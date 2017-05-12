Star Trek Bridge Crew Gets IBM Watson-Powered Voice Commands (theverge.com) 53
PolygamousRanchKid writes: Star Trek Bridge Crew -- the VR game that puts you in the slip-on space shoes of a Starfleet officer -- already emphasizes vocal communication when you're playing with real humans, but it will soon allow you to use your voice to issue orders to computer-controlled characters, too. The feature has been made possible using IBM's VR Speech Sandbox. The software combines IBM Watson's Speech to Text and Conversation services with the company's Unity SDK, using the natural language processing capabilities of IBM's Watson software to parse your barked commands, and allow AI-controlled characters to act on them. Players will be able to launch photon torpedoes, jump to warp speed, or lock S-foils in attack formation (maybe not that last one) by requesting that your crew members push the relevant blinking buttons on their own command consoles. The feature will go live in beta form this summer, soon after the game's release on May 30th, and will allow players to complete missions across VR platforms and with a mixture of human and AI teammates.
Slashdot reader PolygamousRanchKid adds: "Let's just skip all that stuff, and cut right to the part where Kirk gets the girl... How well it actually works in practice, we'll see this summer, aboard our own starships. "Scotty, beam up the IBM stock price!" -- Posterior Admiral Ginni Rometty
Slashdot reader PolygamousRanchKid adds: "Let's just skip all that stuff, and cut right to the part where Kirk gets the girl... How well it actually works in practice, we'll see this summer, aboard our own starships. "Scotty, beam up the IBM stock price!" -- Posterior Admiral Ginni Rometty
Hey, y'all, watch this (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Leaves out the most important bit: (Score:3, Funny)
By utilizing this software you agree to give IBM a royalty free, transferrable, resalable right to all vocal recordings, likenesses, and any other invaluable IP spoken within range of the always on gaming microphone.
Should you wish to retain your privacy you may opt-out by signing the official IBM opt-in form, which guarantees that they will have access to all abovementioned intellectual property rights in the event that you sucessfully opted out.
Oops.
captcha was 'miseries'
Computer (Score:4, Funny)
End simulation.
IBM, Watson, and Deep Learning (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I thought they had recordings of all English phonemes using her voice.
Re: (Score:1)
I too am under the impression that such recordings exist, somewhere.
LK
Whoa (Score:3)
Re:Whoa (Score:4, Funny)
We can already do that comma and it works perfectly full stop post comment open porn folder
Re: (Score:2)
There are few things as annoying as a guy who is CONSTANTLY texting using that damn speech to text feature. Imagine being stuck in a shared hospital room for 4 days with him in the other bed.
Re:Whoa (Score:4, Interesting)
"Reroute plasma through the secondary power coupling."
"Cycle power through ventral relay."
"Uncouple the Heisenberg compensators."
Sure, Watson will turn the voice into text accurately enough, but the simulation won't support any of those things, and will just respond with the same thing that Alexa or Google Home does: "I'm sorry, I don't understand". That's just disappointing.
Re: (Score:2)
Just hire the devs from Nethack and Space Station 13. Lock them in a room and ply them with coffee and box sets. Soon have a complete simulation done.
What the heck is wrong with BeauHD (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You just can't lock s-foils in attack formation in a star trek game. It's sacrilege, even to mention such a thing in a joking manner. Put Beau in the brig while we decide what to do about it.
If you find him guilty are you going to throw him in the rancor pit or feed him to the Sarlacc?
Re: What the heck is wrong with BeauHD (Score:2)
Worse.
He has to spend the rest of his life as a merged life form with Neelix.
tracking ? (Score:1)
Will they be able to recognize you as an individual and be able to tie that info into an online profile of you, a sort of audio fingerprint ? If not now, wil they store the recordings of your voice until they can sometime in the future ?
Re: (Score:2)
The Slip-On Space Shoes... (Score:2)
Gonna flop (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't make the game more fun (Score:1)
Which is why players will go to a VR parlor and pay for this experience. It's the greatest game that nobody can *OWN*, but they can probably afford to play it.
And to make matters worse, there's already a Non-VR Bridge Simulator that is more fun &, less expensive http://store.steampowered.com/... [steampowered.com]
(Not affiliated with creator, or gaming nomads. Just played once at a convention, once at home; and both times made me smile.)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Price will come down. It might cost a thousand dollars today, but in a few years there will be new devices out for half the price, and today's ones will be going on eBay as people upgrade to the new models that do pretty much the same but weigh less.
Re: (Score:2)
Gamers are already spending an average of $1300 for their game computers. It's totally believable, to me, that a number of them would be willing to drop an extra $600 to play VR games.