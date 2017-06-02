Take-Two Acquires Kerbal Space Program 67
Eloking quotes a report from Polygon: Take-Two Interactive has purchased physics-based space simulation Kerbal Space Program, according to announcements from publisher Take-Two and developer Squad. "We have been impressed with Kerbal Space Program since its launch, and we are committed to grow this unique experience while continuing to support its passionate community," said Michael Worosz, senior vice president, head of corporate development and independent publishing at Take-Two, in a release. "We view Kerbal Space Program as a new, long-term franchise that adds a well-respected and beloved IP to Take-Two's portfolio as we continue to explore opportunities across the independent development landscape." Kerbal Space Program officially launched on PC in 2015. The game had been available through Steam's Early Access program since 2013. It has since gone on to sell more than 2 million copies on console and PC. Developer Squad said in a statement that the acquisition won't alter its plan for continued development of Kerbal Space Program. The developer is currently working on the Making History Expansion for the game.
And the first question that the board will ask... (Score:5, Interesting)
"How will we monetize this into a pay-per-experience software-as-service product?"
It's been fun playing. But I think Kerbal just went extinct.
Rocket fuel purchasable through micropayments.
I'm keeping my no-DRM current copy somewhere safe. At least until we have actually seen what take2 does. Now there's been a lot of panics in the KSP community over the years. Everytime a dev leaves people convince themselves it's the end of the game.
This may be another doomsday cry that turns out okay in the end. Or it could genuinely be the point where the game that always felt 'too good to be true' is finally killed (it seems imminently suitable for an open-source competitor if that happens).
Re:And the first question that the board will ask. (Score:4, Insightful)
EA would have been a LOT worse.
I stand corrected.
Oxygen purchasable through micropayments, measured in breaths [wikipedia.org]
Re:And the first question that the board will ask. (Score:5, Interesting)
The Kerbal Space Program is now on indefinite hold. After a careful review by the newly elected President Konald Kump, "Wasting money on endless space exploration is a 'bad deal' for Kerbals." The new president is also cutting healthcare, education, science, and environmental agencies while also cutting taxes on the richest kerbals. The money cut from these programs will be funneled into military spending and a infrastructure, namely building a giant statue of Konald Kump and keeping all the Kuslims and Kex
> It's been fun playing. But I think Kerbal just went extinct.
So your copy of the game just suddenly stopped working?
Being bought out by Take Two actually isn't a problem, in my mind. Take Two is a publisher with a decent track record of doing justice by its IPs (e.g. Grand Theft Auto, Borderlands, Red Dead, Bioshock). They let games percolate in development until they're ready, support them with updates for years, and are, in turn, rewarded by their fans with ongoing sales (e.g. GTA5 came out in 2014, but it's still in the Top 10 global sales charts as of right now).
This will make the game better (Score:5, Funny)
Games are always improved when they are bought by another software company with "fresh ideas"
/s
Re:This will make the game better (Score:4, Insightful)
Imagine how much more accessible to kids the cute Kerbals would become without all that pesky orbital mechanics!
It uses Minecraft as a platform for development of MS Windows. Using [Redstone.](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windows_10_version_history#Version_1607_.28Anniversary_Update.29_2)
Re: (Score:1)
Download the last version from PirateBay
Re:Saving KSP (Score:5, Informative)
Will work. KSP doesn't care about its location - all paths are relative, nor does it leave any registry junk. You'll just need to launch it through a shortcut to KSP_x64.exe
That's also how you can keep many versions of the game in parallel - or even instances of same version with different mod sets. (though you can't get two KSP instances/windows to run simultaneously in a stable manner at the same time.)
I bought mine directly from the KSP store back in March 2013, and never migrated it to Steam.
After this announcement I went and made sure I'd downloaded the latest version from the store, just in case. Sadly I haven't played the game in quite a while (since Science arrived I think). Maybe I should correct that.
It's takes 2 to fuck it up and if they want to DLC (Score:2)
It's takes 2 to fuck it up and if they want to DLC it then modding may get locked down.
Could have been worse (Score:2)
NASA could have bought it.
DON'T BUY ANYTHING EARLY ACCESS ON STEAM ITS JUST A NEW WAY OF SCAMMING and i fell like yelling YOU need to make sure you read this dipshit website owners
Meh just read the reviews.
KSP and Factorio are among the best games I've ever played, and I bought both Early Access.
Re: (Score:3)
KSP Version 1.0 was released on April 27th , 2015.
It's 2 years since official release, so cut the crap.
Expansion? How can they talk about expansion when (Score:2)
Uh oh, they said "we are committed to". (Score:2)
Or you know, any marketing department anywhere, saying anything..
For 2.99$ automatically find fuel reserve once per (Score:2)
flight!
Automatically refuels you to full once per launch with your Kerbal remembering about the emergency fuel!
Besides jokes I have no idea if this will be bad. Take two owns rockstar and grand theft auto. Now, the hacking and security online is complete shit. Players shouldn't be able to set fire or explosions at all players at once...stupid as hell.
