Resident Evil Getting Rebooted Into a Six-Film Franchise (variety.com) 125
Martin Moszkowicz, chairman of the board at Constantin Film, confirmed to Variety at the Cannes Film Festival that the "Resident Evil" movie franchise is getting rebooted into a six-film franchise. From the report: The franchise was set to end with this year's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," which grossed $312 million worldwide after its January release, including an eye-popping $160 million in China alone. Sony helped sow the seeds of success by securing a release for "Resident Evil: Afterlife" and "Resident Evil: Extinction" in China. Based on the Capcom video game, the series launched in 2002 with Paul W.S. Anderson directing, and Anderson, Jeremy Bolt, Bernd Eichinger, and Samuel Hadida producing the first of a six-movie series. The "Resident Evil" movie franchise has earned $1.2 billion worldwide to date, making it Europe's most successful independent horror-genre movie franchise in history and the highest-grossing film series to be based on a video game.
What....Mexican and Chinese....????
China doesn't care. Li Bingbing was the draw there, and they made more in China than the US. So expect to see more Chinese stars in US movies. Not long before most movies are bilingual...
That's funny. I remember hearing people say that that in 1990 too!
I would have seen the last R.E. movie, but they decided to just show it in 3D, just to boost revenues. This has become a common tactic now.
I have two normal eyes and can see that 3D effects look like shit. Showing a movie exclusively in 3D is a great way to exclude me from buying a ticket.
I have to agree there. I remember the first time seeing such an effect - many years ago at the Terminator attraction in Universal Studios.
For a brief "ride", it's a neat trick, but I have no desire to see a whole film using that effect - and certainly not all the action movies that ever come out. After Avatar (the first full movie I saw in 3D) the only one I've intentionally watched in 3D afterwards has been The Force Awakens - and that was ONLY after first seeing it in normal mode. I wanted to make sure
I made a pair of 2d glasses (well two pairs, out of 2 pairs of 3d glasses).
It's made it much easier to find showings.
Or you won't have a hard time at all!
See what I did there?
Ah yes, the good old standby... (Score:5, Insightful)
Why bother coming up with movie ideas when you can just keep remaking movies?
I can't speak for anyone else, but I can't wait for the remastered, re-released rebooted remaster of the anniversary edition with two extra deleted scenes Guardians of the Galaxy 14.
I'm just wondering how all of this is supposed to go into a downward spiral to end up with the movie "Ass"...
Which is why I stopped watching Spiderman.
At some point, you need something new or the audience won't care to watch it.
At some point, you need something new or the audience won't care to watch it.
I like to think that this is true, but it just doesn't seem to be.
The last spiderman reboot died immediately.
Hope springs eternal
The last spiderman reboot died immediately.
Hope springs eternal
Doubt it. The last film still grossed over $700 million worldwide, despite mixed reviews and shitty ratings.
They'll find a way to regurgitate another one. They've got half a century of comic book stories to throw up on the big screen.
Will he finally not be in school?
Seems unlikely.
There's a reason most movies are targeted at teenagers. They're old enough to have money to spend on movies, but naive enough to not know that the movie they're going to see has already been remade 50 times before. They figure it out by the time they're in their 20s, but by then there's a new crop of teenagers to replace them.
Well, the reality people like to see "new" movies. Even though most stuff (though not all) from the 90's onwards is started to hold up pretty well over time, an old film still feels "old". Even if the quality of the filming is good the cars and clothing styles - still start to feel a little dated. Heck technology even starts to show that a film is old (seeing someone pull out an old Nokia or even a Blackberry looks odd these days).
As such - particularly with many movie-goers being younger, people seem pr
At some point, you need something new or the audience won't care to watch it.
Given that Fast & Furious 8 is out and it made $1.2 billion so far, at what point do you think the people need something new?
Which is why I stopped watching Spiderman.
I stopped watching spiderman because without exception the lead actor always fell short. Or maybe it was the storyline. The frequent reboots also didn't help. I haven't watched any of the last 38 entries in the spiderman series. Just can't raise any interest.
Why bother coming up with movie ideas when you can just keep remaking movies?
I can't speak for anyone else, but I can't wait for the remastered, re-released rebooted remaster of the anniversary edition with two extra deleted scenes Guardians of the Galaxy 14.
Yeah, I'm getting tired of these 'reboots' too. They're re-booting Resident Evil, they've fucked up the fantastic four reboot, we're now in the third Spiderman reboot, and Batman has been rebooted so often the reset button has worn out and they are shorting the contacts with a screwdriver,
... the list goes on. I'll give Guardians of the Galaxy credit for being new and surprisingly good, same for Deadpool but I'm sure they will wear them out too by rebooting them endlessly half way through the series becaus
A Deadpool who doesn't talks isn't Deadpool at all.
Not Deadpool (Score:3)
Do you realise that the Deadpool film was a reboot of the Deadpool in the X-Men Origins: Wolverine film?
They might have called the character Deadpool but that wasn't Deadpool. That shared as much with the source material as the iRobot movie shared with the Issac Asimov book or Starship Troopers shared with the Heinlin novel.
