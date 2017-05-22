Microsoft Says a Chinese 'Gaming Service' Company Is Hacking Xbox Accounts (theverge.com) 9
An anonymous reader shares a report: Since 2015, a Chinese gaming website has been hacking Xbox accounts and selling the proceeds on the open market, according to a complaint filed by Microsoft in federal court on Friday. On its website, iGSKY presents itself as a gaming service company, offering players a way to pay for in-game credits and rare items -- but according to Microsoft, many of those credits were coming from someone else's wallet. The complaint alleges that the company made nearly $2 million in purchases through hacked accounts and their associated credit cards, using purchases as a way to launder the resulting cash. On the site, cheap in-game points are also available for the FIFA games, Forza Horizon 3, Grand Theft Auto V, and PokÃ©mon Go, among others.
Hint: The OS wars are over. They died of boredom. It's just not interesting any more. Sorry, but the world has moved on, and an OS is just another boring commodity, easily replaced, with less and less to get excited over with each new iteration.
Q: So who won the OS wars?
A: Who gives a sh*t
They have been doing this on WoW for about a decade. Two phase authentication? Access control list by device?
I love PokÃfÂ©mon Go! (Score:3)
Come on, Slashdot. What year is it?