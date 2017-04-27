Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Nintendo Programming

Early Nintendo Programmer Worked Without a Keyboard (arstechnica.com) 29

Posted by msmash from the within-the-constraints dept.
Much like IT guys, every programmer has a horror story about the extreme work environments that forced them to hack together things. But as ArsTechnica points out, not many of them can beat the keyboard-free coding environment that Masahiro Sakurai apparently used to create the first Kirby's Dream Land. From the story: The tidbit comes from a talk Sakurai gave ahead of a Japanese orchestral performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original Game Boy release of Kirby's Dream Land in 1992. Sakurai recalled how HAL Laboratory was using a Twin Famicom as a development kit at the time. Trying to program on the hardware, which combined a cartridge-based Famicom and the disk-based Famicom Disk System, was "like using a lunchbox to make lunch," Sakurai said. As if the limited power wasn't bad enough, Sakurai revealed that the Twin Famicom testbed they were using "didn't even have keyboard support, meaning values had to be input using a trackball and an on-screen keyboard."

Early Nintendo Programmer Worked Without a Keyboard

  • That is amazing, because that was a great game!

    • By comparison, that means the Atari 2600 E.T. game was coded with a larger hammer and an industrial pushbutton.

      • So Windows 10 in other words.

        • Bill Gates and Paul Allen wrote their first BASIC for the Altair and forgot the bootloader, so Paul wrote it on the airplane using just a tape punch. (the code was delivered on punched tape)

          So you're at least down the street from something related by blood to a true factoid.

  • Pretty impressive. I remember hand assembling Z80 assembler and manually entering as hex pairs into a string in a 'c' program so I could vector to it as a device driver after my program loaded. I thought that was labor intensive but at least I had a keyboard.

    • IOW you had a C compiler and text editor!

      When I was young we had to program Z80 by entering HEX values into EPROMS.

      I once had a deadline and a broken EPROM eraser so I had to finish a program by only changing ones to zeros in an EPROM.

      (for the youngsters: When you erase a chip it changes to all ones, there's no way to go from zero to one without wiping the chip)

  • A lot of programming was done without a keyboard (Score:3, Insightful)

    by stx23 ( 14942 ) on Thursday April 27, 2017 @01:29PM (#54314147) Homepage Journal

    I've programmed with switches, with punchcards. This doesn't seem that outlandish.

  • No keyboard? That's nothing! (Score:3)

    by freax ( 80371 ) on Thursday April 27, 2017 @01:37PM (#54314209) Homepage

    I once had to use ClearCase.

    QED

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      I had to install ClearCase when I did help desk support at eBay. Half the time it didn't install properly, requiring a reimage of the system. If it did install properly, it didn't have the proper configuration to work correctly. The only thing worse than that was reinstalling Adobe Creative Suite.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by freax ( 80371 )

        Okay. That doesn't sound as bad as having to use it..

        • Try migrating from CC to Perforce...
          Several hundred engineers have their workflow completely broken (yes P4 is *better* but the devil you know and all that). Productivity tanks for the first month as accidental overwrites of commits and reversions from merges and other wonderful shit hits all the fans...

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by freax ( 80371 )

            Ever had this thing called eclipsed files with ClearCase? Ever received a huge E-mail with fifty "element"-lines as reply "can you give me your branch so that I can help out with your feature?". Ever didn't know what version of a file you were looking at because the config_spec has some magical order in that it processes said element lines (making me call ClearCase the SchrÃdingers Cat Management - you have to open the box to know if your code was dead or alive, and opening it kills it).

            Ever saw compil

  • Early computer users worked without a mouse.

  • He had to walk 15 miles.... in a raging snowstorm... uphill... both ways!!!

  • Sakurai revealed that the Twin Famicom testbed they were using "didn't even have keyboard support, meaning values had to be input using a trackball and an on-screen keyboard

    Like certian modern devices you mean?

  • I read that the initial levels for the video game Doom were created on a grid pad and the coordinates for each wall or object defined in a text file. This was before level editors became commonplace.
  • Neat, but I think I can beat it. I programmed PDP-8s from the front panel switches. In octal. A little while later, I wrote 8k BASIC programs with DATA statements containing a list of integers. The integers were Z-80 opcodes to be POKEed into memory...
  • Having lived when computer gaming was new it is eye opening to learn how innovative early developers had to be to get around limitations of the systems at the time. Today we take nearly lifelike VR for granted when early developers had to choose between display or sound. I often wonder how much creative programming we don't see in a world of effectively unlimited memory, storage and cpu cycles.

  • Did I mention I once programmed using two wires I shorted together at different lengths of time to gets ones and zeros and had to read back the data on an oscilloscope? It was for a one bit computer and we considered ourselves lucky to have it, as zeros had only be invented a year or two before.

    More seriously, while not very fast, a trackball and screen doesn't seem that unreasonable - especially from the perspective that I would expect Sakurai san to spend more time on the game design so to minimize the

  • When I started my PhD in image processing, I was given an 80-column, 24-line text terminal to the department microVax (approximately 1 MIP, shared between about 40 people). I was lucky, and got one of the good ones, it had an amber phospher :)

    Seriously, the only place to see the results of the algorithm was on a shared display downstairs in the lab - which was in high demand. I ended up doing a lot of terminal-style graphs (mine wasn't a tektronix terminal, so I only had text-like characters) to prove an al

