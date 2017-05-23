Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Resident Evil Getting Rebooted Into a Six-Film Franchise (variety.com) 198

Posted by BeauHD from the added-to-the-queue dept.
Martin Moszkowicz, chairman of the board at Constantin Film, confirmed to Variety at the Cannes Film Festival that the "Resident Evil" movie franchise is getting rebooted into a six-film franchise. From the report: The franchise was set to end with this year's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," which grossed $312 million worldwide after its January release, including an eye-popping $160 million in China alone. Sony helped sow the seeds of success by securing a release for "Resident Evil: Afterlife" and "Resident Evil: Extinction" in China. Based on the Capcom video game, the series launched in 2002 with Paul W.S. Anderson directing, and Anderson, Jeremy Bolt, Bernd Eichinger, and Samuel Hadida producing the first of a six-movie series. The "Resident Evil" movie franchise has earned $1.2 billion worldwide to date, making it Europe's most successful independent horror-genre movie franchise in history and the highest-grossing film series to be based on a video game.

  • A Corny but Lovely Series (Score:5, Funny)

    by negRo_slim ( 636783 ) <mils_orgen@hotmail.com> on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @03:05AM (#54468147) Homepage
    But without Milla Jovovich I'll have a hard time getting excited.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AK Marc ( 707885 )
      China doesn't care. Li Bingbing was the draw there, and they made more in China than the US. So expect to see more Chinese stars in US movies. Not long before most movies are bilingual...

      • Not long before most movies are bilingual...

        What....Mexican and Chinese....????

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by cyn1c77 ( 928549 )

        China doesn't care. Li Bingbing was the draw there, and they made more in China than the US. So expect to see more Chinese stars in US movies. Not long before most movies are bilingual...

        That's funny. I remember hearing people say that that in 1990 too!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      Yeah love the Resi films. Delightfully crap.

    • I would have seen the last R.E. movie, but they decided to just show it in 3D, just to boost revenues. This has become a common tactic now.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Or you won't have a hard time at all!

      See what I did there?

  • Ah yes, the good old standby... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @03:10AM (#54468161)

    Why bother coming up with movie ideas when you can just keep remaking movies?

    I can't speak for anyone else, but I can't wait for the remastered, re-released rebooted remaster of the anniversary edition with two extra deleted scenes Guardians of the Galaxy 14.

    • Which is why I stopped watching Spiderman.

      At some point, you need something new or the audience won't care to watch it.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Maritz ( 1829006 )

        At some point, you need something new or the audience won't care to watch it.

        I like to think that this is true, but it just doesn't seem to be.

        • The last spiderman reboot died immediately.

          Hope springs eternal

          • The last spiderman reboot died immediately.

            Hope springs eternal

            Doubt it. The last film still grossed over $700 million worldwide, despite mixed reviews and shitty ratings.

            They'll find a way to regurgitate another one. They've got half a century of comic book stories to throw up on the big screen.

            • Re: (Score:1)

              by AvitarX ( 172628 )

              Will he finally not be in school?

              Seems unlikely.

        • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

          by Anonymous Coward

          There's a reason most movies are targeted at teenagers. They're old enough to have money to spend on movies, but naive enough to not know that the movie they're going to see has already been remade 50 times before. They figure it out by the time they're in their 20s, but by then there's a new crop of teenagers to replace them.

        • Well, the reality people like to see "new" movies. Even though most stuff (though not all) from the 90's onwards is started to hold up pretty well over time, an old film still feels "old". Even if the quality of the filming is good the cars and clothing styles - still start to feel a little dated. Heck technology even starts to show that a film is old (seeing someone pull out an old Nokia or even a Blackberry looks odd these days).

          As such - particularly with many movie-goers being younger, people seem pr

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        At some point, you need something new or the audience won't care to watch it.

        Given that Fast & Furious 8 is out and it made $1.2 billion so far, at what point do you think the people need something new?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )

        Which is why I stopped watching Spiderman.

        I stopped watching spiderman because without exception the lead actor always fell short. Or maybe it was the storyline. The frequent reboots also didn't help. I haven't watched any of the last 38 entries in the spiderman series. Just can't raise any interest.

