Nintendo Games Hardware

Nintendo Announces 2DS XL (theguardian.com) 4

Posted by msmash from the legacy-of-3ds-lives dept.
The future for Nintendo is the Switch, or is it? Nintendo continues to keep things interesting. From a report: The ever-unpredictable hardware veteran has announced the Nintendo 2DS XL, a new version of the 2DS, which was itself a refreshed version of the 3DS. Featuring two enlarged displays, 4.88in on top and 4.18in on the bottom, and a clamshell design, the new format is lighter than the 3DS XL and of course lacks that machine's stereoscopic capabilities. Available in black and turquoise or white and orange and with built-in NFC support for amiibo cards and figures, it's a fully featured member of the extended 3DS family, even boasting the secondary C-pad nub like the New 3DS XL. It is priced at $150.

Nintendo Announces 2DS XL

  • Protip: if you've got traction issues with the little rubber nib C-stick on these things, you can rip it off and replace it with the nib from a PSP. The PSP nib is shorter, wider, relatively hard, and deeply textured.

