems are offered as beta products (I'm looking at Windows 10). This is all done to save money on QA/QC and to increase the profits of game publishers (not, not developers) - the companies which basically do nothing, except clever often misleading marketing.
Marketdroid: "Users are not willing to pay more than $60 per game."
Bright Idea Guy: "I know! We will sell games as a service and charge $10/month. Our customers will LOVE it!"
Sorry, this is such a shitty concept it must die. Games in 80s, 90s and early 00s were released as complete final products and rarely if ever received any patches or DLCs. Now with the advent of a high speed Internet connection, even operating systems are offered as beta products (I'm looking at Windows 10). This is all done to save money on QA/QC and to increase the profits of game publishers (not, not developers) - the companies which basically do nothing, except clever often misleading marketing.
DLC is the name of the game.
My sons are pre-teen, and they play various free games. They are amazed that they are free, cause they are sooo cool. (they suck) They see these youtubers (my least favorite word) prattling on about these games, and sit and watch them play them, and talk incessantly while doing so. But those games become popular, and if you get people hooked on it, you can sell them things. Upgrades/costumes/other levels, etc. It doesn't work on my kids, because I don't let it.
This isn't a
Looking forward to games being randomly pulled in and out of the catalogue while I'm in the middle of playing them, at whim of always changing agreements between the streaming service and the publishers.
Eliminate used game sale, reap more profit (Score:3)
Besides, this already exists and is called Gamefly.
Weird how all the big companies seem to believe the future lies with us continuously paying them for the privilege of their services without them actually suppling a permanent product.
Like Netflix, you need to do it in a way that's, more or less, invisible to a consumer's monthly expenditures. If you roll something like this out at $20-30/m, people are going to tell you to kiss their ass. This is the #1 reason these buffet-style services never work. They are ALWAYS too expensive. $30/m will get you just about any game you want, if it's a bit older, and you get to KEEP it.
$10-12? Now you're talking. Enjoy your paychecks.