Resident Evil Getting Rebooted Into a Six-Film Franchise (variety.com) 198
Martin Moszkowicz, chairman of the board at Constantin Film, confirmed to Variety at the Cannes Film Festival that the "Resident Evil" movie franchise is getting rebooted into a six-film franchise. From the report: The franchise was set to end with this year's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," which grossed $312 million worldwide after its January release, including an eye-popping $160 million in China alone. Sony helped sow the seeds of success by securing a release for "Resident Evil: Afterlife" and "Resident Evil: Extinction" in China. Based on the Capcom video game, the series launched in 2002 with Paul W.S. Anderson directing, and Anderson, Jeremy Bolt, Bernd Eichinger, and Samuel Hadida producing the first of a six-movie series. The "Resident Evil" movie franchise has earned $1.2 billion worldwide to date, making it Europe's most successful independent horror-genre movie franchise in history and the highest-grossing film series to be based on a video game.
What....Mexican and Chinese....????
China doesn't care. Li Bingbing was the draw there, and they made more in China than the US. So expect to see more Chinese stars in US movies. Not long before most movies are bilingual...
That's funny. I remember hearing people say that that in 1990 too!
I would have seen the last R.E. movie, but they decided to just show it in 3D, just to boost revenues. This has become a common tactic now.
I have two normal eyes and can see that 3D effects look like shit. Showing a movie exclusively in 3D is a great way to exclude me from buying a ticket.
I have to agree there. I remember the first time seeing such an effect - many years ago at the Terminator attraction in Universal Studios.
For a brief "ride", it's a neat trick, but I have no desire to see a whole film using that effect - and certainly not all the action movies that ever come out. After Avatar (the first full movie I saw in 3D) the only one I've intentionally watched in 3D afterwards has been The Force Awakens - and that was ONLY after first seeing it in normal mode. I wanted to make sure
I made a pair of 2d glasses (well two pairs, out of 2 pairs of 3d glasses).
It's made it much easier to find showings.
Or you won't have a hard time at all!
See what I did there?
Ah yes, the good old standby... (Score:5, Insightful)
Why bother coming up with movie ideas when you can just keep remaking movies?
I can't speak for anyone else, but I can't wait for the remastered, re-released rebooted remaster of the anniversary edition with two extra deleted scenes Guardians of the Galaxy 14.
Which is why I stopped watching Spiderman.
At some point, you need something new or the audience won't care to watch it.
At some point, you need something new or the audience won't care to watch it.
I like to think that this is true, but it just doesn't seem to be.
The last spiderman reboot died immediately.
Hope springs eternal
The last spiderman reboot died immediately.
Hope springs eternal
Doubt it. The last film still grossed over $700 million worldwide, despite mixed reviews and shitty ratings.
They'll find a way to regurgitate another one. They've got half a century of comic book stories to throw up on the big screen.
Will he finally not be in school?
Seems unlikely.
3 billion people on the net
and you can only make 700 million with all that adverting and spin and such is AWFUL
lets say avg ticket of 10 bucks 70 million
...is about 2.3 % of all the people on the net
and about .93% of the world saw your movie
Your statistics mean jack shit until you compare and contrast it against the average movie, as well as another Marvel-based movie (hint: the rest of the planet are likely not Marvel comic book fans). At the end of the day, the creators of movies only really care about one thing; PROFIT. If the movie only cost $100 million to make, then I'd say they accomplished their goal.
...and im going to say that most of the cash is form 20 dollar pop n popcorn alongside the 10 dollar ticket
the reason a lot of theatres are going out of business is the very fact of the above....30-40 bucks per person to see a movie
.....no thanks
On opening weekend, I can go Saturday morning before noon and catch a first-run movie for about eight bucks. If I want a snack, I'll h
There's a reason most movies are targeted at teenagers. They're old enough to have money to spend on movies, but naive enough to not know that the movie they're going to see has already been remade 50 times before. They figure it out by the time they're in their 20s, but by then there's a new crop of teenagers to replace them.
Well, the reality people like to see "new" movies. Even though most stuff (though not all) from the 90's onwards is started to hold up pretty well over time, an old film still feels "old". Even if the quality of the filming is good the cars and clothing styles - still start to feel a little dated. Heck technology even starts to show that a film is old (seeing someone pull out an old Nokia or even a Blackberry looks odd these days).