      • Which is why I stopped watching Spiderman.

        The problem with Spiderman and Batman is that the stories are very rich, but the studios insist on repeating the origin story or some variation thereof over and over again.

    • Why bother coming up with movie ideas when you can just keep remaking movies?

      I can't speak for anyone else, but I can't wait for the remastered, re-released rebooted remaster of the anniversary edition with two extra deleted scenes Guardians of the Galaxy 14.

      Yeah, I'm getting tired of these 'reboots' too. They're re-booting Resident Evil, they've fucked up the fantastic four reboot, we're now in the third Spiderman reboot, and Batman has been rebooted so often the reset button has worn out and they are shorting the contacts with a screwdriver, ... the list goes on. I'll give Guardians of the Galaxy credit for being new and surprisingly good, same for Deadpool but I'm sure they will wear them out too by rebooting them endlessly half way through the series becaus

      • Do you realise that the Deadpool film was a reboot of the Deadpool in the X-Men Origins: Wolverine film?

        • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

          by Anonymous Coward

          A Deadpool who doesn't talks isn't Deadpool at all.

        • Do you realise that the Deadpool film was a reboot of the Deadpool in the X-Men Origins: Wolverine film?

          They might have called the character Deadpool but that wasn't Deadpool. That shared as much with the source material as the iRobot movie shared with the Issac Asimov book or Starship Troopers shared with the Heinlin novel.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

        The one glimmer of hope I see here is, if reboots are so common, one of these days they're going to reboot the Transformers series, and then I can watch a Transformers movie not directed by Michael Bay. That means there's a chance (small, I admit) that the plot will actually make sense and I'll finally be able to follow one of the action sequences.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by arth1 ( 260657 )

          The one glimmer of hope I see here is, if reboots are so common, one of these days they're going to reboot the Transformers series, and then I can watch a Transformers movie not directed by Michael Bay. That means there's a chance (small, I admit) that the plot will actually make sense and I'll finally be able to follow one of the action sequences.

          The problem with that is that it may fall upon someone like Uwe Boll or James Nguyen.

    • I'm waiting for the Director's Cut of that.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )

      Why bother coming up with movie ideas when you can just keep remaking movies?

      That's what the music industry said about 15-20 years ago. We'll manufacture music, and they'll keep coming... except "they" didn't, and revenues fell. When your drop the pretty lip-syncer of the day into a song started becoming obvious to more people, those people stopped listening to the same rehash. Movies Will have the same issue. Some movies just cannot be remade to be better, different, yes, "better", well, that's subjective, but no.

    • Seems to be working for Star Wars / Star Trek.

      They wouldn't be (re)making this stuff if fans weren't throwing money at them for doing it. Ultimately, it's people willing to pay to watch these remakes which causes them to be re-made. If you want new movie ideas, you have to show you're willing to pay for them (and not willing to pay for remakes). The explosion of instant Internet reviews has actually worked against us here, as it's become harder for studios to (partially) recoup the costs of a new movie
      • Since when was Star Wars rebooted?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lgw ( 121541 )

          That was what the call a "soft reboot". They acknowledge (some of) the previous canon, but then mostly ignore it. Less annoying to the hardcore fans, but still a reboot. Plus they just made the first movie over again, but with worse characters, worse plot, and worse effects, so totally a reboot in form.

          I don't know what Rogue One was supposed to be - spent 2 hours waiting for the good parts. Apparently they filmed some good parts, then cut them out.

          Still, maybe Disney can find someone competent for the

      • The problem is that studios are making money in a fairly safe method with the reboots and remakes so, to them at least, it doesn't make sense to take a risk on a new and innovative film. Even if I wanted to put my money on a new movie there hasn't been anything from Hollywood that's been worth looking at.

    • And you ruined it by putting 14 on the end. You do realise a different plot with the same characters is still a new movie idea right?

  • Anyone still giving a shit? (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @03:39AM (#54468209)

    Anyone being excited to see yet another movies of a game that butchers both, the game story along with any movie you enjoy?

