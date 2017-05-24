Microsoft To Launch Its Netflix-Style Game Pass On June 1; Live Gold Subscribers Get Early Access (polygon.com) 34
Microsoft announced today that Xbox Game Pass, a new subscription service that would allow Xbox One owners to download and play a selection of games for a flat monthly fee, will launch on June 1. From a report: Xbox Live Gold subscribers, however, can access the service starting today, May 24. Microsoft is offering a 14-day free trial of Xbox Game Pass, giving Gold subscribers a chance to preview the service at no cost prior to launch. Xbox Game Pass offers "unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles" for $9.99 per month.
except on netflix.. one subscription gets you access to EVERY NETFLIX TITLE...
while microsoft only offers a "selection" (THEIR CHOICE) of titles, which will surely be absolute shit (if it isn't already) once they con enough suckers into signing up.
expect crap titles or ones with microtransactions inside.
and when THEIR CHOICE changes.. what then? you lose access to previously-available titles you've invested some time in? have yet to complete? like to replay? perhaps even purchased in-game items? fuck that.
well wouldn't MS be the publisher in this case, and therefore not subject to the inane licensing bullshit studios impose on netflix? Something tells me netflix doesn't pull titles because they want to, they negotiate access to titles for X amount of time
"All-you-can-eat electronic monthly subscription service" versus Gamefly which would be the Netflix (DVD service) of videogames.
Don't you love it when history repeats itself? It is like Gamefly. It's also like Playstation Plus except Playstation Plus does some rather despicable things like working with game studios to ensure certain content is only accessible if you also have a Playstation Plus subscription, for example: Destiny. I think Call of Duty does this too. The adolescents don't really care because Mommy and Daddy are footing the bill. XBox subscription does that same thing.
I guess that's why Netflix is failing and has no subscribers right?
I guess that's why Netflix is failing and has no subscribers right?
Non-sequitir. Netflix is a subscription based service, Playstation Plus is a subscription based service therefore if PSP would fail then Netflix should also fail. The real truth is streaming video SaaS model is very different from video game SaaS model.
More accurately, training, to get the gullible fools used to paying a windows anal probe 10 subscription, stop paying and they brick your electronic devices, make you pay a major fee to re initiate service and then pay subscription a year in advance and then a bond and then any other fees and charges they can invent, including a percentage of all credit card purchases validated on a windows anal probe 10 devices.
Since they started counting their games in binary.
I'd love to get this for my kids... (Score:5, Insightful)
...but my monthly internet allowance is only 750GB.
Who says a better plan has a higher cap?
I'm paying for the faster Comcast data tier, which simply means I hit the same 1tb cap faster than those not paying more.
And? From what I understand the games are downloaded and run locally. Unless your kids are installing 2-3 games per night that 750GB should be fine.
I've seen games that needed a 50GB update before they would run. That was the point I was trying to make.
"Only" 750GB... never come to Canada, buddy.
Mr. Trump please put your phone down while we're in a meeting.
And Most are shit. (Score:2)
Honestly, Look at that list, if you have been a gold member for the past 2 years you ALREADY OWN all those games as they gave them to you for free.
They need to be out the door with at least last years AAA titles...
