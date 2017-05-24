China Censored Google's AlphaGo Match Against World's Best Go Player (theguardian.com) 6
DeepMind's board game-playing AI, AlphaGo, may well have won its first game against the Go world number one, Ke Jie, from China -- but most Chinese viewers could not watch the match live. From a report: The Chinese government had issued a censorship notice to broadcasters and online publishers, warning them against livestreaming Tuesday's game, according to China Digital Times, a site that regularly posts such notices in the name of transparency. "Regarding the go match between Ke Jie and AlphaGo, no website, without exception, may carry a livestream," the notice read. "If one has been announced in advance, please immediately withdraw it." The ban did not just cover video footage: outlets were banned from covering the match live in any way, including text commentary, social media, or push notifications. It appears the government was concerned that 19-year-old Ke, who lost the first of three scheduled games by a razor-thin half-point margin, might have suffered a more damaging defeat that would hurt the national pride of a state which holds Go close to its heart.
China needs to go (Score:1)
Er... (Score:1)
I watched it live on WeChat... do I need to feel worried now?
Citizen, turn yourself in... (Score:2, Funny)
...to your local Party HQ for sentencing. You are required to provide your own bullet.
Lighten up, Francis. (Score:2)
"...that would hurt the national pride of a state which holds Go close to its heart."
Perhaps we should remind the country that we're talking about a game here.
Hell, Kasparov lost to Deep Blue 20 years ago. The concept of a world champion being defeated by a computer playing a game ain't exactly new.
Ah, censorship (Score:2)
Because if you didn't see it, it didn't happen.