As such - particularly with many movie-goers being younger, people seem pr
At some point, you need something new or the audience won't care to watch it.
Given that Fast & Furious 8 is out and it made $1.2 billion so far, at what point do you think the people need something new?
Which is why I stopped watching Spiderman.
I stopped watching spiderman because without exception the lead actor always fell short. Or maybe it was the storyline. The frequent reboots also didn't help. I haven't watched any of the last 38 entries in the spiderman series. Just can't raise any interest.
Uh... the rights already reverted back to Marvel - that's why the upcoming next one might actually not suck for once...
Which is why I stopped watching Spiderman.
The problem with Spiderman and Batman is that the stories are very rich, but the studios insist on repeating the origin story or some variation thereof over and over again.
Why bother coming up with movie ideas when you can just keep remaking movies?
I can't speak for anyone else, but I can't wait for the remastered, re-released rebooted remaster of the anniversary edition with two extra deleted scenes Guardians of the Galaxy 14.
Yeah, I'm getting tired of these 'reboots' too. They're re-booting Resident Evil, they've fucked up the fantastic four reboot, we're now in the third Spiderman reboot, and Batman has been rebooted so often the reset button has worn out and they are shorting the contacts with a screwdriver,
... the list goes on. I'll give Guardians of the Galaxy credit for being new and surprisingly good, same for Deadpool but I'm sure they will wear them out too by rebooting them endlessly half way through the series becaus
A Deadpool who doesn't talks isn't Deadpool at all.
Not Deadpool (Score:3)
Do you realise that the Deadpool film was a reboot of the Deadpool in the X-Men Origins: Wolverine film?
They might have called the character Deadpool but that wasn't Deadpool. That shared as much with the source material as the iRobot movie shared with the Issac Asimov book or Starship Troopers shared with the Heinlin novel.
The one glimmer of hope I see here is, if reboots are so common, one of these days they're going to reboot the Transformers series, and then I can watch a Transformers movie not directed by Michael Bay. That means there's a chance (small, I admit) that the plot will actually make sense and I'll finally be able to follow one of the action sequences.
The one glimmer of hope I see here is, if reboots are so common, one of these days they're going to reboot the Transformers series, and then I can watch a Transformers movie not directed by Michael Bay. That means there's a chance (small, I admit) that the plot will actually make sense and I'll finally be able to follow one of the action sequences.
The problem with that is that it may fall upon someone like Uwe Boll or James Nguyen.
Why bother coming up with movie ideas when you can just keep remaking movies?
That's what the music industry said about 15-20 years ago. We'll manufacture music, and they'll keep coming... except "they" didn't, and revenues fell. When your drop the pretty lip-syncer of the day into a song started becoming obvious to more people, those people stopped listening to the same rehash. Movies Will have the same issue. Some movies just cannot be remade to be better, different, yes, "better", well, that's subjective, but no.
They wouldn't be (re)making this stuff if fans weren't throwing money at them for doing it. Ultimately, it's people willing to pay to watch these remakes which causes them to be re-made. If you want new movie ideas, you have to show you're willing to pay for them (and not willing to pay for remakes). The explosion of instant Internet reviews has actually worked against us here, as it's become harder for studios to (partially) recoup the costs of a new movie
Re: (Score:2)
That was what the call a "soft reboot". They acknowledge (some of) the previous canon, but then mostly ignore it. Less annoying to the hardcore fans, but still a reboot. Plus they just made the first movie over again, but with worse characters, worse plot, and worse effects, so totally a reboot in form.
I don't know what Rogue One was supposed to be - spent 2 hours waiting for the good parts. Apparently they filmed some good parts, then cut them out.
Still, maybe Disney can find someone competent for the
The problem is that studios are making money in a fairly safe method with the reboots and remakes so, to them at least, it doesn't make sense to take a risk on a new and innovative film. Even if I wanted to put my money on a new movie there hasn't been anything from Hollywood that's been worth looking at.
And you ruined it by putting 14 on the end. You do realise a different plot with the same characters is still a new movie idea right?
Re: (Score:2)
I'm just wondering how all of this is supposed to go into a downward spiral to end up with the movie "Ass"...
