Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sets Record As Fastest-Selling Game In the Franchise (polygon.com) 4
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the fastest-selling Mario Kart title ever, selling nearly half a million copies stateside when it went on sale last Friday. Polygon reports: Nintendo announced that the game beat out Mario Kart Wii as the series' fastest seller, with a little more than 459,000 copies sold in the U.S. on launch day alone. (The Switch has moved 2.7 million units worldwide since launch, for context.) Mario Kart Wii, which went on to be the best-selling entry of the Mario Kart series -- and second-biggest Mario game ever -- moved just under 434,000 copies at launch in 2008. Nearly half of those with a Switch already have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, two months after the console's launch. That's a remarkable attach rate, even considering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Switch has sold more copies than consoles shipped.
That said, I think part of the appeal is that, although practice certainly helps in Mario Kart, there is a certain amount of luck (and negative feedback/realtime handicapping) that makes it fun to play with experts and n00bs alike. There are a lot of games which, unless you're really an expert, are just no fun playing in groups, as you're gonna get dead last every time.
