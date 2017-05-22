Microsoft Says a Chinese 'Gaming Service' Company Is Hacking Xbox Accounts

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Since 2015, a Chinese gaming website has been hacking Xbox accounts and selling the proceeds on the open market, according to a complaint filed by Microsoft in federal court on Friday. On its website, iGSKY presents itself as a gaming service company, offering players a way to pay for in-game credits and rare items -- but according to Microsoft, many of those credits were coming from someone else's wallet. The complaint alleges that the company made nearly $2 million in purchases through hacked accounts and their associated credit cards, using purchases as a way to launder the resulting cash. On the site, cheap in-game points are also available for the FIFA games, Forza Horizon 3, Grand Theft Auto V, and Pokemon Go, among others.

  • They have been doing this on WoW for about a decade. Two phase authentication? Access control list by device?

    • And it's a pain in the ass for us Casual WoW players.

      Blizzard acts like our accounts are valuable Fort Knoxlike entities.

      It's just a game, and you make it a hassle to get into the world, Blizzard.

      I would bet, though, that Blizzard makes millions of $$ from players who take it too seriously. Hence their authentication hassles.

  • Come on, Slashdot. What year is it?

  • What's the point of playing a game if you aren't going to try to beat it? I don't mean beat it by buying your way to success, I mean beat it by using your game skills to build what you need to beat it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xest ( 935314 )

      The same reason people cheat in video games. Some people are such desperate failures at life that they'll go to any extreme to try and convince themselves that they're not just a waste of oxygen.

      Meanwhile, everyone else knows the truth.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      What's the point of playing a game if you aren't going to try to beat it? I don't mean beat it by buying your way to success, I mean beat it by using your game skills to build what you need to beat it.

      Because games are supposed to be fun, not work. If some idiot level designer makes a boss battle so unfair that after a few attempts I give up in frustration, then it's likely I'll put the game away and never to play it again. Maybe there's a good reward, but I do have a lot of other things to do with my life

  • Could we please get 2 factor on some of these services that are directly connected to our wallets......please....