    Game stories don't really make great movie stories. First, they are too short. You can do a sensibly sized game with a story that fills about 15-30 minutes of a movie. Why? Because the player fills the other hours. And any more than 15-30 minutes of story is going to bore the player who wants an engaging gaming experience first and good cutscenes later.

    A movie is just cutscenes.

    And that also means that they can't just be the little icing on the cake to spice things up, they have to BE the cake. Because there is no interactive part.

    There is also that problem that the whole action scenes are interactive in a game. Which also means that you get away with making them a lot less intricate and choreographed because not only you cannot (since one part of the choreography is the player, who needs to be given pretty free reign to make playing the game interesting), you can simply offload the excitement part onto the player. No such option with movies where people will just passively watch the action. And that better be more exciting than a battle routine where your enemy goes through phases that you have to learn and react to them.

    All that has been tried before. And so far I cannot remember a single time when it was done right. If you want to make a movie, great. If you want to make yet another zombie movie, ok. But please, find something new to write. It's boring to rehash the same old story over and over. We already know how zombies in RE work. There is no way you can make this exciting. The games aren't really getting any more exciting through the story anymore either. The story is written and done.

    • Game stories don't really make great movie stories. First, they are too short.

      Generally, I would think the opposite is true. Many games have stories that would require a Game of Thrones style multi-season TV series to cover them.

      • Like which one?

        • Like which one?

          Starcraft -> Broodwars -> WingsOfLiberty ->HeartOfTheSwarm -> LegacyOfTheVoid.

          That probably requires an entire season to make sense, although to be fair the games spanned two decades.

          • If Starship Troopers is any gauge, it isn't even enough plot for one movie.

            • If Starship Troopers is any gauge, it isn't even enough plot for one movie.

              Why would Starship Troopers serve as a gauge? The movie wasn't even based on the book of the same name, you know. They made a different movie and then named it Starship Troopers because they already had the rights and wanted some name recognition.

              • Starship Troopers is a major disappointment, but it was intended to be Starship Troopers from Heinlein from very early on - I followed its development, it wasnt shot or even pitched as a different film.

                • Starship Troopers is a major disappointment, but it was intended to be Starship Troopers from Heinlein from very early on - I followed its development, it wasnt shot or even pitched as a different film.

                  I thought it was originally a different movie called Bug Hunt: [tvtropes.org]

                  It originally started out as an unrelated script called Bug Hunt, before the studio acquired the rights to the novel and Verhoeven, disgusted by what little he was able to stomach of Heinlein's book, had the script rewritten to deepen the satire.

                  TBH, I didn't follow it very closely but much of the information about this movie says it was originally called bughunt, and that the script was written before they decided to "base" it on the book.The link I gave above is one of many (IIRC, this info was also in a book written by the films producer/scriptwriter/someone).

                  • Re: (Score:2)

                    by lgw ( 121541 )

                    Yeah, Verhoeven the idiot didn't read the book, and so didn't realize it was already satire of a sort - the sort that doesn't wink at you. Which is to bad, as he screwed up the most important point of the book from a story/interest perspective: the troopers were good at what they did. The character arcs, mostly missing in the film, are a bit darker because of this.

                    But the script makes a lot more sense as something not based on the book.

                • Starship Troopers is a major disappointment, but it was intended to be Starship Troopers from Heinlein from very early on - I followed its development, it wasnt shot or even pitched as a different film.

                  I prefer Starship Trooper [youtube.com] by Yes.....

            • It's not. Starcraft is nothing like Starship Troopers, in the sense that Saving Private Ryan is nothing like Hogan's Heroes, in spite of them both being about Americans in the Second World War.

        • Pretty much any RPG. For a particular example, I believe The Witcher 3 is supposed to have the equivalent of 4-5 novels worth of dialog.

        • Like which one?

          Civilization II

  • Something new that we've never seen before, again.

    Account's should not have decisions in making movies, erh, franchises.

  • Paint Dry: The Other Wall (Score:5, Interesting)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @04:16AM (#54468279)

    "The franchise was set to end with this year's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," which grossed $312 million worldwide..."

