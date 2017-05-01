Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sets Record As Fastest-Selling Game In the Franchise (polygon.com) 36
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the fastest-selling Mario Kart title ever, selling nearly half a million copies stateside when it went on sale last Friday. Polygon reports: Nintendo announced that the game beat out Mario Kart Wii as the series' fastest seller, with a little more than 459,000 copies sold in the U.S. on launch day alone. (The Switch has moved 2.7 million units worldwide since launch, for context.) Mario Kart Wii, which went on to be the best-selling entry of the Mario Kart series -- and second-biggest Mario game ever -- moved just under 434,000 copies at launch in 2008. Nearly half of those with a Switch already have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, two months after the console's launch. That's a remarkable attach rate, even considering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Switch has sold more copies than consoles shipped.
In high school/college the group games played were mario kart, bond, timesplitters, and smash bros. Today from what I can tell, there are a ton of FPS multiplayer games ranging from very "serious" counterstrike or modern warfare to silly like team fortress 2 or splato
That said, I think part of the appeal is that, although practice certainly helps in Mario Kart, there is a certain amount of luck (and negative feedback/realtime handicapping) that makes it fun to play with experts and n00bs alike. There are a lot of games which, unless you're really an expert, are just no fun playing in groups, as you're gonna get dead last every time.
Yes, the luck/handicapping is a big element in the game.When you are in the lead, more of the weapons target you and it gives those in the back more chance to catch up.
For all the stigma about nintendo being kiddie games, though I disagree that their games are not for adults, I will say that their games are very family friendly. Mario Kart is one of many games (mostly on Nintendo) that I play with my 6yo daughter. And when she's able to use a bullet bill to shoot back up the ranks, or the spiky turtle shell
Okay, what other four-player split-screen racer would you recommend for a dorm?
I look at what's out for PS4, and the games don't offer multiplayer, don't offer "weapons" (so winning comes down to meticulous concentration) and have super-realistic (i.e., super boring) tracks.
If you don't understand the appeal of Mario Kart I don't know what to tell you.
For the most part, multiplayer games for the two other consoles require your friends to have their own console.
I'll probably be getting a PS4 because it has a number of games that I want to play, but I may also get the Switch for the same room multiplayer games, which happen to not take themselves too seriously.
Then let me clear it up for you. The game is fun. Actually fun. Fun alone, fun online, and especially fun with friends. It's ridiculous and anything can happen. If you can steer the kart you have a chance of beating a veteran.
A lot of modern AAA studios could learn a thing or two about making a game fun before sinking $40M into yet another bug riddled grindfest of a 3rd person shooter.
It's a decent series, but it still baffles me how many billions Nintendo has made on a karting game.
Probably for the same reasons Settlers of Catan has sold a bajillion copies:
same here, I grew tired of the kart racer during the ps1 era, course look at nintendo's fan base, they will buy the same game over and over and over again, and just crap all over you if you question it
Just like when Apple claimed their new laptop was the fastest selling in their history (because they hadn't updated it for years before and there was just pent up demand).
Disclaimer : I enjoy Nintendo games and Apple products. I just dislike it when people use positive sales figures to cover up a separate fundamental issue.
and a "record" out of 8 titles isn't really that impressive. It's small enough to find some kind of record for each one.
Spot on. Exciting new system boosts game sales for the early titles. In Nintendo's case it's very common for those early titles to be Nintendo titles. My guess is the motivation for getting Zelda is I-need-something-to-play, and the motivation for getting Mario Kart is I-need-something-to-show-my-friends.
There were a few decent games. Zelda is the obvious one, but there's a few digital only games that are pretty decent as well. Scissorclips is a digital-only puzzler that's really good. And apparently, even launch day bombs like Bomberman actually got updates that turned them from "skip" to "buy".
And remember this is comparing MK8 for Switch to all mario kart games out there - and
Well wouldn't this be because everyone who just bought a Switch really wants to play games on it, but there's nearly nothing out?
There's some 185 titles available for the switch. 8 of which are Nintendo exclusives, and half of those are truly epic in content. People don't buy games because they have no other games to buy. More likely of the several million switch consoles out there people couldn't wait to get their hands on Mario Kart as one of the staple platform games that pretty much everyone must have.
The awful transformations that suddenly turn a 3-4 lane road into open air w/jets or a huge body of water w/boats really lose the plot for me, throwing accuracy and skill out the window in favor of a fight to figure out where the fuck the track turns back into a road is very annoying.
Not to mention the rubber banding and royal clusterfuck of items constantly homing in on your car to spin you out is incredibly annoying. In older games each player might get one item per lap if they didn't miss it. Now it's co
The game is the same as it was. Most the extras are just fluff on the same mechanics. You can alter the characteristics of the cars in more detail when before you could only choose a character with a fixed set of characteristics-- all which are pointless for a beginner but the MORE skill you have the more difference it makes. All those tiny tweaks matter to the more skilled players who can notice. I have my set of options I quickly pick, it doesn't take time. At first finding the right ones did but it a
Yeah, complain about an older game while making a youngsters on my lawn statement?
Super Mario Kart. Released 1992
Quake. Released 1996
Mario Kart 64. Released 1996
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Released 2017
I know, I know, tons of the stuff on the N64 was suffixed with " 64" but it's created amusement but it does lead to an interesting question. What happens when they release the 64th iteration of the Mario Kart series?
I started playing Mario Kart with my kid when she was about 5 years old. She's defending her PhD thesis in a few weeks, and I'm still playing some iteration of Mario Kart.
I don't usually even like the games that are usually on the Nintendo platform, but there's something about the Kart that gets me right here.
There may be a few games, but when you see the price of games you are unlikely to spend well earned cash on them unless they're worth it.
The truth is first party Nintendo games are usually a big reason why people buy Nintendo consoles. If you enjoy or appreciate cartoons and anime then you'll be quite happy to accept the lack of realism in the offered games.
