Microsoft Says a Chinese 'Gaming Service' Company Is Hacking Xbox Accounts

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: Since 2015, a Chinese gaming website has been hacking Xbox accounts and selling the proceeds on the open market, according to a complaint filed by Microsoft in federal court on Friday. On its website, iGSKY presents itself as a gaming service company, offering players a way to pay for in-game credits and rare items -- but according to Microsoft, many of those credits were coming from someone else's wallet. The complaint alleges that the company made nearly $2 million in purchases through hacked accounts and their associated credit cards, using purchases as a way to launder the resulting cash. On the site, cheap in-game points are also available for the FIFA games, Forza Horizon 3, Grand Theft Auto V, and PokÃ©mon Go, among others.

  • They have been doing this on WoW for about a decade. Two phase authentication? Access control list by device?

  • Come on, Slashdot. What year is it?