    If sitting in a movie theater watching Paint Dry for two hours drew that kind of revenue, we would see Paint Dry: The Other Wall filming next month. From a financial standpoint, they're never going to fix what's not broken, and clearly this recycling bullshit is what consumers want.

    It's rather sad and weird that new content seems to not be drawing the revenue creators were hoping for.

  • Genred Out (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @04:51AM (#54468345)

    I saw a headline on some entertainment website, that there are like 150 remakes/reboots in the works at Hollywood, along with a further ~250 sequels. That's not including adaptations of old comics/tv series. I'm just waiting for a reboot of the old film where a train comes toward the viewer, and then cinema can call it a day.
    Even indie films seem to be running out of ideas, all the well-rated ones I've seen recently are pretty similar to what has come before and usually fit neatly into an established genre. Or else they're (seemingly intentionally) incomprehensible. Perhaps the gaps inbetween genres were filled in and no new genres can exist. The 'found footage' subgenre is essentially a retread of the 'mockumentary' subgenre, now that I think of it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )

      I saw a headline on some entertainment website, that there are like 150 remakes/reboots in the works at Hollywood, along with a further ~250 sequels.

      That's sad on the remakes/reboots/sequels.

      The 'found footage' subgenre is essentially a retread of the 'mockumentary' subgenre, now that I think of it.

      Found footage isn't a subgenre, it's a "didn't have enough money to pay for actors so I shake the camera enough so you can't focus on the terrible acting" distraction, a la Project Almanac, or likely anything else down recently by Michael Bay.

    • reboot of the old film where a train comes toward the viewer

      This was done in a roundabout way [mubi.com] with the movie Hugo. And in 3D, too.

      This was actually one of the few movies that used 3D as an actual cinematic element in the same way you would artfully use focus and camera angles. And was actually shot stereoscopically rather than a cheap up-conversion. It was also a tribute to some of the earliest movies lost to time - but a work of art in itself.

      It was also a kids' movie.

    • I've seen recently are pretty similar to what has come before and usually fit neatly into an established genre.

      Sure if you define an idea by its genre then you'll find there haven't been new ideas in at least 50 years.

  • I actually really liked the first Resident Evil - movie, the second was ok, but the rest of them I just yawned and rolled my eyes through and now afterwards I just can't recall those movies at all -- it's like I had never even seen them in the first place, which I find quite funny. Now, I have not played the games, I do not have any connection to the lore or anything, so I only watched those movies as exactly that: movies about some mutating viral zombie-thingamabob. Seeing as how exceedingly quickly the mo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      That almost exactly sums up my own experience, though I do remember movie #3 a bit.

      I'm hoping to get one or two enjoyable films out of the reboot, before it gets pointless and rehashy.

  • Hollywood used to wait 30 years before recycling old movies for a new audience. Now they can't even wait 90+ days after the last movie to reboot the franchise.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No it didn't.

      http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]

      http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]

      You're full of shit again, and not just from ingesting Krispy Kreme through a firehose, you fat fuck.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00...

        http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00 [imdb.com]...

        Interesting. I wasn't aware that there was a 1931 version of "The Maltese Falcon." The 1941 remake was obviously a lot more successful of the two.

      • No it didn't.

        http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]

        http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]

        You're full of shit again, and not just from ingesting Krispy Kreme through a firehose, you fat fuck.

        I love the literalism on slashdot. "Ha, you said X, and I found a couple of counter-examples, so you're just a big fat liar!"

  • Finally.
  • I liked the first couple in the series. But, I wish they'd make the movies like the first couple games were...Regular cops/people trying to fight an epidemic that some lab created, fighting through it by scavenging and solving puzzles/riddles. I know that's all video game-esque stuff. But, that's why most of us loved it when Resident Evil first released as a movie, I think. I really hope they produce a new take on the movie with a different story. This drawn out plot has gone, and has been, pretty stale si
  • "Resident Evil - The Fast and Furious Series"

  • Maybe that's a good thing? :P

  • This article is a little late for April Fools' day.

