Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Movies Sony The Almighty Buck Entertainment Games

Resident Evil Getting Rebooted Into a Six-Film Franchise (variety.com) 11

Posted by BeauHD from the added-to-the-queue dept.
Martin Moszkowicz, chairman of the board at Constantin Film, confirmed to Variety at the Cannes Film Festival that the "Resident Evil" movie franchise is getting rebooted into a six-film franchise. From the report: The franchise was set to end with this year's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," which grossed $312 million worldwide after its January release, including an eye-popping $160 million in China alone. Sony helped sow the seeds of success by securing a release for "Resident Evil: Afterlife" and "Resident Evil: Extinction" in China. Based on the Capcom video game, the series launched in 2002 with Paul W.S. Anderson directing, and Anderson, Jeremy Bolt, Bernd Eichinger, and Samuel Hadida producing the first of a six-movie series. The "Resident Evil" movie franchise has earned $1.2 billion worldwide to date, making it Europe's most successful independent horror-genre movie franchise in history and the highest-grossing film series to be based on a video game.

Resident Evil Getting Rebooted Into a Six-Film Franchise More | Reply

Resident Evil Getting Rebooted Into a Six-Film Franchise

Comments Filter:
  • But without Milla Jovovich I'll have a hard time getting excited.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AK Marc ( 707885 )
      China doesn't care. Li Bingbing was the draw there, and they made more in China than the US. So expect to see more Chinese stars in US movies. Not long before most movies are bilingual...

  • Ah yes, the good old standby... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @03:10AM (#54468161)

    Why bother coming up with movie ideas when you can just keep remaking movies?

    I can't speak for anyone else, but I can't wait for the remastered, re-released rebooted remaster of the anniversary edition with two extra deleted scenes Guardians of the Galaxy 14.

    • Which is why I stopped watching Spiderman.

      At some point, you need something new or the audience won't care to watch it.

  • Anyone being excited to see yet another movies of a game that butchers both, the game story along with any movie you enjoy?

    Game stories don't really make great movie stories. First, they are too short. You can do a sensibly sized game with a story that fills about 15-30 minutes of a movie. Why? Because the player fills the other hours. And any more than 15-30 minutes of story is going to bore the player who wants an engaging gaming experience first and good cutscenes later.

    A movie is just cutscenes.

    And that

  • Something new that we've never seen before, again.

    Account's should not have decisions in making movies, erh, franchises.

  • "The franchise was set to end with this year's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," which grossed $312 million worldwide..."

    If sitting in a movie theater watching Paint Dry for two hours drew that kind of revenue, we would see Paint Dry: The Other Wall filming next month. From a financial standpoint, they're never going to fix what's not broken, and clearly this recycling bullshit is what consumers want.

    It's rather sad and weird that new content seems to not be drawing the revenue creators were hoping for.

Slashdot Top Deals

Some people pray for more than they are willing to work for.

Close