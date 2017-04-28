Nintendo Announces 2DS XL (theguardian.com) 17
The future for Nintendo is the Switch, or is it? Nintendo continues to keep things interesting. From a report: The ever-unpredictable hardware veteran has announced the Nintendo 2DS XL, a new version of the 2DS, which was itself a refreshed version of the 3DS. Featuring two enlarged displays, 4.88in on top and 4.18in on the bottom, and a clamshell design, the new format is lighter than the 3DS XL and of course lacks that machine's stereoscopic capabilities. Available in black and turquoise or white and orange and with built-in NFC support for amiibo cards and figures, it's a fully featured member of the extended 3DS family, even boasting the secondary C-pad nub like the New 3DS XL. It is priced at $150.
Nintendo also launched the Game Boy Micro in 2005 after the launch of the Nintendo DS back in 2004.
This isn't a new thing for them. The Switch isn't compatible with 3DS games, and they obviously want to provide a cheaper path for people interested in looking back and seeing what the 3DS library has to offer now that the Switch has caught people's attention.
The Nintendo Switch is region free, do you have that?