Re: (Score:2)
No, that's a TV show. "Ass" is a movie.
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone still giving a shit? (Score:3)
Anyone being excited to see yet another movies of a game that butchers both, the game story along with any movie you enjoy?
Game stories don't really make great movie stories. First, they are too short. You can do a sensibly sized game with a story that fills about 15-30 minutes of a movie. Why? Because the player fills the other hours. And any more than 15-30 minutes of story is going to bore the player who wants an engaging gaming experience first and good cutscenes later.
A movie is just cutscenes.
And that also means that they can't just be the little icing on the cake to spice things up, they have to BE the cake. Because there is no interactive part.
There is also that problem that the whole action scenes are interactive in a game. Which also means that you get away with making them a lot less intricate and choreographed because not only you cannot (since one part of the choreography is the player, who needs to be given pretty free reign to make playing the game interesting), you can simply offload the excitement part onto the player. No such option with movies where people will just passively watch the action. And that better be more exciting than a battle routine where your enemy goes through phases that you have to learn and react to them.
All that has been tried before. And so far I cannot remember a single time when it was done right. If you want to make a movie, great. If you want to make yet another zombie movie, ok. But please, find something new to write. It's boring to rehash the same old story over and over. We already know how zombies in RE work. There is no way you can make this exciting. The games aren't really getting any more exciting through the story anymore either. The story is written and done.
Game stories don't really make great movie stories. First, they are too short.
Generally, I would think the opposite is true. Many games have stories that would require a Game of Thrones style multi-season TV series to cover them.
Re: (Score:2)
Like which one?
Re: (Score:2)
Like which one?
Starcraft -> Broodwars -> WingsOfLiberty ->HeartOfTheSwarm -> LegacyOfTheVoid.
That probably requires an entire season to make sense, although to be fair the games spanned two decades.
If Starship Troopers is any gauge, it isn't even enough plot for one movie.
If Starship Troopers is any gauge, it isn't even enough plot for one movie.
Why would Starship Troopers serve as a gauge? The movie wasn't even based on the book of the same name, you know. They made a different movie and then named it Starship Troopers because they already had the rights and wanted some name recognition.
Re: (Score:2)
Starship Troopers is a major disappointment, but it was intended to be Starship Troopers from Heinlein from very early on - I followed its development, it wasnt shot or even pitched as a different film.
Re: (Score:3)
Starship Troopers is a major disappointment, but it was intended to be Starship Troopers from Heinlein from very early on - I followed its development, it wasnt shot or even pitched as a different film.
I thought it was originally a different movie called Bug Hunt: [tvtropes.org]
It originally started out as an unrelated script called Bug Hunt, before the studio acquired the rights to the novel and Verhoeven, disgusted by what little he was able to stomach of Heinlein's book, had the script rewritten to deepen the satire.
TBH, I didn't follow it very closely but much of the information about this movie says it was originally called bughunt, and that the script was written before they decided to "base" it on the book.The link I gave above is one of many (IIRC, this info was also in a book written by the films producer/scriptwriter/someone).
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, Verhoeven the idiot didn't read the book, and so didn't realize it was already satire of a sort - the sort that doesn't wink at you. Which is to bad, as he screwed up the most important point of the book from a story/interest perspective: the troopers were good at what they did. The character arcs, mostly missing in the film, are a bit darker because of this.
But the script makes a lot more sense as something not based on the book.
Re: (Score:2)
I prefer Starship Trooper [youtube.com] by Yes.....
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not. Starcraft is nothing like Starship Troopers, in the sense that Saving Private Ryan is nothing like Hogan's Heroes, in spite of them both being about Americans in the Second World War.
Re: (Score:2)
Verhoeven never made it to (or was incapable of understanding) the books more subtle points, and in particular that people only have the rights that they are willing to defend. Even considering it completely divorced from Heinlein's Starship troopers the movies fails to stand on it's own.
Re: (Score:3)
Pretty much any RPG. For a particular example, I believe The Witcher 3 is supposed to have the equivalent of 4-5 novels worth of dialog.
Re: (Score:2)
Like which one?
Civilization II
Re: (Score:2)
So, essentially, Falling Down?