I'd argue even less than irobot, at least irobot vaguely had to do with the theme of AI and its implications.
The one glimmer of hope I see here is, if reboots are so common, one of these days they're going to reboot the Transformers series, and then I can watch a Transformers movie not directed by Michael Bay. That means there's a chance (small, I admit) that the plot will actually make sense and I'll finally be able to follow one of the action sequences.
The one glimmer of hope I see here is, if reboots are so common, one of these days they're going to reboot the Transformers series, and then I can watch a Transformers movie not directed by Michael Bay. That means there's a chance (small, I admit) that the plot will actually make sense and I'll finally be able to follow one of the action sequences.
The problem with that is that it may fall upon someone like Uwe Boll or James Nguyen.
Why bother coming up with movie ideas when you can just keep remaking movies?
That's what the music industry said about 15-20 years ago. We'll manufacture music, and they'll keep coming... except "they" didn't, and revenues fell. When your drop the pretty lip-syncer of the day into a song started becoming obvious to more people, those people stopped listening to the same rehash. Movies Will have the same issue. Some movies just cannot be remade to be better, different, yes, "better", well, that's subjective, but no.
Anyone still giving a shit? (Score:3)
Anyone being excited to see yet another movies of a game that butchers both, the game story along with any movie you enjoy?
Game stories don't really make great movie stories. First, they are too short. You can do a sensibly sized game with a story that fills about 15-30 minutes of a movie. Why? Because the player fills the other hours. And any more than 15-30 minutes of story is going to bore the player who wants an engaging gaming experience first and good cutscenes later.
A movie is just cutscenes.
And that also means that they can't just be the little icing on the cake to spice things up, they have to BE the cake. Because there is no interactive part.
There is also that problem that the whole action scenes are interactive in a game. Which also means that you get away with making them a lot less intricate and choreographed because not only you cannot (since one part of the choreography is the player, who needs to be given pretty free reign to make playing the game interesting), you can simply offload the excitement part onto the player. No such option with movies where people will just passively watch the action. And that better be more exciting than a battle routine where your enemy goes through phases that you have to learn and react to them.
All that has been tried before. And so far I cannot remember a single time when it was done right. If you want to make a movie, great. If you want to make yet another zombie movie, ok. But please, find something new to write. It's boring to rehash the same old story over and over. We already know how zombies in RE work. There is no way you can make this exciting. The games aren't really getting any more exciting through the story anymore either. The story is written and done.
Game stories don't really make great movie stories. First, they are too short.
Generally, I would think the opposite is true. Many games have stories that would require a Game of Thrones style multi-season TV series to cover them.
Like which one?
Like which one?
Starcraft -> Broodwars -> WingsOfLiberty ->HeartOfTheSwarm -> LegacyOfTheVoid.
That probably requires an entire season to make sense, although to be fair the games spanned two decades.
If Starship Troopers is any gauge, it isn't even enough plot for one movie.
If Starship Troopers is any gauge, it isn't even enough plot for one movie.
Why would Starship Troopers serve as a gauge? The movie wasn't even based on the book of the same name, you know. They made a different movie and then named it Starship Troopers because they already had the rights and wanted some name recognition.
Starship Troopers is a major disappointment, but it was intended to be Starship Troopers from Heinlein from very early on - I followed its development, it wasnt shot or even pitched as a different film.
Starship Troopers is a major disappointment, but it was intended to be Starship Troopers from Heinlein from very early on - I followed its development, it wasnt shot or even pitched as a different film.
I thought it was originally a different movie called Bug Hunt: [tvtropes.org]
It originally started out as an unrelated script called Bug Hunt, before the studio acquired the rights to the novel and Verhoeven, disgusted by what little he was able to stomach of Heinlein's book, had the script rewritten to deepen the satire.
TBH, I didn't follow it very closely but much of the information about this movie says it was originally called bughunt, and that the script was written before they decided to "base" it on the book.The link I gave above is one of many (IIRC, this info was also in a book written by the films producer/scriptwriter/someone).
I prefer Starship Trooper [youtube.com] by Yes.....
It's not. Starcraft is nothing like Starship Troopers, in the sense that Saving Private Ryan is nothing like Hogan's Heroes, in spite of them both being about Americans in the Second World War.
Verhoeven never made it to (or was incapable of understanding) the books more subtle points, and in particular that people only have the rights that they are willing to defend. Even considering it completely divorced from Heinlein's Starship troopers the movies fails to stand on it's own.
Pretty much any RPG. For a particular example, I believe The Witcher 3 is supposed to have the equivalent of 4-5 novels worth of dialog.
Like which one?
Civilization II
So, essentially, Falling Down?
That's pretty much a given when the whole plot of the game is essentially "evil corp makes virus that makes zombies, then tries to hush it up. In comes big hero and kills all zombies".
Awesome (Score:2)
Something new that we've never seen before, again.
Account's should not have decisions in making movies, erh, franchises.
Paint Dry: The Other Wall (Score:5, Interesting)
"The franchise was set to end with this year's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," which grossed $312 million worldwide..."
If sitting in a movie theater watching Paint Dry for two hours drew that kind of revenue, we would see Paint Dry: The Other Wall filming next month. From a financial standpoint, they're never going to fix what's not broken, and clearly this recycling bullshit is what consumers want.
