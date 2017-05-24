Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Windows XBox (Games) Games

Microsoft To Launch Its Netflix-Style Game Pass On June 1; Live Gold Subscribers Get Early Access (polygon.com) 34

Posted by msmash from the netflix-style-gaming dept.
Microsoft announced today that Xbox Game Pass, a new subscription service that would allow Xbox One owners to download and play a selection of games for a flat monthly fee, will launch on June 1. From a report: Xbox Live Gold subscribers, however, can access the service starting today, May 24. Microsoft is offering a 14-day free trial of Xbox Game Pass, giving Gold subscribers a chance to preview the service at no cost prior to launch. Xbox Game Pass offers "unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles" for $9.99 per month.

Microsoft To Launch Its Netflix-Style Game Pass On June 1; Live Gold Subscribers Get Early Access More | Reply

Microsoft To Launch Its Netflix-Style Game Pass On June 1; Live Gold Subscribers Get Early Access

Comments Filter:

  • Since when did Netflix sell a game pass?

    • "All-you-can-eat electronic monthly subscription service" versus Gamefly which would be the Netflix (DVD service) of videogames.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        except on netflix.. one subscription gets you access to EVERY NETFLIX TITLE...

        while microsoft only offers a "selection" (THEIR CHOICE) of titles, which will surely be absolute shit (if it isn't already) once they con enough suckers into signing up.

        expect crap titles or ones with microtransactions inside.

        and when THEIR CHOICE changes.. what then? you lose access to previously-available titles you've invested some time in? have yet to complete? like to replay? perhaps even purchased in-game items? fuck that.

        a

        • The 'risk' there would be like starting a non-Netflix series binge and then they lose the rights before you're done. I don't know how MS will handle it (I'm not a potential customer so I've not looked into it in any detail), but in an ideal world I would think that they would make the game unavailable for download but allow people with it already cached to continue playing, potentially with some long expiration date.

          • well wouldn't MS be the publisher in this case, and therefore not subject to the inane licensing bullshit studios impose on netflix? Something tells me netflix doesn't pull titles because they want to, they negotiate access to titles for X amount of time

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

        "All-you-can-eat electronic monthly subscription service" versus Gamefly which would be the Netflix (DVD service) of videogames.

        Don't you love it when history repeats itself? It is like Gamefly. It's also like Playstation Plus except Playstation Plus does some rather despicable things like working with game studios to ensure certain content is only accessible if you also have a Playstation Plus subscription, for example: Destiny. I think Call of Duty does this too. The adolescents don't really care because Mommy and Daddy are footing the bill. XBox subscription does that same thing.

        Want to know the real root cause of all this s

  • All the games everyone has played already mixed with ones no one wanted to play.

    • I guess that's why Netflix is failing and has no subscribers right?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Luthair ( 847766 )
        Tyranny of the subscriptions, no one cancels them. Ask your local gym what % of people actually come in.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

        I guess that's why Netflix is failing and has no subscribers right?

        Non-sequitir. Netflix is a subscription based service, Playstation Plus is a subscription based service therefore if PSP would fail then Netflix should also fail. The real truth is streaming video SaaS model is very different from video game SaaS model.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      More accurately, training, to get the gullible fools used to paying a windows anal probe 10 subscription, stop paying and they brick your electronic devices, make you pay a major fee to re initiate service and then pay subscription a year in advance and then a bond and then any other fees and charges they can invent, including a percentage of all credit card purchases validated on a windows anal probe 10 devices.

  • I'd love to get this for my kids... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Harold Halloway ( 1047486 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @01:48PM (#54478549)

    ...but my monthly internet allowance is only 750GB.

    • And? From what I understand the games are downloaded and run locally. Unless your kids are installing 2-3 games per night that 750GB should be fine.

    • "Only" 750GB... never come to Canada, buddy.

  • Honestly, Look at that list, if you have been a gold member for the past 2 years you ALREADY OWN all those games as they gave them to you for free.
    They need to be out the door with at least last years AAA titles...

  • i cant wait to see how many 2d platformer exclusives they have via gamepass.

Slashdot Top Deals

To the systems programmer, users and applications serve only to provide a test load.

Close