Re: (Score:2)
That's pretty much a given when the whole plot of the game is essentially "evil corp makes virus that makes zombies, then tries to hush it up. In comes big hero and kills all zombies".
Awesome (Score:2)
Something new that we've never seen before, again.
Account's should not have decisions in making movies, erh, franchises.
Paint Dry: The Other Wall (Score:5, Interesting)
"The franchise was set to end with this year's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," which grossed $312 million worldwide..."
If sitting in a movie theater watching Paint Dry for two hours drew that kind of revenue, we would see Paint Dry: The Other Wall filming next month. From a financial standpoint, they're never going to fix what's not broken, and clearly this recycling bullshit is what consumers want.
It's rather sad and weird that new content seems to not be drawing the revenue creators were hoping for.
Re: (Score:2)
Netflix has an hour long movie of an oscillating fan.
Re: (Score:2)
Genred Out (Score:4, Interesting)
I saw a headline on some entertainment website, that there are like 150 remakes/reboots in the works at Hollywood, along with a further ~250 sequels. That's not including adaptations of old comics/tv series. I'm just waiting for a reboot of the old film where a train comes toward the viewer, and then cinema can call it a day.
Even indie films seem to be running out of ideas, all the well-rated ones I've seen recently are pretty similar to what has come before and usually fit neatly into an established genre. Or else they're (seemingly intentionally) incomprehensible. Perhaps the gaps inbetween genres were filled in and no new genres can exist. The 'found footage' subgenre is essentially a retread of the 'mockumentary' subgenre, now that I think of it.
I saw a headline on some entertainment website, that there are like 150 remakes/reboots in the works at Hollywood, along with a further ~250 sequels.
That's sad on the remakes/reboots/sequels.
The 'found footage' subgenre is essentially a retread of the 'mockumentary' subgenre, now that I think of it.
Found footage isn't a subgenre, it's a "didn't have enough money to pay for actors so I shake the camera enough so you can't focus on the terrible acting" distraction, a la Project Almanac, or likely anything else down recently by Michael Bay.
reboot of the old film where a train comes toward the viewer
This was done in a roundabout way [mubi.com] with the movie Hugo. And in 3D, too.
This was actually one of the few movies that used 3D as an actual cinematic element in the same way you would artfully use focus and camera angles. And was actually shot stereoscopically rather than a cheap up-conversion. It was also a tribute to some of the earliest movies lost to time - but a work of art in itself.
It was also a kids' movie.
I've seen recently are pretty similar to what has come before and usually fit neatly into an established genre.
Sure if you define an idea by its genre then you'll find there haven't been new ideas in at least 50 years.
Well, the only way is up (Score:2)
I actually really liked the first Resident Evil - movie, the second was ok, but the rest of them I just yawned and rolled my eyes through and now afterwards I just can't recall those movies at all -- it's like I had never even seen them in the first place, which I find quite funny. Now, I have not played the games, I do not have any connection to the lore or anything, so I only watched those movies as exactly that: movies about some mutating viral zombie-thingamabob. Seeing as how exceedingly quickly the mo
That almost exactly sums up my own experience, though I do remember movie #3 a bit.
I'm hoping to get one or two enjoyable films out of the reboot, before it gets pointless and rehashy.
Final Chapter Syndrome... (Score:2)
No it didn't.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]
You're full of shit again, and not just from ingesting Krispy Kreme through a firehose, you fat fuck.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00...
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00 [imdb.com]...
Interesting. I wasn't aware that there was a 1931 version of "The Maltese Falcon." The 1941 remake was obviously a lot more successful of the two.
I'd bet you are also not aware of the 1925 Wizard of Oz.
Actually, I have. Oliver Hardy played the Tin Man.
So much for your "30 year" theory,
I'm looking forward to the Logan's Run remake, which will be based on the novel [amzn.to] and not the 1970's movie..
Watching Logan's Run would be the most exercise you've had in years!
In addition to walking 20 minutes on the treadmill, I also pulled 75 reps @ 75 pounds and 15 reps @ 150 pounds on the sit-up rowing machine. Not quite ready to pull 5 reps @ 300 pounds yet.
Like, a whole 20 minutes?
That's 20 minutes and 5 minute cool down period.
And 20 minutes... how was your breathing after?