It's rather sad and weird that new content seems to not be drawing the revenue creators were hoping for.
Netflix has an hour long movie of an oscillating fan.
Called "Biohazard" in Japan, it was a game series that was designed as if it were an interactive B-movie with its own terrible acting and cut scenes. Making it into a A-list movie is completely the wrong direction to go with that, but that's what has happened with multiple sequels and now a reboot.
I'm not sure it was an a list movie. More of a B+.
It had decent effects, but was pretty damned campy.
No super high dollar stars either.
I don't remember it. But if the acting was as bad as in the game, it would at least be memorable.
I don't remember it. But if the acting was as bad as in the game, it would at least be memorable.
The movie was "really-not-very-good" bad rather than "so-bad-its-brilliant" bad.
It was the first time I saw lasers turn into a grid and cut someone into waffle cubes.
That was a fun little scene.
Genred Out (Score:4, Interesting)
I saw a headline on some entertainment website, that there are like 150 remakes/reboots in the works at Hollywood, along with a further ~250 sequels. That's not including adaptations of old comics/tv series. I'm just waiting for a reboot of the old film where a train comes toward the viewer, and then cinema can call it a day.
Even indie films seem to be running out of ideas, all the well-rated ones I've seen recently are pretty similar to what has come before and usually fit neatly into an established genre. Or else they're (seemingly intentionally) incomprehensible. Perhaps the gaps inbetween genres were filled in and no new genres can exist. The 'found footage' subgenre is essentially a retread of the 'mockumentary' subgenre, now that I think of it.
I saw a headline on some entertainment website, that there are like 150 remakes/reboots in the works at Hollywood, along with a further ~250 sequels.
That's sad on the remakes/reboots/sequels.
The 'found footage' subgenre is essentially a retread of the 'mockumentary' subgenre, now that I think of it.
Found footage isn't a subgenre, it's a "didn't have enough money to pay for actors so I shake the camera enough so you can't focus on the terrible acting" distraction, a la Project Almanac, or likely anything else down recently by Michael Bay.
reboot of the old film where a train comes toward the viewer
This was actually one of the few movies that used 3D as an actual cinematic element in the same way you would artfully use focus and camera angles. And was actually shot stereoscopically rather than a cheap up-conversion. It was also a tribute to some of the earliest movies lost to time - but a work of art in itself.
It was also a kids' movie.
Well, the only way is up (Score:2)
I actually really liked the first Resident Evil - movie, the second was ok, but the rest of them I just yawned and rolled my eyes through and now afterwards I just can't recall those movies at all -- it's like I had never even seen them in the first place, which I find quite funny. Now, I have not played the games, I do not have any connection to the lore or anything, so I only watched those movies as exactly that: movies about some mutating viral zombie-thingamabob. Seeing as how exceedingly quickly the mo
That almost exactly sums up my own experience, though I do remember movie #3 a bit.
I'm hoping to get one or two enjoyable films out of the reboot, before it gets pointless and rehashy.
Final Chapter Syndrome... (Score:2)
No it didn't.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]
You're full of shit again, and not just from ingesting Krispy Kreme through a firehose, you fat fuck.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00...
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00 [imdb.com]...
Interesting. I wasn't aware that there was a 1931 version of "The Maltese Falcon." The 1941 remake was obviously a lot more successful of the two.
I'd bet you are also not aware of the 1925 Wizard of Oz.
So much for your "30 year" theory,
I'm looking forward to the Logan's Run remake, which will be based on the novel [amzn.to] and not the 1970's movie..
Watching Logan's Run would be the most exercise you've had in years!
In addition to walking 20 minutes on the treadmill, I also pulled 75 reps @ 75 pounds and 15 reps @ 150 pounds on the sit-up rowing machine. Not quite ready to pull 5 reps @ 300 pounds yet.
Like, a whole 20 minutes?
That's 20 minutes and 5 minute cool down period.
And 20 minutes... how was your breathing after?
Regular.
You sure they didn't nail it to the ceiling so they could cart your immobile body under it?
Are you that stupid?
No it didn't.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]
You're full of shit again, and not just from ingesting Krispy Kreme through a firehose, you fat fuck.
I love the literalism on slashdot. "Ha, you said X, and I found a couple of counter-examples, so you're just a big fat liar!"
Finally (Score:1)
I've been rewatching Daredevil season 2 and I have to agree with all your points. Jon Bernthal as The Punisher is quite possibly my favorite Marvel character these days. In one episode Punisher goes from being tortured, to kicking everyones ass, to opening up his backstory to Daredevil. Bernthal's ability to go from badass to raging bull to broken man was incredible in that episode. Very well written, and even though The Punisher is by far the most violent, brutal killer in the Marvel TV universe, you still
Eh... (Score:1)
New Series Title (Score:2)
For Odin's SAKE Hollywood... (Score:1)
Ferret
That's one way to ensure we don't get more films: start a campaign to associate muslim terrorists with "resident evil".
Know what I mean? [youtube.com]
I think pathetic is a more appropriate description.