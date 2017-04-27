Early Nintendo Programmer Worked Without a Keyboard (arstechnica.com) 29
Much like IT guys, every programmer has a horror story about the extreme work environments that forced them to hack together things. But as ArsTechnica points out, not many of them can beat the keyboard-free coding environment that Masahiro Sakurai apparently used to create the first Kirby's Dream Land. From the story: The tidbit comes from a talk Sakurai gave ahead of a Japanese orchestral performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original Game Boy release of Kirby's Dream Land in 1992. Sakurai recalled how HAL Laboratory was using a Twin Famicom as a development kit at the time. Trying to program on the hardware, which combined a cartridge-based Famicom and the disk-based Famicom Disk System, was "like using a lunchbox to make lunch," Sakurai said. As if the limited power wasn't bad enough, Sakurai revealed that the Twin Famicom testbed they were using "didn't even have keyboard support, meaning values had to be input using a trackball and an on-screen keyboard."
One of the best NES games ever too (Score:2)
That is amazing, because that was a great game!
Re: (Score:2)
By comparison, that means the Atari 2600 E.T. game was coded with a larger hammer and an industrial pushbutton.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Bill Gates and Paul Allen wrote their first BASIC for the Altair and forgot the bootloader, so Paul wrote it on the airplane using just a tape punch. (the code was delivered on punched tape)
So you're at least down the street from something related by blood to a true factoid.
Coding environments used to be a bit less elegant (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
IOW you had a C compiler and text editor!
When I was young we had to program Z80 by entering HEX values into EPROMS.
I once had a deadline and a broken EPROM eraser so I had to finish a program by only changing ones to zeros in an EPROM.
(for the youngsters: When you erase a chip it changes to all ones, there's no way to go from zero to one without wiping the chip)
A lot of programming was done without a keyboard (Score:3, Insightful)
I've programmed with switches, with punchcards. This doesn't seem that outlandish.
No keyboard? That's nothing! (Score:3)
I once had to use ClearCase.
QED
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Okay. That doesn't sound as bad as having to use it..
Re: (Score:2)
Try migrating from CC to Perforce...
Several hundred engineers have their workflow completely broken (yes P4 is *better* but the devil you know and all that). Productivity tanks for the first month as accidental overwrites of commits and reversions from merges and other wonderful shit hits all the fans...
Re: (Score:2)
Ever had this thing called eclipsed files with ClearCase? Ever received a huge E-mail with fifty "element"-lines as reply "can you give me your branch so that I can help out with your feature?". Ever didn't know what version of a file you were looking at because the config_spec has some magical order in that it processes said element lines (making me call ClearCase the SchrÃdingers Cat Management - you have to open the box to know if your code was dead or alive, and opening it kills it).
Ever saw compil
In other news... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
But at least had a keyboard.
And to get to work... (Score:2)
He had to walk 15 miles.... in a raging snowstorm... uphill... both ways!!!
Full Circle then (Score:2)
Sakurai revealed that the Twin Famicom testbed they were using "didn't even have keyboard support, meaning values had to be input using a trackball and an on-screen keyboard
Like certian modern devices you mean?
obligatory dilbert (Score:2)
Doom... back in the day... (Score:2)
DATA strings in BASIC with Z-80 instructions (Score:1)
We're all spoiled today (Score:2)
Not impressive at all (Score:2)
Did I mention I once programmed using two wires I shorted together at different lengths of time to gets ones and zeros and had to read back the data on an oscilloscope? It was for a one bit computer and we considered ourselves lucky to have it, as zeros had only be invented a year or two before.
More seriously, while not very fast, a trackball and screen doesn't seem that unreasonable - especially from the perspective that I would expect Sakurai san to spend more time on the game design so to minimize the
Image processing (Score:2)
When I started my PhD in image processing, I was given an 80-column, 24-line text terminal to the department microVax (approximately 1 MIP, shared between about 40 people). I was lucky, and got one of the good ones, it had an amber phospher
:)
Seriously, the only place to see the results of the algorithm was on a shared display downstairs in the lab - which was in high demand. I ended up doing a lot of terminal-style graphs (mine wasn't a tektronix terminal, so I only had text-like characters) to prove an al