Regular.
You sure they didn't nail it to the ceiling so they could cart your immobile body under it?
Are you that stupid?
You have to be far on the Aspie spectrum to not see the humor here.
You missed the part where I'm ROFL as my comments make you stupider and stupider.
Damn Creimer what did you do to that poor AC. You are going to have to add him to your foe list. He has a bone to pick with you.
My boner of contention comes from the half-dozen asshats who jumped on Slashdot at 5PM Pacific and start spiking my comments for the day.
[...] only 6 people [...]
There are six asshats who do nothing but post shit about my comments starting at 5PM Pacific. I laid down my markers for the day. I'm going to sit back and watch.
Re: (Score:2)
I just got off of work (late as usual) and went through your history. plenty of people shitting all over you during the day as well. are you going to conveniently ignore that?
Yes. No one wrote six paragraphs of vitriol that is the hallmark of the half-dozen asshats who shit post overnight. Maybe they're shy after getting push back from other readers.
There's no team of 6 people posting after 5PM Pacific.
They are six asshats who have been hounding me for the last two weeks.
Given all that, maybe this is now one of those posts that in you mind is made by the 5pm "asshats." I'm sure it is.
Uh, no. You're too nice. You lacked the vitriol that makes other readers recoil and then push back. For the most part, this would be a comment I would ignore.
the only asshat I've noticed consistently pounding you in your fat ass is me.
We're off to the races!
Gonna go pop open a bottle of 97 Opus One just for you and enjoy reading the rest of the "6 people" shitting on you tonight.
You may have been a nerd in school but your posts smell like a dirty old jock strap. Here your are. Beating up on the fat kid from the short bus. What a man! Coward...
I literally cannot even imagine what it would be like to live a life like yours.
If I told you everything about my life, you would be running out the door screaming. One person whom I told my life story to didn't even bother to open the screen door.
The guy names one of the most well-known wines in the world and that to you sounds like a jock strap.
I'm not a wine drinker and wine drinkers don't impress me.
You see Creamer, by 47, a nerd who is successful would know what Opus One is.
Success comes from working hard, living a sober life, and being grateful for what God gave you.
Both my mom and dad are PhDs, and that's where I started.
You're the snotty rich kid. That explains a lot.
Go pray your loser working class bullshit on another site.
I must have struck a nerve. The 1% always get nervous around working-class techs.
What races?
Race to the bottom. Do you seriously everyone else likes reading about your schoolyard antics.
No it didn't.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]
You're full of shit again, and not just from ingesting Krispy Kreme through a firehose, you fat fuck.
I love the literalism on slashdot. "Ha, you said X, and I found a couple of counter-examples, so you're just a big fat liar!"
Finally (Score:1)
Eh... (Score:1)
New Series Title (Score:2)
Haven't seen any! (Score:2)
Maybe that's a good thing?
:P
Is this a joke? (Score:2)
This article is a little late for April Fools' day.
I've been rewatching Daredevil season 2 and I have to agree with all your points. Jon Bernthal as The Punisher is quite possibly my favorite Marvel character these days. In one episode Punisher goes from being tortured, to kicking everyones ass, to opening up his backstory to Daredevil. Bernthal's ability to go from badass to raging bull to broken man was incredible in that episode. Very well written, and even though The Punisher is by far the most violent, brutal killer in the Marvel TV universe, you still
That's one way to ensure we don't get more films: start a campaign to associate muslim terrorists with "resident evil".
Know what I mean? [youtube.com]
Called "Biohazard" in Japan, it was a game series that was designed as if it were an interactive B-movie with its own terrible acting and cut scenes. Making it into a A-list movie is completely the wrong direction to go with that, but that's what has happened with multiple sequels and now a reboot.
I don't remember it. But if the acting was as bad as in the game, it would at least be memorable.
I don't remember it. But if the acting was as bad as in the game, it would at least be memorable.
The movie was "really-not-very-good" bad rather than "so-bad-its-brilliant" bad.
The acting was fine, but the writing/dialog was as bad as the game, to make up for it. They're really a fun watch, with reasonable action direction in most of them, and all totally cheesy. The plot doesn't really connect with the games, though - not sure why - but it's equally silly.
I think pathetic is a more appropriate description.