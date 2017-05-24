China Censored Google's AlphaGo Match Against World's Best Go Player (theguardian.com) 15
DeepMind's board game-playing AI, AlphaGo, may well have won its first game against the Go world number one, Ke Jie, from China -- but most Chinese viewers could not watch the match live. From a report: The Chinese government had issued a censorship notice to broadcasters and online publishers, warning them against livestreaming Tuesday's game, according to China Digital Times, a site that regularly posts such notices in the name of transparency. "Regarding the go match between Ke Jie and AlphaGo, no website, without exception, may carry a livestream," the notice read. "If one has been announced in advance, please immediately withdraw it." The ban did not just cover video footage: outlets were banned from covering the match live in any way, including text commentary, social media, or push notifications. It appears the government was concerned that 19-year-old Ke, who lost the first of three scheduled games by a razor-thin half-point margin, might have suffered a more damaging defeat that would hurt the national pride of a state which holds Go close to its heart.
I watched it live on WeChat... do I need to feel worried now?
...to your local Party HQ for sentencing. You are required to provide your own bullet.
MCTS programs don't care about the winning margin. It was quite clear that Ke Jie was behind, but AlphaGo just didn't take unnecessary risk to win by a large margin.
"...that would hurt the national pride of a state which holds Go close to its heart."
Perhaps we should remind the country that we're talking about a game here.
Hell, Kasparov lost to Deep Blue 20 years ago. The concept of a world champion being defeated by a computer playing a game ain't exactly new.
Because if you didn't see it, it didn't happen.
Ah yes, the ostrich camouflage defense.
I'm trying to find where to watch an English stream, but all I'm finding is news about China's censorship. That's great, but it's affecting me by proxy because I can't find somewhere that's going to stream it here!
The second match is at 0330 UTC on Thursday (late evening today, Wednesday, in the US)... where will it be broadcast?
Didn't you RTFA? Everywhere but China!
Do no watch GO, do not collect $200.