How The 1997 'NESticle' Emulator Redefined Retro Gaming (vice.com) 24

Posted by EditorDavid from the successful-shareware dept.
Slashdot reader martiniturbide writes: For those who lived the console emulator and retrogaming boom on the late 90's there is this interesting article about the story of NESticle posted at Motherboard. NESticle was a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) console emulator that had a huge success in the early internet era and helped to start the emulation scene. The author of the story, Ernie Smith, also posted an extra second part of the story... NESticle was "the product of a talented programmer who designed a hit shareware game while he was still in high school," according to the article, which credits the 1997 emulator with popularizing now-standard emulator features like movie recording and save states, as well as user modifications. Programmed in assembly code and C++ and targeting 468 processors, NESticle was followed by emulators for the Sega Genesis and the Capcom arcade platform before Icer Addis moved on to a professional career in the gaming industry, working for Electronic Arts and Zynga. Leave a comment if you're a fan of classic game emulators -- or if you just want to share your own fond memories of that late-'90s emulation scene.

  • 486... (Score:3)

    by RyanFenton ( 230700 ) on Saturday May 06, 2017 @04:03PM (#54368615)

    It's 486, not 468. Easy mistake - but that's also one that should have been ridiculously easy with even a casual proofing.

    Yeah, I'm not new here, but that's a pretty bad one for a nerd site.

    Ryan Fenton

  • Shoulda figured it was a high school student (Score:3)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Saturday May 06, 2017 @04:07PM (#54368637)

    I remember when it came out, and I'm really not surprised that it was written by a teenager. No one else would've chosen such a name.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by faraway ( 174370 )

      #snesemu / #emu on EFnet was where the scene started in late 1995.

      Zophar, The_Brain (VSMC in shades of piss yellow unless you paid up), MindRape, Y0shi (Jeremy Chadwick), Daves Classics, AR, etc.

      NINCEST 64: Get sis or get out!

      Shout out if you're around #emu crew!

  • There was also a PS1 emulator called Bleem in the late 90s (Windows 95/98 era).

    They've come a long way since, back in the day I could barely get one to work and required sometimes hardware and software hacks as well as the original disks to make them work and were often slower than the console. Now they're prepackaged and you can download ISOs and ROMs anywhere.

  • Many games that were fun to play but are no longer available live on because of emulators. Dodging missiles and avoiding getting eaten in Space Invaders, spinning the controller like mad to shoot tube climbers in Tempest or dodging and fighting robots while saving humans in Robotron all were part of teh early gaming experience and cost many millions of quarters to be put into arcade slots. While popular ones get redone and reissued, many others would simply disappear which is a shame from ahistorical sense

  • I remember most of those names and some of the drama.

    Sardu was a living legend. We were all hooked on his stuff and he was kind of a mystery figure. Most didn't even know his real name.

    Glad to learn he is doing well

  • Bleem! was a really cool PSx emulator, and the graphics actually looked better. Often game textures were higher res in the files, but the PSx couldn't display them. Your PC could, however, and many games looked far better on the PC.

    I bough several copies of Bleem! in order to throw money at them, while they would face the inevitable lawsuit from Sony. They did, and they were financially crushed under the legal boot when Sony eventually brought it to bear. Never even went to court.

